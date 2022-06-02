$1.3M slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

The win was one of several achieved in the Las Vegas Valley.

(Golden Gate via Twitter)

A slots player in downtown Las Vegas hit a jackpot worth more than $1 million.

The player hit for $1,342,414.70 on a Wheel of Fortune machine at Golden Gate, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

Early this AM, a lucky guest reeled in over $1.3MIL on one of our popular Wheel of Fortune slots. To be exact: $1,342,414.70 🤑

Our slots are on FIRE. Try them out for yourself and hit big in #Vegas!#Jackpot #GoldenGateVegas #DTLV pic.twitter.com/OGv9UGSOYd — Golden Gate Hotel & Casino (@GoldenGateVegas) June 2, 2022

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Big hit on Hong Kong Deluxe Grand.

A $3 spin turned into a MIND-BLOWING win for this lucky guest when they hit the Double Deluxe GRAND on Hong Kong Double Deluxe! 🐉 🤑 pic.twitter.com/6zvQlPLsPg — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) June 1, 2022

Four Queens

A visitor from Hawaii won a $11,045.67 jackpot at the Cashnado machine.

Grand Sierra Reno

Jimmy hit a royal flush on the Jackpot Hold ’Em game.

Help us congratulate Jimmy on his $76,822 WIN!

Jimmy hit a Royal Flush on the Jackpot Hold 'Em game. #RoyalFlush #JackpotHoldEm #infinityRewards #WinnerWednesday pic.twitter.com/nyPJaeTcs2 — Grand Sierra Resort (@GrandSierra) June 1, 2022

The Orleans

Recent winners at the off-Strip casino.

Congratulations to some of our recent winners here at The Orleans which included a $20,660 win on a $1.50 bet on Quick Hit Volcano! What game are you ready to hit the jackpot on this weekend? pic.twitter.com/eFNjwnWxmg — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) May 27, 2022

Paris Las Vegas

A video poker game hit for $68,800.

This jackpot was très magnifique!✨ Congratulations to this @CaesarsRewards member that hit a $68,800 jackpot playing video poker. #ForeverInParis 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/yx3Ts7jpsn — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) May 30, 2022

Planet Hollywood

Hitting an Ultimate X jackpot was worth $20,800 for one player.

Congratulations to this @CaesarsRewards member on hitting the Ultimate X jackpot!🥳 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/ggS8gh9UxW — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) May 31, 2022

Suncoast

Video keno double hit pays $28,000.

😍 Look what $8 can get you! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/msM92kzzst — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 1, 2022

