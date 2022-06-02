88°F
$1.3M slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2022 - 11:05 am
 
(Golden Gate via Twitter)
(Golden Gate via Twitter)

A slots player in downtown Las Vegas hit a jackpot worth more than $1 million.

The player hit for $1,342,414.70 on a Wheel of Fortune machine at Golden Gate, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Big hit on Hong Kong Deluxe Grand.

Four Queens

A visitor from Hawaii won a $11,045.67 jackpot at the Cashnado machine.

Grand Sierra Reno

Jimmy hit a royal flush on the Jackpot Hold ’Em game.

The Orleans

Recent winners at the off-Strip casino.

Paris Las Vegas

A video poker game hit for $68,800.

Planet Hollywood

Hitting an Ultimate X jackpot was worth $20,800 for one player.

Suncoast

Video keno double hit pays $28,000.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

