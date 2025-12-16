$1.2M video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A visitor from California found the Las Vegas Strip to their liking.

A player from California turned a $105 spin into $1.2 million after drawing three royal flushes on a $5 Double Super Times Pay Poker machine Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Resorts World Las Vegas)

A visitor from California found the Las Vegas Strip to their liking.

The player turned a $105 spin into $1.2 million after drawing three royal flushes on a $5 Double Super Times Pay Poker machine Sunday at Resorts World Las Vegas, according to a casino spokesperson.

The hand was boosted by a 20x multiplier.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Still wonder whether Rich Little gets a cut of this action.

JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨 A local guest turned a $1.50 bet on Rich Little Hens into a huge win of $18,631.42. Major congratulations to them. pic.twitter.com/sYy54ZSxR9 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 10, 2025

Huge haul on a $2.25 spin.

Huge congrats to the lucky guest who turned a $2.25 bet on Dragon Fire and won an incredible jackpot worth $13,058.40. 🎉 The dragon and machine were on FIRE! pic.twitter.com/x4woi81u2I — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 15, 2025

Durango

Nice debut.

Nothing says “Happy Grand Opening” at our brand-new High Limit Slot Room more than a $20,000 jackpot in the first 10 minutes of opening! pic.twitter.com/JLPLlG9QJ0 — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) December 16, 2025

Palace Station

Soaking up wins on Sahara.

Dancing Drums Jackpot at Palace Station! $23,277.27 💸 pic.twitter.com/ZEB30xOBUQ — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 13, 2025

A lucky local struck it big at Palace Station winning $19,208.88 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bvsqp9k5Cx — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 14, 2025

This lucky guest won $12,500.00 on a $1.25 bet. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zItVpocRwT — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 15, 2025

Sam’s Town

Double the fun.

Double the wins, double the excitement! One lucky visitor struck gold with two jackpots in a single day—now that's what we call a lucky streak! 🍀✨ pic.twitter.com/Q0MrD4QZCt — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 10, 2025

