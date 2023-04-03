$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several recent jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley.

A player hit a progressive jackpot for $1,300,438 on I Luv Suits Poker on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

No foolin’ — that’s a big jackpot.

A player hit a progressive jackpot for $1,300,438 on I Luv Suits Poker on Saturday at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Caesars Palace

Playing $250 a hand, a video poker player won $100,000 after drawing four fours with a kicker three.

Cannery

Big hit on Buffalo Link.

A $1.00 bet turned into $12k 😲 Congrats to this guest on the jackpot! pic.twitter.com/wb5MqRcHqu — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 3, 2023

Cashing in on four aces.

Congrats to this guest on the $20k win on Triple Play Poker! pic.twitter.com/35qOlFi39o — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 29, 2023

Grand Sierra

Some huge wins from up north.

What a Week for Winning! This past week GSR saw a number of large jackpots,

3/22 – $184,961 | 3/25 – $10,000 | 3/26 – $10,500 | 3/27 – $12,798 & $14,542

Congratulations to all the Grand Winners! #WinnerWednesday #GSR #GrandSierraResort #Jackpot #RenoTahoe pic.twitter.com/3FKP7wZg4G — Grand Sierra Resort | GSR (@GrandSierra) March 29, 2023

Horseshoe Las Vegas

Julie Griffiths of Reno scored this jackpot on Friday.

Treasure Island

Congrats, Paula!

Let's give a round of applause to Paula C. for hitting the big $14,739 on the Shimmering Sevens Revolution Machine!

Keep spinning and winning! #WinnerWednesday 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/BZrW7MDpii — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) March 29, 2023

Wildfire

Spreading the wealth.

Wednesdays are for Wildfire Winners. pic.twitter.com/Di3xyoVTPS — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) March 30, 2023

A $5 bet at The Greens turned into $35,000 handpay for one lucky winner yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9UAzKsNTRc — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) April 2, 2023

