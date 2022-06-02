$1.3M slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
The win was one of several achieved in the Las Vegas Valley.
A slots player in downtown Las Vegas hit a jackpot worth more than $1 million.
The player hit for $1,342,414.70 on a Wheel of Fortune machine at Golden Gate, according to the casino’s Twitter account.
Early this AM, a lucky guest reeled in over $1.3MIL on one of our popular Wheel of Fortune slots.
To be exact: $1,342,414.70 🤑
Our slots are on FIRE. Try them out for yourself and hit big in #Vegas!#Jackpot #GoldenGateVegas #DTLV pic.twitter.com/OGv9UGSOYd
— Golden Gate Hotel & Casino (@GoldenGateVegas) June 2, 2022
No other information was immediately available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
California
Big hit on Hong Kong Deluxe Grand.
A $3 spin turned into a MIND-BLOWING win for this lucky guest when they hit the Double Deluxe GRAND on Hong Kong Double Deluxe! 🐉 🤑 pic.twitter.com/6zvQlPLsPg
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) June 1, 2022
Four Queens
A visitor from Hawaii won a $11,045.67 jackpot at the Cashnado machine.
Another super lucky winner! $11,045.67 jackpot at the Cashnado machine for this winner from Hawaii!#4Q #4queens #4queenslv #winnerwinner pic.twitter.com/GvXTEcKQ9q
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) May 31, 2022
Grand Sierra Reno
Jimmy hit a royal flush on the Jackpot Hold ’Em game.
*** WINNER WEDNESDAY ***
Help us congratulate Jimmy on his $76,822 WIN!
Jimmy hit a Royal Flush on the Jackpot Hold 'Em game. #RoyalFlush #JackpotHoldEm #infinityRewards #WinnerWednesday pic.twitter.com/nyPJaeTcs2
— Grand Sierra Resort (@GrandSierra) June 1, 2022
The Orleans
Recent winners at the off-Strip casino.
Congratulations to some of our recent winners here at The Orleans which included a $20,660 win on a $1.50 bet on Quick Hit Volcano!
What game are you ready to hit the jackpot on this weekend? pic.twitter.com/eFNjwnWxmg
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) May 27, 2022
Paris Las Vegas
A video poker game hit for $68,800.
This jackpot was très magnifique!✨ Congratulations to this @CaesarsRewards member that hit a $68,800 jackpot playing video poker. #ForeverInParis
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/yx3Ts7jpsn
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) May 30, 2022
Planet Hollywood
Hitting an Ultimate X jackpot was worth $20,800 for one player.
Congratulations to this @CaesarsRewards member on hitting the Ultimate X jackpot!🥳
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/ggS8gh9UxW
— Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) May 31, 2022
Suncoast
Video keno double hit pays $28,000.
😍 Look what $8 can get you! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/msM92kzzst
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 1, 2022
