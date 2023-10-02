74°F
Casinos & Gaming

$1.1M slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2023 - 3:13 pm
 
A slots player won $1,185,600 on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
A slots player won $1,185,600 on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
A slots player won $1,185,600 on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Cae ...
A slots player won $1,185,600 on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

There was no need to wake these two gamers when September ended.

On Saturday, a slots player won $1,185,600 at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

At the Linq, also on Saturday, a table games player won $264,697 with a royal flush.

(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Having some fun in North Las Vegas.

Binion’s

Denver gamer got this jackpot and a Broncos win on this trip.

Cannery

Quality hit on Lightning Link.

Fremont

Sandra sets the pace!

Gold Coast

Boom, as always, goes the dynamite.

Main Street Station

Big fire.

The Orleans

Nice return on $1.76.

The Strat

Props to Dontrell and Hayden!

Sunset Station

A variety of victories in Henderson.

Treasure Island

Beth, the jackpot heard you calling! #HadTo

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

