$1.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A pair of six-figure jackpots also were won in the Las Vegas Valley.

A guest at Park MGM scored huge on a $10 spin.

The player who chose to remain anonymous, won $1,174,483.11 on Oct. 25 on a Wheel of Fortune Cash Link Reels Double Diamond machine, according to an International Game Technology spokesperson.

Jackpot at Park MGM! Congratulations to Wheel of Fortune Cash Link Reels Double Diamond winner who hit $1,174,483.11! (Must be 21 years or older. Please gamble responsibly. https://t.co/x9U1NZ4tEl) pic.twitter.com/QoFrmGlCMZ — Park MGM (@parkmgm) November 4, 2025

IGT licenses the Wheel of Fortune machines.

Big bingo hit at Green Valley Ranch

This is not an AI re-creation.

🚨 $190,000 Winner 🚨 On November 1, a GVR Bingo player won the Jumbo Bingo Jackpot, hitting at $190,000! The winner asked to remain anonymous, so here is a recreation of what they might have looked like. pic.twitter.com/TqMvxwAwtV — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) November 4, 2025

Caesars slots winner

Erendira won a jackpot of $100,434 on a $8.80 bet while playing playing Hot Flaming Pot Mr. Lee.

Congratulations to @CaesarsRewards member Erendira Winter, who won a jackpot of $100,434 on a $8.80 bet while playing playing Hot Flaming Pot Mr. Lee for the *first time*! Erendira's advice to others who hope to win: "Think Positive." 21+ to gamble. Gambling Problem? Call… pic.twitter.com/h0yoaiO9Xw — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) November 3, 2025

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Enjoying some wins to the north.

October was packed with winners at Aliante Casino 🎉 From massive KENO hits to thrilling slot jackpots, our players took home some incredible prizes all month long. 💰 Congratulations to all our lucky guests! Your jackpot moment could be next! pic.twitter.com/BBmu4lLwco — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 31, 2025

🐉 Jackpot Alert at Aliante! 💰 A lucky guest struck gold on Dragon Link: Silk Road, winning an incredible $16,168 jackpot while betting $40 a spin on the $2 denomination! ✨ The reels are heating up at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa, where big bets bring even bigger wins! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/ektXApcfnn — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 4, 2025

Durango

Some 8-spot video keno fun.

Congratulations to this lucky winner who’s walking away with a huge $30,000 jackpot from 4 Card Keno! 🥳 What a great way to kick off the week, all from a $1.25 bet! 👏 pic.twitter.com/3URc9Dz3mE — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) November 3, 2025

Palms

A little video keno magic.

That can get you more than a few timpanis.

South Point

Way to go Julie!

Bingo Alert! 🎉 Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to our guest Julie, who just won $10,782 on a cashball at the 5 PM session on Sunday 💰 pic.twitter.com/8X2QzoWd0F — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) October 28, 2025

Suncoast

Celebrating a Triple Wheel Poker win

🎉 Jackpot Alert at Suncoast! 🎉 Luck was spinning on Triple Wheel Poker when one lucky guest hit a $10,300 jackpot playing the $5 denom! 💰 Big wins happen every day at Suncoast Casino, where the excitement never stops! ✨ pic.twitter.com/U4x7qA77eu — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 4, 2025

