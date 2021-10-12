CarMax hiring more than 100 for Las Vegas locations
The used car retailer is looking to hire for a number of positions such as auto technicians, detailers, customer service, store sales and business office associates.
CarMax announced plans to fill more than 100 positions in Las Vegas over the next two months, as part of a broader push to add 3,700 employees nationwide.
Pay depends on location and experience but can range from $18 per hour for a customer service consultant up to $53 per hour for an auto technician.
Job seekers can apply online at careers.carmax.com.
