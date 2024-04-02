68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$1.1M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

A slots player won a $1,172,262 progressive jackpot Saturday, March 30, 2024, on an IG ...
A slots player won a $1,172,262 progressive jackpot Saturday, March 30, 2024, on an IGT Wheel of Fortune machine at the California in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
A slots player won a $1,172,262 progressive jackpot Saturday, March 30, 2024, on an IG ...
A slots player won a $1,172,262 progressive jackpot Saturday, March 30, 2024, on an IGT Wheel of Fortune machine at the California in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
A slots player won a $1,172,262 progressive jackpot Saturday, March 30, 2024, on an IG ...
A slots player won a $1,172,262 progressive jackpot Saturday, March 30, 2024, on an IGT Wheel of Fortune machine at the California in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
More Stories
An aerial view of housing as seen from the corner of Fort Apache and Warm Springs Roads, on Mon ...
Why construction is booming in the southwest Las Vegas Valley
Elizabeth Taylor, right, and Eddie Fisher, left, discuss wedding plans with Sammy Davis Jr. sho ...
Opening of the Tropicana in 1957 showed promise of ‘bright new era’
El Rancho Vegas epitomized the Old West style of the early Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas Review-J ...
The Strip’s story began with this Western-themed casino opening
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip gets final sendoff from workers and players — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2024 - 11:41 am
 

A visitor from Hawaii enjoyed his Easter weekend in downtown Las Vegas.

Playing $10 per spin, the guest won a $1,172,262 progressive jackpot Saturday on an IGT Wheel of Fortune machine at the California, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Doubling up at Caesars

It was a big day for two players on Saturday at Caesars Palace. One lucky guest hit a slots jackpot worth $150,000, and another won a slot jackpot worth $125,000.

(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Big win at M Resort

One video poker player just needed the jack of hearts to come through for a $100,000 payout.

Other winners in the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Boulder Station

More quality wins on the highway.

California

A Buffalo jackpot sets the pace.

Cannery

Hitting for $12k.

Gold Coast

Way to go, Michael!

Four Queens

Congrats to these winners.

Fremont

Another happy quartet.

Green Valley Ranch

Big bet pays off.

Main Street Station

Big haul on Dancing Drums.

The Orleans

The $2 spin pays off.

Sam’s Town

South Point

BUFFALO!

Suncoast

Always the best way.

Tuscany

Hurray, Bernadette!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
$103K table game jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
recommend 2
$331K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
recommend 3
Pair of $1M jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
recommend 4
$511K slots jackpot won at off-Strip casino
recommend 5
$299K in jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
recommend 6
$312K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport