75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$1.5M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Abraham Jimenez of Illinois won $1,501,338 on Face Up Pai Gow on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at The V ...
Abraham Jimenez of Illinois won $1,501,338 on Face Up Pai Gow on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (The Venetian)
More Stories
Circa Sports Sportsbook Director Chris Bennett Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
Q&A: Circa sportsbook director talks about his dream job
Frank Citro at home about some of his memorabilia in a second bedroom, a favorite spot of his o ...
He’s been on Nevada’s ‘Black Book’ for nearly 34 years. Now, he wants off
Wynn Las Vegas (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn exec says Las Vegas resort is ‘not necessarily’ for those on ‘tight budget’
A guest, who wished to remain anonymous, won $3,845,727 playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Wed ...
$3.8M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2025 - 10:31 am
 

An Abe from Illinois won a huge jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip — honest!

Land of Lincoln visitor Abraham Jimenez was playing Face Up Pai Gow on Friday morning at The Venetian when he was dealt a seven-card straight flush, according to a casino spokesperson.

The guest’s $5 side bet triggered the resort’s Pai Gow progressive for $1,501,338.

This jackpot comes hot on the heels of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive jackpot, which was won on Wednesday for more than $3.8 million.

A big winner in Henderson

Congrats, Kandace!

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A quality win in North Las Vegas.

California

A very happy 50-cent spin.

The Orleans

Not to be confused with the Funky Phantom.

Palms

Been told a royal flush is good.

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Edward!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES