60°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Casino stocks plunge amid market carnage sparked by Trump tariffs

The Las Vegas Strip is seen Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_ ...
The Las Vegas Strip is seen Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Attendees mingle following the groundbreaking ceremony for Cadence Crossing, Boyd Gaming's newe ...
Boyd Gaming begins construction of Cadence Crossing casino
The Caesars Palace rotunda in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The structure is set for demo ...
Family of man killed in Las Vegas Strip hotel room sues company
Steve Dimopoulos poses for a photo at the office building he recently purchased at 400 S. 7th S ...
Lawyer Steve Dimopoulos buys Las Vegas office building
Treasure Island is shown, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Veg ...
Station Casinos planning sportsbook partnership at TI, Mesquite
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2025 - 5:26 pm
 

The U.S. stock market took its worst beating in years Thursday, and casino companies in Las Vegas were not spared the carnage.

Amid a widespread plunge in stock prices over fears of President Donald Trump’s newest tariffs, shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd. fell 10.62 percent Thursday. Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares dropped 9.52 percent, Station Casinos parent Red Rock Resorts Inc. fell 9.43 percent, and MGM Resorts International tumbled 9.27 percent.

Shares in Golden Entertainment Inc. fell 9.1 percent. Las Vegas Sands Corp., which is based in Nevada but operates casinos only in Asia now, dropped 6.74 percent, while Boyd Gaming Corp. slid 6.24 percent.

All told, these casino stocks dropped further than U.S. stock-market gauges overall Thursday as widespread worries about the tariffs’ impact on global economies sent shock waves through financial markets.

The S&P 500 sank 4.84 percent, its worst day since the pandemic crashed the economy in 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3.98 percent, and the Nasdaq fell 5.97 percent.

Shares in electronics retailer Best Buy, which sells products that are made all over the world, plunged 17.84 percent, while United Airlines stock dropped 15.61 percent, as customers worried about the global economy may not fly as much for business or feel comfortable enough to take vacations.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air, a deep-discount carrier that focuses on leisure travel around the U.S., also saw its stock price battered. Shares in parent Allegiant Travel Co. fell 12.16 percent Thursday.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Dumont.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MOST READ BUSINESS
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, April 3, 2025. ...
Dow drops nearly 1,680 in biggest wipeout since 2020
By Stan Choe The Associated Press

The S&P 500 fell 4.8% Thursday, more than other major stock markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,679 points, and the Nasdaq composite sank 6%.

MORE STORIES