Business

CarMax hiring more than 100 for Las Vegas locations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2021 - 4:05 pm
 
A sign at the CarMax dealership in Manchester, N.H., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CarMax announced plans to fill more than 100 positions in Las Vegas over the next two months, as part of a broader push to add 3,700 employees nationwide.

The used car retailer is looking to hire for a number of positions such as auto technicians, detailers, customer service, store sales and business office associates.

Pay depends on location and experience but can range from $18 per hour for a customer service consultant up to $53 per hour for an auto technician.

Job seekers can apply online at careers.carmax.com.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

