$1.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Once again, someone played big and won big at a Las Vegas Strip casino.
A slots player turned a $125 spin into $1,140,529 on a $1 Million Dragon Link machine on Tuesday morning at The Venetian, according to a casino spokesperson.
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Circa
Congrats, Kyle!
Dragon Link set our High Limit room on fire, and lucky guest Kyle walked away with a scorching $61,080 jackpot.🔥🐉💰 pic.twitter.com/VM5Mr08hZB
— Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) November 18, 2025
Sam’s Town
Way to go, Jocelyn!
Jocelyn was betting the minimum of .88 cents when she entered a bonus round on this Dancing Drums machine. Her pot closed and she was able to find the 3 Grand bonus figures, winning a cool $15,275! Way to go, Jocelyn! pic.twitter.com/hMv2TVQKAB
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 18, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
