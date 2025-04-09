Good news for Historic Westside: Career center to complement school

The career center will complete the campus at the Historic Westside School, according to the city.

The proposed site for the career center in the Historic Westside. (Submitted by City of Las Vegas)

Renderings for the proposed career center in the Historic Westside. (Submitted by City of Las Vegas)

More development is coming to the Historic Westside, this time in the form of a career center.

Strong Future Career Connection Center proposed by the city of Las Vegas was approved Tuesday by the Planning Commission. Located on Jefferson Avenue and D Street, the new center will be one-story and 4,194 square feet.

The career center will complete the campus at the Historic Westside School, according to the city. Currently, the campus is comprised of the already-open Strong Future Technology Training Center and the Westside Education and Training Center, which will be completed this summer in partnership with College of Southern Nevada.

Strong Future Career Connections Center will serve as a workforce development and career center, where applicants can receive resume and technical assistance, strategic planning and mentorship. Additionally, office space will be available for organizations looking to partner with the center, like Urban League or Opportunity Village.

Many Historic Westside community members and CSN representatives came to the meeting to show support for the project.

