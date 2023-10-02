$1.1M slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
The seven-figure jackpot was one of several recent hits in the Las Vegas Valley.
There was no need to wake these two gamers when September ended.
On Saturday, a slots player won $1,185,600 at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
At the Linq, also on Saturday, a table games player won $264,697 with a royal flush.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Having some fun in North Las Vegas.
Wins, wins, and more wins!
Congratulations to these guests on their incredible wins 🤑 pic.twitter.com/FF3aZtxYaP
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 29, 2023
Binion’s
Denver gamer got this jackpot and a Broncos win on this trip.
What a fantastic Monday surprise! 💸 Our friend from Denver hit the jackpot and walked away $18,000 richer after only 10 minutes of playing. 🎉 #binions #lasvegas #binionscasino #fremontstreet #LuckyWinner #JackpotJoy pic.twitter.com/TgeMy3tUxS
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 2, 2023
Cannery
Quality hit on Lightning Link.
Congrats to this guest on the 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 win ⚡ pic.twitter.com/c0PQBe3AKl
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) September 29, 2023
Fremont
Sandra sets the pace!
Sandra's face describes how we feel about these jackpots! 🤩🎰 pic.twitter.com/669rPp2wbC
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) September 29, 2023
Gold Coast
Boom, as always, goes the dynamite.
Got that win on LOCK. 🔒
This recent lucky winner walked away with $13,549.62 when the scatter went BOOM. 💥 pic.twitter.com/Ov8CSwSU5R
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) September 29, 2023
Main Street Station
Big fire.
This machine decided to spit some fire to this lucky guest! 🎰🔥 Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/BHpGRd42q8
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) September 29, 2023
The Orleans
Nice return on $1.76.
$1.76 -> $19,763.30 🥁🥁🥁
This recent lucky winner got PAID when the drums got down to business! pic.twitter.com/x4qFDOHrBz
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 29, 2023
The Strat
Props to Dontrell and Hayden!
🔥 Double the excitement at The STRAT! 🃏💰 Dontrell hit a $30,000 royal flush at our table games, while Hayden scored a fantastic $12,000 spinning the reels of our Smokin' Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel – Bonus Game! 🎉 Who's ready for more winning thrills? pic.twitter.com/JkW4pF3FLf
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) October 2, 2023
Sunset Station
A variety of victories in Henderson.
RICH LITTLE PIGGIES HOG WILD JACKPOT 💰🐷💰🐷
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $16,080.42 with a $9 bet 👏😮🎉 pic.twitter.com/77J1BKXSzK
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 28, 2023
BAO ZHU FU JACKPOT 🎆🎇🎆
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand & winning $10,425.72 with a $1.76 bet 👌😎🥂 pic.twitter.com/Z7L6gtgiwB
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 29, 2023
PROSPERITY LINK JACKPOT 💸💸💸
Congrats to a lucky guest for hitting the grand & winning $19,996.57 with an $0.88 bet 👏😮 pic.twitter.com/HdGk1Zmtbg
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 29, 2023
VIDEO POKER JACKPOT ♣️ ♣️ ♣️ ♣️ ♣️
Congrats to a lucky local for getting a royal flush in clubs & winning $10,032 with a $10 bet 👊😁🎉 pic.twitter.com/DxmUyODP00
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 1, 2023
Treasure Island
Beth, the jackpot heard you calling! #HadTo
It’s Wednesday, and we have another winner!
Treasure Island Casino congratulates Beth A. on her jackpot win for hitting $10,538 on the Wolf Run Eclipse! 💰!
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/gT4zdrzChR
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) September 27, 2023
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.