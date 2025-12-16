49°F
$1.2M video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A player from California turned a $105 spin into $1.2 million after drawing three royal flushes ...
A player from California turned a $105 spin into $1.2 million after drawing three royal flushes on a $5 Double Super Times Pay Poker machine Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Resorts World Las Vegas)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2025 - 7:30 am
 

A visitor from California found the Las Vegas Strip to their liking.

The player turned a $105 spin into $1.2 million after drawing three royal flushes on a $5 Double Super Times Pay Poker machine Sunday at Resorts World Las Vegas, according to a casino spokesperson.

The hand was boosted by a 20x multiplier.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Still wonder whether Rich Little gets a cut of this action.

Huge haul on a $2.25 spin.

Durango

Nice debut.

Palace Station

Soaking up wins on Sahara.

Sam’s Town

Double the fun.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

