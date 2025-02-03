After receiving no bids during its first round in November, Cashman Center is going back up for auction with the starting bid of $36.14 million, with a land entitlement clause.

After receiving no bids during its first round in November, Cashman Center is going back up for auction with the starting bid of $36.14 million, with a land entitlement clause included. Previously, the asking price was $33.95 million and no land entitlement clause was included.

If approved by the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday, the auction will be held online at EnergyNet.com, start on Feb. 27 and close on March 6. All bids will be considered at the March 19 city council meeting.

If a bid is accepted, the winner will have until March 24 to deposit $3.6 million.

While the site received “significant interest from numerous parties” during the first round, according to city officials, during feedback, all bidders said they wanted a 90-to 120-day period included in the contract for the highest bidder to seek land entitlements. Under the new clause, the bidder would be released from the purchase if those entitlements such as a rezoning could not be obtained.

The newly included land entitlement clause states that the “accepted and highest bidder” will have until May 14 to submit any entitlements to the planning commission and city council. The city also agrees to “exerting reasonable effort and undertaking reasonable and legally permissible actions” to support the highest bidder in obtaining their permits.

The city took control of the complex from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority in 2016 and closed the complex in 2017. Since then, the city has been unsuccessful in redeveloping the space — even offering the land to the Oakland A’s for their new stadium. That offer was turned down.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.