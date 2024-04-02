$1.1M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

The seven-figure win was one of several recent jackpots collected at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

A slots player won a $1,172,262 progressive jackpot Saturday, March 30, 2024, on an IGT Wheel of Fortune machine at the California in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A visitor from Hawaii enjoyed his Easter weekend in downtown Las Vegas.

Playing $10 per spin, the guest won a $1,172,262 progressive jackpot Saturday on an IGT Wheel of Fortune machine at the California, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Doubling up at Caesars

It was a big day for two players on Saturday at Caesars Palace. One lucky guest hit a slots jackpot worth $150,000, and another won a slot jackpot worth $125,000.

Big win at M Resort

One video poker player just needed the jack of hearts to come through for a $100,000 payout.

$100,000 JACKPOT WIN!!! 🎰 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mSsvvQiAGy — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) April 1, 2024

Other winners in the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

The jackpots at Binion’s this week were no joke! 💵 Congrats to the lucky winners who took home jackpots last week! #moneymonday #lasvegas #binions #jackpots pic.twitter.com/izseeJDANB — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 1, 2024

Boulder Station

More quality wins on the highway.

California

A Buffalo jackpot sets the pace.

________⭐Jackpot Galore⭐________

Congratulations to all of these lucky winners! pic.twitter.com/Do0vGWMfpd — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 30, 2024

Cannery

Hitting for $12k.

Celebrating an amazing $12k victory! Hats off to the lucky guest 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/NM0a2mb2Sa — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 31, 2024

Gold Coast

Way to go, Michael!

GOING BIG AT GOLD COAST 🤑 Michael scored this $65,021 handpay off of a bold $12.50 spin on High Limit's DRAGON LINK! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/2uYqiCtoNd — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) March 30, 2024

Four Queens

Congrats to these winners.

Fremont

Another happy quartet.

Sky's the limit for our jackpot winners!🚀 Congratulations to these lucky guests.💰🎰 pic.twitter.com/EkJkT7k8cf — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) March 29, 2024

Green Valley Ranch

Big bet pays off.

Top Dollar Jackpot! Big Bet → $100

Big WIN → $50,000 pic.twitter.com/mZiZC7R8YU — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 30, 2024

Main Street Station

Big haul on Dancing Drums.

The rhythm hit just right and this lucky guest danced their way to a $30,000 jackpot!!! Congratulations! 🥁💰🎰 pic.twitter.com/XqTMBHrupZ — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) March 29, 2024

The Orleans

The $2 spin pays off.

A $2 spin delivered a DUO FU DUO CAI JACKPOT! 💰 $14,888.93 for this lucky Las Vegas local 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Zaz9xobydW — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) March 30, 2024

Sam’s Town

This lucky guest had a $1 progressive bet when the winning hand showed paying $16,159! He also had 2 bonus bets that paid a total of another $5,500. The guest who wished to remain anonymous was here visiting from California. pic.twitter.com/6KCo5TVkMj — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 1, 2024

South Point

BUFFALO!

🎉🎰 BUFFALO! 🎰🎉 Congratulations to our lucky guest on scoring an electrifying win of $60,750.00! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/wh7V0Sj0U1 — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) March 30, 2024

Suncoast

Always the best way.

Tuscany

Hurray, Bernadette!

Congratulations to Bernadette, another lucky local, taking home $11K+! 🎉

Have you signed up for DaVinci Rewards yet? #TuscanyLV #DavinciRewards pic.twitter.com/OdxTp7TJrW — Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) March 31, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.