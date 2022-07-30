88°F
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2022 - 10:15 am
 
(Sunset Station)
(Sunset Station)

Another set of storms may have disrupted events Friday night across the Las Vegas Valley. It did not stop life-changing jackpots from hitting.

A local slots player won $1,262,132.28 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine Friday at Sunset Station, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

The wheels lined up around 9:30 p.m. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bet $7 and hit on the third spin to win the progressive.

This is the second time a major Wheel of Fortune jackpot has hit at Sunset Station this year. In June, a guest hit a $689,000 jackpot.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Rampart

Four winners enjoyed jackpots of at least $10,000 recently.

Wildfire Sunset

The Dragon Link machine preaches well.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

