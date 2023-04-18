$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

As the Golden Knights return to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in two years, a Las Vegas Strip casino has a hat trick of its own.

A player hit a mega progressive jackpot for $1,333,121 on Pai Gow Poker on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A player hit the mega progressive jackpot for $1,333,121 on Pai Gow Poker at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning hand, a seven-card straight flush of diamonds, hit at 1 a.m. Tuesday. It was the third million-dollar haul at the Flamingo this year.

Keeping it in the Caesars family, a slots player won $100,000 on a video poker machine Tuesday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

A big payday for Uncle Jay!

WOW UNCLE JAY 😮 🤑 This $24,398 CASHOUT came off of a progressive-resetting TRIPLE STARS HIT! pic.twitter.com/dz2FI4py5j — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 17, 2023

Planet Hollywood

A pair of five-figure scores connect.

There's a jackpot party at #PHVegas 🎰 Congrats to two @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots totaling $78,924 last week.🎊 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/jBmOq9TNNl — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) April 18, 2023

Rio

Dragon Link remains hot.

Help us congratulate this lucky winner on a $23,360 jackpot playing the Dragon Cash slot machine! 👏

+21 Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/J2ZmoBiv65 — Rio Las Vegas (@RioVegas) April 18, 2023

Sunset Station

Another Lightning Link winner.

A $1.25 bet resulted in a $10,853 WIN for one lucky guest playing ⚡ Lightning Link ⚡ pic.twitter.com/gFG5d17zbW — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) April 18, 2023

Wildfire

A $50 spin pays off with four aces and a kicker.

This lucky winner at The Greens by @WildfireVegas, leveled up their charm in a big way with this $40,000 jackpot. pic.twitter.com/OcLb60tkJV — STN Charms (@stncharms) April 18, 2023

