$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The win was one of several recent jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley.
No foolin’ — that’s a big jackpot.
A player hit a progressive jackpot for $1,300,438 on I Luv Suits Poker on Saturday at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Caesars Palace
Playing $250 a hand, a video poker player won $100,000 after drawing four fours with a kicker three.
Cannery
Big hit on Buffalo Link.
A $1.00 bet turned into $12k 😲
Congrats to this guest on the jackpot! pic.twitter.com/wb5MqRcHqu
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 3, 2023
Cashing in on four aces.
Congrats to this guest on the $20k win on Triple Play Poker! pic.twitter.com/35qOlFi39o
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 29, 2023
Grand Sierra
Some huge wins from up north.
What a Week for Winning! This past week GSR saw a number of large jackpots,
3/22 – $184,961 | 3/25 – $10,000 | 3/26 – $10,500 | 3/27 – $12,798 & $14,542
Congratulations to all the Grand Winners! #WinnerWednesday #GSR #GrandSierraResort #Jackpot #RenoTahoe pic.twitter.com/3FKP7wZg4G
— Grand Sierra Resort | GSR (@GrandSierra) March 29, 2023
Horseshoe Las Vegas
Julie Griffiths of Reno scored this jackpot on Friday.
Treasure Island
Congrats, Paula!
Let's give a round of applause to Paula C. for hitting the big $14,739 on the Shimmering Sevens Revolution Machine!
Keep spinning and winning! #WinnerWednesday
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/BZrW7MDpii
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) March 29, 2023
Wildfire
Spreading the wealth.
Wednesdays are for Wildfire Winners. pic.twitter.com/Di3xyoVTPS
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) March 30, 2023
A $5 bet at The Greens turned into $35,000 handpay for one lucky winner yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9UAzKsNTRc
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) April 2, 2023
