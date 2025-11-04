81°F
Casinos & Gaming

$1.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Park MGM in Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2025 - 12:55 pm
 

A guest at Park MGM scored huge on a $10 spin.

The player who chose to remain anonymous, won $1,174,483.11 on Oct. 25 on a Wheel of Fortune Cash Link Reels Double Diamond machine, according to an International Game Technology spokesperson.

IGT licenses the Wheel of Fortune machines.

Big bingo hit at Green Valley Ranch

This is not an AI re-creation.

Caesars slots winner

Erendira won a jackpot of $100,434 on a $8.80 bet while playing playing Hot Flaming Pot Mr. Lee.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Enjoying some wins to the north.

Durango

Some 8-spot video keno fun.

Palms

A little video keno magic.

That can get you more than a few timpanis.

South Point

Way to go Julie!

Suncoast

Celebrating a Triple Wheel Poker win

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

