$1.7M slot jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A guest at the MGM Grand won more than $1.7 million this month while playing a $1 Million Drago ...
A guest at the MGM Grand won more than $1.7 million this month while playing a $1 Million Dragon Link Golden Century slot machine. (Aristocrat Gaming)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2025 - 3:06 pm
 

A guest at the MGM Grand won more than $1.7 million this month while playing a $1 Million Dragon Link Golden Century slot machine.

The player requested to remain anonymous, according to a spokesperson for Aristocrat Gaming, the machine’s manufacturer.

6-figure slot haul at Palms

“And the rockets red glare …”

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Cannery

Triple your pleasure on this machine.

Four Queens

Congrats, Mark!

The Orleans

Nothing like the classics.

Palms

An 88-cent spins comes through again.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

