$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
An additional six-figure table game jackpot hit at the same spot.
Many $100 bills are missing from The Venetian — for a good reason.
A slots player Friday in the high limit gaming lounge on the Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian won the Grand Jackpot on Dragon Link for $1,215,998 from a $75 bet.
Also, a table game player was dealt a club royal flush while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em to win the major tier of the Millionaire Progressive. The guest made the $5 side bet, making them eligible to win the major tier for $707,096.
Both players opted to remain anonymous.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Major league victories in the north.
Please help us congratulate our guest on the major $50k win! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/ahXD39W41V
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 18, 2025
Congrats to Craig on turning a $2.50 bet into $18k! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/2J4qLfEqhp
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 14, 2025
Binion’s
Holiday fun.
Turns out the out of gold at the end of the rainbow was at Binion’s this weekend! 🌈💰 Check out these amazing jackpots from St. Patrick’s Day weekend! 💸 pic.twitter.com/4xv2J3dOQU
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) March 18, 2025
California
Congrats, Darrell!
After a $2 bet, Darrell walked out with $37,809! Congratulations on this awesome win!🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/uZHAIuM4xg
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 15, 2025
Four Queens
Having fun downtown.
Looks like the place to get lucky last weekend was the Four Queens! 🎉🎰💰 Check out these incredible jackpots from over the weekend! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QoKdJPlVNm
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) March 18, 2025
Truly a winner.
Yesterday Daniel (pictured with our Slot Director, Shaun) found $1,500 on the ground and, working with security, found the rightful owner! Terry Caudill, owner of Four Queens, wants to express his gratitude to Daniel with a $250 Hugo’s Cellar certificate. Thank you, Daniel! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/6GEfgM28o4
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) March 21, 2025
Fremont
Congrats, Edgar!
Edgar walked away with $11,991 after a $1.76 bet! Congratulations on this awesome win!🤑 pic.twitter.com/YPGAt2ThGq
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) March 21, 2025
Golden Nugget
Celebrating a plethora of wins.
Congrats to our recent slot jackpot winners! 🎉 #Winning #Slots #Jackpot #Casino #Gaming #Vegas pic.twitter.com/S8iUFD5vv8
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) March 18, 2025
Congrats to our lucky jackpot winners! 🎉#Winning #Slots #Jackpot #Casino #Gaming #Vegas pic.twitter.com/o2LE6QS1fs
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) March 20, 2025
M Resort
All the gongs go bye-bye.
This lucky player won a BIG jackpot of $90,160.50 on a $5 bet! 💰🤩 pic.twitter.com/yq5yu4fVVW
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) March 13, 2025
Good going with the 80-cent spin.
Monday Jackpot! An $.80 cent bet turned into a $14,975.18 win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1fCDEnhIGW
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) March 17, 2025
Main Street Station
Way to go, Andrew!
Congratulations to Andrew on such an amazing win! 🥳🎰💰 pic.twitter.com/cCBBxGMUXs
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) March 21, 2025
Palace Station
Enjoying the spins west of the Strip.
Lucky winner won $16,266.53 at Palace Station with a $0.50 bet. pic.twitter.com/I7hJ5zmxpI
— Palace Station (@palacestation) March 14, 2025
One lucky guest just turned a $0.88 bet into a $15,386.50 jackpot at Palace Station! 🥁 pic.twitter.com/JLaKzFrKS0
— Palace Station (@palacestation) March 14, 2025
Dragon Link Jackpot Alert!
BET: $0.50
WIN: $13,726.23 pic.twitter.com/XcjWfBAQW4
— Palace Station (@palacestation) March 19, 2025
Palms
Nice view.
Nothing like watching $37,135.71 drop into your balance. 💸 #SlotJackpot pic.twitter.com/pGan4Fw1pY
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) March 19, 2025
Red Rock Resort
That’s how you fill your dance cart.
🥁💥 Boom! With just a $2.64 bet on Dancing Drums, a lucky guest won a whopping $31,000 at Red Rock Casino! 🎰🎉 pic.twitter.com/ygA00zxqKJ
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) March 14, 2025
Sam’s Town
Way to go, Cherrie!
Congratulations to Cherrie for hitting a Grand Progressive Jackpot at Sam's Town, winning $12,215 while playing Bao Zhu Zhao Fu with just an 88-cent bet!! Her friend Arie was right by her side to celebrate this fantastic moment!🍀 pic.twitter.com/0UaKM3XY5B
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 14, 2025
Kickers ready.
Congrats on your $10,000 win, lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/NN9iAfCtbr
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 15, 2025
That’ll work.
WOW‼️ What a draw‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/gJUS8iUIVZ
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 16, 2025
More diamonds, more fun.
Look at that draw! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/l3Xjw7s6SC
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 18, 2025
Bird talk.
Winner, winner, Crazy Chickens dinner! 🐔 pic.twitter.com/Z3URzHN3eo
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 18, 2025
Cashing in on Phoenix Link: Queen Chiu.
A big congratulations to our lucky winner at Sam's Town! 🍀 They turned a $2.50 bet into a fantastic $12,773 jackpot on Phoenix Link. pic.twitter.com/W7PNdX05vy
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 18, 2025
Santa Fe Station
One big Buffalo bonus, coming up.
🎰💥 What a night at Santa Fe Station! One lucky winner just won a big $18,975.15 Jackpot! Are you feeling lucky? It might just be your turn next... 👀 pic.twitter.com/khYckst3RI
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) March 14, 2025
South Point
Hurrah, Allison!
🎉 Bingo Alert! 🎉
Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Allison, who just won $96,735 on a Double Action Jackpot in 33 #s! 💰 pic.twitter.com/9QGpxajyMM
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) March 17, 2025
Treasure Island
Tracy hit the grand jackpot on the Even More Huff n Puff, winning a total of $75,507.
