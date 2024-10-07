71°F
Carvana hiring 200 in Las Vegas Valley

Carvana acquired ADESA in 2022.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Online-only car dealership Carvana is adding an inspection and reconditioning center for used vehicles that will employ 200 to its existing location in North Las Vegas.

The new center will join the existing Adesa location at 1000 E. Gowan Road. Adesa, which Carvana acquired in 2022, facilitates wholesale, online and in-person auto auctions mostly for car dealerships. Currently, Adesa has a 46-acre, 5,000 parking spot site in North Las Vegas.

The goal of the new integration is to bring all Carvana operations under one roof in the Valley, anchor growth and “enhance the company’s offering for retail and wholesale customers,” the company said in a news release on what it calls its “megasite.”

Carvana has already started hiring for the new inspection center and will bring 200 entry-level and skilled jobs to the area.

“We are excited to continue to build out our powerful, national footprint by bringing Carvana’s inspection and reconditioning center capabilities to ADESA Las Vegas,” said Brian Boyd, Carvana’s senior vice president of inventory, in a statement. ” The megasite transition not only expands Carvana’s production capacity and improves network efficiency for Carvana as a whole.”

The new center will service cars sold to Carvana, recondition and make any repairs. Carvana said the new facility will shorten delivery times for local retail customers who purchase Carvana cars online.

Additionally, the center will use Carvana’s proprietary CARLI software, which automates reconditioning and lowers the cost of fixing the vehicle.

The new Valley megasite will be the third of it’s kind, with Carvana launching Houston and Kansas City megasites earlier this year.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MORE STORIES