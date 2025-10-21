$1.7M slot jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
A guest at the MGM Grand won more than $1.7 million this month while playing a $1 Million Dragon Link Golden Century slot machine.
The player requested to remain anonymous, according to a spokesperson for Aristocrat Gaming, the machine’s manufacturer.
6-figure slot haul at Palms
“And the rockets red glare …”
Firecracker went 💥! $102,712 from a $26.40 bet for our lucky #ClubSerrano member.#PalmsLV #SlotJackpot pic.twitter.com/VjpRNtpu16
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) October 20, 2025
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Cannery
Triple your pleasure on this machine.
Big win alert! 💰🎉 Congratulations to our lucky guest who hit $11,669.06 playing Triple Treasure Pot, all from a $5.28 bet! 🌟 You never know when the next big spin will strike.
Will you be our next jackpot winner? 🎰 #CanneryCasino #JackpotWinner pic.twitter.com/sgznUWcHFy
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) October 19, 2025
Four Queens
Congrats, Mark!
Congratulations to Mark from Texas who pressed his luck and landed a $17,500 jackpot at Four Queens last weekend!
🎉🥳💸#moneymonday #fremontstreetexperience #vegas pic.twitter.com/pLVCkgRsUN
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) October 20, 2025
The Orleans
Nothing like the classics.
Nothing like a jackpot from a timeless favorite — $17,280 on Dozen of Diamonds! 💰 💎#OrleansCasino #LasVegasHotel #JackpotWin #BigWin pic.twitter.com/06MzmR6Z8Q
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) October 18, 2025
Palms
An 88-cent spins comes through again.
Proof it pays to play! A Club Serrano guest hit $21,720 from a $0.88 spin. 🎰#SlotJackpot #ClubSerrano #PalmsLV pic.twitter.com/OxH793v8sC
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) October 19, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.