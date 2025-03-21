73°F
Casinos & Gaming

$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A slots player in the high limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian won ...
A slots player in the high limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian won the Grand Jackpot on Dragon Link for $1,215,998 from a $75 bet on Friday, March 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (The Venetian)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2025 - 1:47 pm
 

Many $100 bills are missing from The Venetian — for a good reason.

A slots player Friday in the high limit gaming lounge on the Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian won the Grand Jackpot on Dragon Link for $1,215,998 from a $75 bet.

Also, a table game player was dealt a club royal flush while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em to win the major tier of the Millionaire Progressive. The guest made the $5 side bet, making them eligible to win the major tier for $707,096.

(The Venetian)
(The Venetian)

Both players opted to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Major league victories in the north.

Binion’s

Holiday fun.

California

Congrats, Darrell!

Four Queens

Having fun downtown.

Truly a winner.

Fremont

Congrats, Edgar!

Golden Nugget

Celebrating a plethora of wins.

M Resort

All the gongs go bye-bye.

Good going with the 80-cent spin.

Main Street Station

Way to go, Andrew!

Palace Station

Enjoying the spins west of the Strip.

Palms

Nice view.

Red Rock Resort

That’s how you fill your dance cart.

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Cherrie!

Kickers ready.

That’ll work.

More diamonds, more fun.

Bird talk.

Cashing in on Phoenix Link: Queen Chiu.

Santa Fe Station

One big Buffalo bonus, coming up.

South Point

Hurrah, Allison!

Treasure Island

Tracy hit the grand jackpot on the Even More Huff n Puff, winning a total of $75,507.

(Treasure Island)
(Treasure Island)

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

