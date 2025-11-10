$1.5M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

This jackpot comes hot on the heels of the resort’s recent Millionaire Progressive jackpot.

Wynn exec says Las Vegas resort is ‘not necessarily’ for those on ‘tight budget’

He’s been on Nevada’s ‘Black Book’ for nearly 34 years. Now, he wants off

Q&A: Circa sportsbook director talks about his dream job

Abraham Jimenez of Illinois won $1,501,338 on Face Up Pai Gow on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (The Venetian)

An Abe from Illinois won a huge jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip — honest!

Land of Lincoln visitor Abraham Jimenez was playing Face Up Pai Gow on Friday morning at The Venetian when he was dealt a seven-card straight flush, according to a casino spokesperson.

The guest’s $5 side bet triggered the resort’s Pai Gow progressive for $1,501,338.

This jackpot comes hot on the heels of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive jackpot, which was won on Wednesday for more than $3.8 million.

A big winner in Henderson

Congrats, Kandace!

🚨BIG congratulations to Kandace S. from @AmeristarVI for winning $100,000 and becoming our 2025 Gambler of the Year! 🎰🥳👏@PENNEntertain @pennplay pic.twitter.com/41Tk0pHLaS — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) November 9, 2025

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A quality win in North Las Vegas.

Jackpot Alert! 🎉 Luck struck big at Aliante Casino when one lucky player turned a 75¢ bet into a $14,342.39 jackpot on the Quick Hit slot machine! From pocket change to a five-figure payday, that’s what winning looks like at Aliante! pic.twitter.com/2o2YtUkFN0 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 9, 2025

California

A very happy 50-cent spin.

You’re not seeing things… that’s a $20,000 win off a 50¢ spin! 😲💰 Congratulations lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/EsLBJWfDWO — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) November 8, 2025

The Orleans

Not to be confused with the Funky Phantom.

Palms

Been told a royal flush is good.

$20,000 says the luck was in the cards. 🃏💰 pic.twitter.com/FBY2H0pG1P — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) November 10, 2025

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Edward!

Cheers to Edward—our latest Bingo Bonus Progressive Coverall winner, taking home a sweet $29,576! Celebrating with Sherry, our recent Double Daub Progressive winner here at Sam’s Town. pic.twitter.com/5GVqT7n03V — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 7, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.