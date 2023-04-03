52°F
Casinos & Gaming

$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2023 - 1:45 pm
 
A player hit a progressive jackpot for $1,300,438 on I Luv Suits Poker on Saturday, April 1, 20 ...
A player hit a progressive jackpot for $1,300,438 on I Luv Suits Poker on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

No foolin’ — that’s a big jackpot.

A player hit a progressive jackpot for $1,300,438 on I Luv Suits Poker on Saturday at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Caesars Palace

Playing $250 a hand, a video poker player won $100,000 after drawing four fours with a kicker three.

(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Cannery

Big hit on Buffalo Link.

Cashing in on four aces.

Grand Sierra

Some huge wins from up north.

Horseshoe Las Vegas

Julie Griffiths of Reno scored this jackpot on Friday.

(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Treasure Island

Congrats, Paula!

Wildfire

Spreading the wealth.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

