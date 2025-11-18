54°F
$1.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A slots player turned a $125 spin into $1,140,529 on a $1 Million Dragon Link machine on Tuesda ...
A slots player turned a $125 spin into $1,140,529 on a $1 Million Dragon Link machine on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (The Venetian)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2025 - 3:20 pm
 

Once again, someone played big and won big at a Las Vegas Strip casino.

A slots player turned a $125 spin into $1,140,529 on a $1 Million Dragon Link machine on Tuesday morning at The Venetian, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Circa

Congrats, Kyle!

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Jocelyn!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

