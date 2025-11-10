$1.5M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
This jackpot comes hot on the heels of the resort’s recent Millionaire Progressive jackpot.
An Abe from Illinois won a huge jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip — honest!
Land of Lincoln visitor Abraham Jimenez was playing Face Up Pai Gow on Friday morning at The Venetian when he was dealt a seven-card straight flush, according to a casino spokesperson.
The guest’s $5 side bet triggered the resort’s Pai Gow progressive for $1,501,338.
This jackpot comes hot on the heels of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive jackpot, which was won on Wednesday for more than $3.8 million.
A big winner in Henderson
Congrats, Kandace!
🚨BIG congratulations to Kandace S. from @AmeristarVI for winning $100,000 and becoming our 2025 Gambler of the Year! 🎰🥳👏@PENNEntertain @pennplay pic.twitter.com/41Tk0pHLaS
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) November 9, 2025
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
A quality win in North Las Vegas.
Jackpot Alert! 🎉
Luck struck big at Aliante Casino when one lucky player turned a 75¢ bet into a $14,342.39 jackpot on the Quick Hit slot machine!
From pocket change to a five-figure payday, that’s what winning looks like at Aliante! pic.twitter.com/2o2YtUkFN0
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 9, 2025
California
A very happy 50-cent spin.
You’re not seeing things… that’s a $20,000 win off a 50¢ spin! 😲💰 Congratulations lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/EsLBJWfDWO
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) November 8, 2025
The Orleans
Not to be confused with the Funky Phantom.
The Phantom has brought some serious luck—one player just hit a $10,231 jackpot! Huge congrats to the winner! 🎉#OrleansCasino #LasVegasHotel #Jackpot #Winner #BigWin pic.twitter.com/FgohUyIZSI
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) November 6, 2025
Palms
Been told a royal flush is good.
$20,000 says the luck was in the cards. 🃏💰 pic.twitter.com/FBY2H0pG1P
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) November 10, 2025
Sam’s Town
Way to go, Edward!
Cheers to Edward—our latest Bingo Bonus Progressive Coverall winner, taking home a sweet $29,576! Celebrating with Sherry, our recent Double Daub Progressive winner here at Sam’s Town. pic.twitter.com/5GVqT7n03V
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 7, 2025
