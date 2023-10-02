$1.1M slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

The seven-figure jackpot was one of several recent hits in the Las Vegas Valley.

A slots player won $1,185,600 on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

There was no need to wake these two gamers when September ended.

On Saturday, a slots player won $1,185,600 at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

At the Linq, also on Saturday, a table games player won $264,697 with a royal flush.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Having some fun in North Las Vegas.

Wins, wins, and more wins! Congratulations to these guests on their incredible wins 🤑 pic.twitter.com/FF3aZtxYaP — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 29, 2023

Binion’s

Denver gamer got this jackpot and a Broncos win on this trip.

What a fantastic Monday surprise! 💸 Our friend from Denver hit the jackpot and walked away $18,000 richer after only 10 minutes of playing. 🎉 #binions #lasvegas #binionscasino #fremontstreet #LuckyWinner #JackpotJoy pic.twitter.com/TgeMy3tUxS — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 2, 2023

Cannery

Quality hit on Lightning Link.

Congrats to this guest on the 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 win ⚡ pic.twitter.com/c0PQBe3AKl — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) September 29, 2023

Fremont

Sandra sets the pace!

Sandra's face describes how we feel about these jackpots! 🤩🎰 pic.twitter.com/669rPp2wbC — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) September 29, 2023

Gold Coast

Boom, as always, goes the dynamite.

Got that win on LOCK. 🔒 This recent lucky winner walked away with $13,549.62 when the scatter went BOOM. 💥 pic.twitter.com/Ov8CSwSU5R — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) September 29, 2023

Main Street Station

Big fire.

This machine decided to spit some fire to this lucky guest! 🎰🔥 Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/BHpGRd42q8 — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) September 29, 2023

The Orleans

Nice return on $1.76.

$1.76 -> $19,763.30 🥁🥁🥁 This recent lucky winner got PAID when the drums got down to business! pic.twitter.com/x4qFDOHrBz — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 29, 2023

The Strat

Props to Dontrell and Hayden!

🔥 Double the excitement at The STRAT! 🃏💰 Dontrell hit a $30,000 royal flush at our table games, while Hayden scored a fantastic $12,000 spinning the reels of our Smokin' Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel – Bonus Game! 🎉 Who's ready for more winning thrills? pic.twitter.com/JkW4pF3FLf — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) October 2, 2023

Sunset Station

A variety of victories in Henderson.

RICH LITTLE PIGGIES HOG WILD JACKPOT 💰🐷💰🐷 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $16,080.42 with a $9 bet 👏😮🎉 pic.twitter.com/77J1BKXSzK — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 28, 2023

BAO ZHU FU JACKPOT 🎆🎇🎆 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand & winning $10,425.72 with a $1.76 bet 👌😎🥂 pic.twitter.com/Z7L6gtgiwB — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 29, 2023

PROSPERITY LINK JACKPOT 💸💸💸 Congrats to a lucky guest for hitting the grand & winning $19,996.57 with an $0.88 bet 👏😮 pic.twitter.com/HdGk1Zmtbg — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 29, 2023

VIDEO POKER JACKPOT ♣️ ♣️ ♣️ ♣️ ♣️ Congrats to a lucky local for getting a royal flush in clubs & winning $10,032 with a $10 bet 👊😁🎉 pic.twitter.com/DxmUyODP00 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 1, 2023

Treasure Island

Beth, the jackpot heard you calling! #HadTo

It’s Wednesday, and we have another winner! Treasure Island Casino congratulates Beth A. on her jackpot win for hitting $10,538 on the Wolf Run Eclipse! 💰! 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/gT4zdrzChR — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) September 27, 2023

