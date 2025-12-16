$1.2M video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
A visitor from California found the Las Vegas Strip to their liking.
A visitor from California found the Las Vegas Strip to their liking.
The player turned a $105 spin into $1.2 million after drawing three royal flushes on a $5 Double Super Times Pay Poker machine Sunday at Resorts World Las Vegas, according to a casino spokesperson.
The hand was boosted by a 20x multiplier.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Still wonder whether Rich Little gets a cut of this action.
JACKPOT ALERT! 🚨 A local guest turned a $1.50 bet on Rich Little Hens into a huge win of $18,631.42.
Major congratulations to them. pic.twitter.com/sYy54ZSxR9
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 10, 2025
Huge haul on a $2.25 spin.
Huge congrats to the lucky guest who turned a $2.25 bet on Dragon Fire and won an incredible jackpot worth $13,058.40. 🎉 The dragon and machine were on FIRE! pic.twitter.com/x4woi81u2I
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 15, 2025
Durango
Nice debut.
Nothing says “Happy Grand Opening” at our brand-new High Limit Slot Room more than a $20,000 jackpot in the first 10 minutes of opening! pic.twitter.com/JLPLlG9QJ0
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) December 16, 2025
Palace Station
Soaking up wins on Sahara.
Dancing Drums Jackpot at Palace Station! $23,277.27 💸 pic.twitter.com/ZEB30xOBUQ
— Palace Station (@palacestation) December 13, 2025
A lucky local struck it big at Palace Station winning $19,208.88 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bvsqp9k5Cx
— Palace Station (@palacestation) December 14, 2025
This lucky guest won $12,500.00 on a $1.25 bet. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zItVpocRwT
— Palace Station (@palacestation) December 15, 2025
Sam’s Town
Double the fun.
Double the wins, double the excitement! One lucky visitor struck gold with two jackpots in a single day—now that's what we call a lucky streak! 🍀✨ pic.twitter.com/Q0MrD4QZCt
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 10, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.