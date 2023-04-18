77°F
Casinos & Gaming

$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2023 - 3:21 pm
 
A player hit a mega progressive jackpot for $1,333,121 on Pai Gow Poker on Tuesday, April 18, 2 ...
A player hit a mega progressive jackpot for $1,333,121 on Pai Gow Poker on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

As the Golden Knights return to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in two years, a Las Vegas Strip casino has a hat trick of its own.

A player hit the mega progressive jackpot for $1,333,121 on Pai Gow Poker at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning hand, a seven-card straight flush of diamonds, hit at 1 a.m. Tuesday. It was the third million-dollar haul at the Flamingo this year.

Keeping it in the Caesars family, a slots player won $100,000 on a video poker machine Tuesday.

(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

A big payday for Uncle Jay!

Planet Hollywood

A pair of five-figure scores connect.

Rio

Dragon Link remains hot.

Sunset Station

Another Lightning Link winner.

Wildfire

A $50 spin pays off with four aces and a kicker.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

