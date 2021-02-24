Carvana unveils 11-story car vending machine to Las Vegas

Customers can purchase a vehicle online and pick it up from Carvana’s 11-story glass tower– at 3720 Morgan Cashman’s Way, off I-15 south between Spring Mountain and Flamingo.

An exterior view at Carvana, a fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An interior view at Carvana, a fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bryce Bergevin, a vending machine specialist at Carvana, provides a walkthrough of the process of dispensing a vehicle at the fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bryce Bergevin, a vending machine specialist at Carvana, opens the door to a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS after it was retrieved from the fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bryce Bergevin, a vending machine specialist at Carvana, watches as a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS is retrieved at the fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS is retrieved at Carvana, a fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bryce Bergevin, a vending machine specialist at Carvana, opens the door to a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS after it was retrieved from the fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An interior view at Carvana, a fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine, as the system prepares to retrieve a vehicle in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An interior view at Carvana, a fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An interior view at Carvana, a fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An interior view at Carvana, a fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS is seen after being dispensed at Carvana, a fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS is seen after being dispensed at Carvana, a fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS is retrieved at Carvana, a fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS is retrieved at Carvana, a fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bryce Bergevin, a vending machine specialist at Carvana, provides a walkthrough of the process of dispensing a vehicle at the fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Online auto dealership Carvana is debuting its “vending machine” in Las Vegas with a slot machine twist.

The e-commerce used car retailer said customers can purchase a vehicle through Carvana and pick it up at its 11-story glass tower — at 3720 Morgan Cashman’s Way, off I-15 south between Spring Mountain and Flamingo — starting Wednesday.

Location hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Buyers can have a car delivered to their doorstep or pick up the vehicle at the car vending machine, company spokeswoman Amy O’Hara told the Review-Journal.

If a buyer chooses to pick up the vehicle at the car vending machine, a customer service representative will present the person with a commemorative Carvana coin upon arrival. The buyer then can insert the hockey-puck-size coin into the machine — which in Las Vegas resembles a sleek, modern slot machine — and pulls a handle.

“The car vending machine, a structure which we’ve become known for, is something we’re excited to bring to Vegas, with a new spin on it with the slot machine aspect,” said O’Hara. “You can insert the coin into the slot machine, pull the lever, and that will activate the vending process.”

The slot machine element, O’Hara noted, is only offered in Las Vegas and the tower can hold up to 39 cars.

Carvana, she said, saw an opportunity to reach online car buyers in Las Vegas over the past few years. The vending machine will allow the company to expand its visibility.

“We were excited for the opportunity to add our car vending machine to the skyline,” O’Hara said. “They’re a great awareness tool for us. They’re beautiful structures to look at, but they’re also great ways for our customers: It’s a great way to get your car and have a fun experience throughout the process through our vending machine.”

The Arizona-based company has seen rapid growth over the last few years. Carvana’s vending machine concept debuted in Nashville in 2015.

Since then, the company has expanded to dozens of locations: The car vending machine is the first of its kind in Nevada and the 28th nationwide.

“Just like the excitement of hitting the jackpot, Carvana customers get a front-row seat to watch their vehicle descending through the brightly lit structure from the heart of the all-glass tower,” the company said.

Carvana said customers have seven days to test out their new ride “to ensure the vehicle fits their needs and lifestyle, whether seeing how their new vehicle handles everything from a weekend road trip up to Reno or a weekly grocery store run.”

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.