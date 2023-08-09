98°F
Casinos & Gaming

$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2023 - 12:06 pm
 
A Dragon Link slots player won more than $1.6 million after hitting a jackpot on Friday, Aug. 4 ...
A Dragon Link slots player won more than $1.6 million after hitting a jackpot on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Wynn Las Vegas. (Wynn Las Vegas)

That’s a lot of panda.

A Dragon Link slots player won more than $1.6 million after hitting a jackpot on Friday at Wynn Las Vegas.

The Florida resident placed a $750 wager on a Panda Magic slot machine when the casino guest hit the grand progressive jackpot around 11 a.m. Friday, earning a total of $1,614,758.09 in winnings, according to a casino spokesperson.

More winning at Caesars

A six-figure jackpot so nice, a legendary Las Vegas Strip casino has given one away twice.

For the second time in two days, a visitor has won a major jackpot at Caesars Palace.

A Blazin’ Hot 7s slots player won a jackpot of $100,320 on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Caesars ...
A Blazin’ Hot 7s slots player won a jackpot of $100,320 on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

The Blazin’ Hot 7s slots player won a jackpot Tuesday of $100,320, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

On Monday, a person celebrating a wedding anniversary won $242,467 with a royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X, formerly known as Twitter.

