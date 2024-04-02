$1.1M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
The seven-figure win was one of several recent jackpots collected at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.
A visitor from Hawaii enjoyed his Easter weekend in downtown Las Vegas.
Playing $10 per spin, the guest won a $1,172,262 progressive jackpot Saturday on an IGT Wheel of Fortune machine at the California, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
Doubling up at Caesars
It was a big day for two players on Saturday at Caesars Palace. One lucky guest hit a slots jackpot worth $150,000, and another won a slot jackpot worth $125,000.
Big win at M Resort
One video poker player just needed the jack of hearts to come through for a $100,000 payout.
$100,000 JACKPOT WIN!!! 🎰 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mSsvvQiAGy
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) April 1, 2024
Other winners in the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
The jackpots at Binion’s this week were no joke! 💵 Congrats to the lucky winners who took home jackpots last week! #moneymonday #lasvegas #binions #jackpots pic.twitter.com/izseeJDANB
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 1, 2024
Boulder Station
More quality wins on the highway.
🃏Deuces Wild🃏
Bet: $25
Win: $10,000 pic.twitter.com/BIUAv5gQEm
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 29, 2024
♣️ Reversible Royal♣️
Bet: $1.25
Win: $29,875.75 pic.twitter.com/rPhnSEEtTz
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 31, 2024
❤️Poker Deluxe❤️
Bet: $25
Win: $20,000 pic.twitter.com/OIA9olSESm
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 31, 2024
California
A Buffalo jackpot sets the pace.
________⭐Jackpot Galore⭐________
Congratulations to all of these lucky winners! pic.twitter.com/Do0vGWMfpd
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 30, 2024
Cannery
Hitting for $12k.
Celebrating an amazing $12k victory! Hats off to the lucky guest 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/NM0a2mb2Sa
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 31, 2024
Gold Coast
Way to go, Michael!
GOING BIG AT GOLD COAST 🤑
Michael scored this $65,021 handpay off of a bold $12.50 spin on High Limit's DRAGON LINK! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/2uYqiCtoNd
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) March 30, 2024
Four Queens
Congrats to these winners.
Happy #MoneyMonday 💸 congrats to Pamela, Carlos and the other lucky player who each took home a huge jackpot! 🎰 #lasvegas #fourqueens #dtlv #jackpot pic.twitter.com/E5lMJcQzVJ
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) April 1, 2024
Fremont
Another happy quartet.
Sky's the limit for our jackpot winners!🚀 Congratulations to these lucky guests.💰🎰 pic.twitter.com/EkJkT7k8cf
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) March 29, 2024
Green Valley Ranch
Big bet pays off.
Top Dollar Jackpot!
Big Bet → $100
Big WIN → $50,000 pic.twitter.com/mZiZC7R8YU
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 30, 2024
Main Street Station
Big haul on Dancing Drums.
The rhythm hit just right and this lucky guest danced their way to a $30,000 jackpot!!! Congratulations! 🥁💰🎰 pic.twitter.com/XqTMBHrupZ
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) March 29, 2024
The Orleans
The $2 spin pays off.
A $2 spin delivered a DUO FU DUO CAI JACKPOT! 💰
$14,888.93 for this lucky Las Vegas local 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Zaz9xobydW
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) March 30, 2024
Sam’s Town
This lucky guest had a $1 progressive bet when the winning hand showed paying $16,159! He also had 2 bonus bets that paid a total of another $5,500.
The guest who wished to remain anonymous was here visiting from California. pic.twitter.com/6KCo5TVkMj
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 1, 2024
South Point
BUFFALO!
🎉🎰 BUFFALO! 🎰🎉
Congratulations to our lucky guest on scoring an electrifying win of $60,750.00! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/wh7V0Sj0U1
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) March 30, 2024
Suncoast
Always the best way.
💲 DEALT!! 💲 pic.twitter.com/WF4W8yGPyT
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) March 31, 2024
Tuscany
Hurray, Bernadette!
Congratulations to Bernadette, another lucky local, taking home $11K+! 🎉
Have you signed up for DaVinci Rewards yet? #TuscanyLV #DavinciRewards pic.twitter.com/OdxTp7TJrW
— Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) March 31, 2024
