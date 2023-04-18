$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
As the Golden Knights return to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in two years, a Las Vegas Strip casino has a hat trick of its own.
As the Golden Knights return to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in two years, a Las Vegas Strip casino has a hat trick of its own.
A player hit the mega progressive jackpot for $1,333,121 on Pai Gow Poker at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The winning hand, a seven-card straight flush of diamonds, hit at 1 a.m. Tuesday. It was the third million-dollar haul at the Flamingo this year.
Keeping it in the Caesars family, a slots player won $100,000 on a video poker machine Tuesday.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
California
A big payday for Uncle Jay!
WOW UNCLE JAY 😮 🤑
This $24,398 CASHOUT came off of a progressive-resetting TRIPLE STARS HIT! pic.twitter.com/dz2FI4py5j
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 17, 2023
Planet Hollywood
A pair of five-figure scores connect.
There's a jackpot party at #PHVegas 🎰 Congrats to two @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots totaling $78,924 last week.🎊
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/jBmOq9TNNl
— Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) April 18, 2023
Rio
Dragon Link remains hot.
Help us congratulate this lucky winner on a $23,360 jackpot playing the Dragon Cash slot machine! 👏
+21 Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/J2ZmoBiv65
— Rio Las Vegas (@RioVegas) April 18, 2023
Sunset Station
Another Lightning Link winner.
A $1.25 bet resulted in a $10,853 WIN for one lucky guest playing ⚡ Lightning Link ⚡ pic.twitter.com/gFG5d17zbW
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) April 18, 2023
Wildfire
A $50 spin pays off with four aces and a kicker.
This lucky winner at The Greens by @WildfireVegas, leveled up their charm in a big way with this $40,000 jackpot. pic.twitter.com/OcLb60tkJV
— STN Charms (@stncharms) April 18, 2023
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.