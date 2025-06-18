110°F
Casinos & Gaming

$1.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The lucky winner was playing a Dragon Link slot machine on June 14 in the high limit room at Th ...
The lucky winner was playing a Dragon Link slot machine on June 14 in the high limit room at The Palazzo when they hit the bonus. (The Venetian)
Elaine Wynn’s will filed in Clark County District Court
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2025 - 3:27 pm
 
Updated June 18, 2025 - 3:28 pm

A slots player walked away over $1 million richer.

The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, was playing a Dragon Link slot machine in the high limit room at the Palazzo, on June 14, when they won the grand jackpot for $1,142,215, according to a spokesperson from The Venetian.

The player made a $250 bet, hitting the bonus to earn the big payout.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

