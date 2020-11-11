$1.1M Mega Millions ticket hits at Primm location

The winning ticket, worth $1,118,426, hit the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball, according to the California Lottery website.

The Primm Valley Lotto Store building, seen in 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A Mega Millions ticket sold at the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border hit Tuesday night for more than $1 million.

The winning ticket, worth $1,118,426, hit the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball, according to the California Lottery website.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 23, 45, 53, 58 and 62, and the Mega Ball was 13.

The jackpot was worth $152 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now $165 million. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is $158 million, in case you need to see a stretch of Interstate 15.

Nevada does not participate in the multistate lottery drawings. The Primm location is officially located in Nipton, California.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.