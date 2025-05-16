Caribbean-inspired restaurant closes Las Vegas location

Say goodbye to tropical vibes, this Caribbean-inspired restaurant has closed its doors.

Bahama Breeze closed its Las Vegas location on May 15, said owner Darden Brands on Friday. Located at 375 Hughes Center Drive, the restaurant was known for its tropical drinks and Caribbean cuisine.

The Las Vegas location is not a singular occurrence, with 14 other Bahama Breezes in six states shutting down in the past week.

“Closing this restaurant is a difficult business decision, and one that we made carefully and thoughtfully, particularly because it impacts our team members and guests,” said Darden Brands in a statement to the Review-Journal.

Darden owns and operates other restaurant brands nationally, like Olive Garden, Yard House and The Capital Grille, and is working with Bahama Breeze employees to transfer them to other locations.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.