$1.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The lucky winner was playing a Dragon Link slot machine in the high limit room at The Palazzo when they hit the bonus.

The lucky winner was playing a Dragon Link slot machine on June 14 in the high limit room at The Palazzo when they hit the bonus. (The Venetian)

A slots player walked away over $1 million richer.

The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, was playing a Dragon Link slot machine in the high limit room at the Palazzo, on June 14, when they won the grand jackpot for $1,142,215, according to a spokesperson from The Venetian.

The player made a $250 bet, hitting the bonus to earn the big payout.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.