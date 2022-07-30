$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

Another set of storms may have disrupted events Friday night across the Las Vegas Valley. It did not stop life-changing jackpots from hitting.

(Sunset Station)

Another set of storms may have disrupted events Friday night across the Las Vegas Valley. It did not stop life-changing jackpots from hitting.

A local slots player won $1,262,132.28 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine Friday at Sunset Station, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

The wheels lined up around 9:30 p.m. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bet $7 and hit on the third spin to win the progressive.

This is the second time a major Wheel of Fortune jackpot has hit at Sunset Station this year. In June, a guest hit a $689,000 jackpot.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Rampart

Four winners enjoyed jackpots of at least $10,000 recently.

Love sharing the wins of our players! Here are 4 different #jackpots that hit in the last 2 days from $10K to over $49K, together totaling $85,532. Congrats to the winners! Thank you for playing at Rampart Casino! https://t.co/Z0guRUGJzL#jackpotwinners #jackpot #rampartcasino pic.twitter.com/m9VoRje1C6 — Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) July 28, 2022

Wildfire Sunset

The Dragon Link machine preaches well.

🙌 $18,041.13 JACKPOT💲

Vegas local bet $1 and won big at Wildfire Sunset! pic.twitter.com/O3pKNLj5JJ — Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) July 29, 2022

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.