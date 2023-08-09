$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The Florida resident won the seven-figure jackpot after placing a $750 wager on the machine.
That’s a lot of panda.
A Dragon Link slots player won more than $1.6 million after hitting a jackpot on Friday at Wynn Las Vegas.
The Florida resident placed a $750 wager on a Panda Magic slot machine when the casino guest hit the grand progressive jackpot around 11 a.m. Friday, earning a total of $1,614,758.09 in winnings, according to a casino spokesperson.
More winning at Caesars
A six-figure jackpot so nice, a legendary Las Vegas Strip casino has given one away twice.
For the second time in two days, a visitor has won a major jackpot at Caesars Palace.
The Blazin’ Hot 7s slots player won a jackpot Tuesday of $100,320, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
On Monday, a person celebrating a wedding anniversary won $242,467 with a royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em.
