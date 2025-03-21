$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

An additional six-figure table game jackpot hit at the same spot.

A slots player in the high limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian won the Grand Jackpot on Dragon Link for $1,215,998 from a $75 bet on Friday, March 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (The Venetian)

Many $100 bills are missing from The Venetian — for a good reason.

A slots player Friday in the high limit gaming lounge on the Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian won the Grand Jackpot on Dragon Link for $1,215,998 from a $75 bet.

Also, a table game player was dealt a club royal flush while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em to win the major tier of the Millionaire Progressive. The guest made the $5 side bet, making them eligible to win the major tier for $707,096.

Both players opted to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Major league victories in the north.

Please help us congratulate our guest on the major $50k win! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/ahXD39W41V — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 18, 2025

Congrats to Craig on turning a $2.50 bet into $18k! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/2J4qLfEqhp — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 14, 2025

Binion’s

Holiday fun.

Turns out the out of gold at the end of the rainbow was at Binion’s this weekend! 🌈💰 Check out these amazing jackpots from St. Patrick’s Day weekend! 💸 pic.twitter.com/4xv2J3dOQU — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) March 18, 2025

California

Congrats, Darrell!

After a $2 bet, Darrell walked out with $37,809! Congratulations on this awesome win!🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/uZHAIuM4xg — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 15, 2025

Four Queens

Having fun downtown.

Looks like the place to get lucky last weekend was the Four Queens! 🎉🎰💰 Check out these incredible jackpots from over the weekend! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QoKdJPlVNm — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) March 18, 2025

Truly a winner.

Yesterday Daniel (pictured with our Slot Director, Shaun) found $1,500 on the ground and, working with security, found the rightful owner! Terry Caudill, owner of Four Queens, wants to express his gratitude to Daniel with a $250 Hugo’s Cellar certificate. Thank you, Daniel! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/6GEfgM28o4 — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) March 21, 2025

Fremont

Congrats, Edgar!

Edgar walked away with $11,991 after a $1.76 bet! Congratulations on this awesome win!🤑 pic.twitter.com/YPGAt2ThGq — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) March 21, 2025

Golden Nugget

Celebrating a plethora of wins.

M Resort

All the gongs go bye-bye.

This lucky player won a BIG jackpot of $90,160.50 on a $5 bet! 💰🤩 pic.twitter.com/yq5yu4fVVW — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) March 13, 2025

Good going with the 80-cent spin.

Monday Jackpot! An $.80 cent bet turned into a $14,975.18 win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1fCDEnhIGW — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) March 17, 2025

Main Street Station

Way to go, Andrew!

Congratulations to Andrew on such an amazing win! 🥳🎰💰 pic.twitter.com/cCBBxGMUXs — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) March 21, 2025

Palace Station

Enjoying the spins west of the Strip.

Lucky winner won $16,266.53 at Palace Station with a $0.50 bet. pic.twitter.com/I7hJ5zmxpI — Palace Station (@palacestation) March 14, 2025

One lucky guest just turned a $0.88 bet into a $15,386.50 jackpot at Palace Station! 🥁 pic.twitter.com/JLaKzFrKS0 — Palace Station (@palacestation) March 14, 2025

Dragon Link Jackpot Alert!

BET: $0.50

WIN: $13,726.23 pic.twitter.com/XcjWfBAQW4 — Palace Station (@palacestation) March 19, 2025

Palms

Nice view.

Nothing like watching $37,135.71 drop into your balance. 💸 #SlotJackpot pic.twitter.com/pGan4Fw1pY — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) March 19, 2025

Red Rock Resort

That’s how you fill your dance cart.

🥁💥 Boom! With just a $2.64 bet on Dancing Drums, a lucky guest won a whopping $31,000 at Red Rock Casino! 🎰🎉 pic.twitter.com/ygA00zxqKJ — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) March 14, 2025

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Cherrie!

Congratulations to Cherrie for hitting a Grand Progressive Jackpot at Sam's Town, winning $12,215 while playing Bao Zhu Zhao Fu with just an 88-cent bet!! Her friend Arie was right by her side to celebrate this fantastic moment!🍀 pic.twitter.com/0UaKM3XY5B — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 14, 2025

Kickers ready.

Congrats on your $10,000 win, lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/NN9iAfCtbr — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 15, 2025

That’ll work.

WOW‼️ What a draw‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/gJUS8iUIVZ — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 16, 2025

More diamonds, more fun.

Look at that draw! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/l3Xjw7s6SC — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 18, 2025

Bird talk.

Winner, winner, Crazy Chickens dinner! 🐔 pic.twitter.com/Z3URzHN3eo — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 18, 2025

Cashing in on Phoenix Link: Queen Chiu.

A big congratulations to our lucky winner at Sam's Town! 🍀 They turned a $2.50 bet into a fantastic $12,773 jackpot on Phoenix Link. pic.twitter.com/W7PNdX05vy — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 18, 2025

Santa Fe Station

One big Buffalo bonus, coming up.

🎰💥 What a night at Santa Fe Station! One lucky winner just won a big $18,975.15 Jackpot! Are you feeling lucky? It might just be your turn next... 👀 pic.twitter.com/khYckst3RI — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) March 14, 2025

South Point

Hurrah, Allison!

🎉 Bingo Alert! 🎉 Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Allison, who just won $96,735 on a Double Action Jackpot in 33 #s! 💰 pic.twitter.com/9QGpxajyMM — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) March 17, 2025

Treasure Island

Tracy hit the grand jackpot on the Even More Huff n Puff, winning a total of $75,507.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

