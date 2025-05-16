79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Business

Caribbean-inspired restaurant closes Las Vegas location

Party pack from Bahama Breeze. (Bahama Breeze)
Party pack from Bahama Breeze. (Bahama Breeze)
Bahama breeze margarita (Bahama Breeze Island Grille)
Bahama breeze margarita (Bahama Breeze Island Grille)
More Stories
Wynn Resorts Ltd. has agreed to pay $5.5 million to settle a complaint from the Nevada Gaming C ...
Wynn Resorts agrees to $5.5M fine related to illegal transactions
Encore Las Vegas is seen along Fashion Show Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (C ...
Utah family sues Wynn Resorts after near-drowning at Strip pool
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ launches reimagined Neon website, larger print entertainment guide
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vega ...
800-year-old fragrance company opens 1st Las Vegas store
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2025 - 10:35 am
 

Say goodbye to tropical vibes, this Caribbean-inspired restaurant has closed its doors.

Bahama Breeze closed its Las Vegas location on May 15, said owner Darden Brands on Friday. Located at 375 Hughes Center Drive, the restaurant was known for its tropical drinks and Caribbean cuisine.

The Las Vegas location is not a singular occurrence, with 14 other Bahama Breezes in six states shutting down in the past week.

“Closing this restaurant is a difficult business decision, and one that we made carefully and thoughtfully, particularly because it impacts our team members and guests,” said Darden Brands in a statement to the Review-Journal.

Darden owns and operates other restaurant brands nationally, like Olive Garden, Yard House and The Capital Grille, and is working with Bahama Breeze employees to transfer them to other locations.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass., Sept. 3, 2019. (AP P ...
Walmart says it will raise prices due to tariff costs
By Anne D’innocenzio The Associated Press

Walmart’s first quarter profit slipped and it said it must raise prices due to higher costs from tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump.

MORE STORIES