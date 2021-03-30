$100K progressive jackpot hits in east Las Vegas Valley
The win was one of several across the region.
A slots player channelling his inner Todd Rundgren banged on the drum — perhaps not all day, but long enough.
Playing $8.80 a spin on Dancing Drums, the lucky player won a progressive slot jackpot for $100,964.47 Sunday night at Sunset Station, according to a Station Casinos release.
The guest asked to remain anonymous.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
A Wealth of Coins penny progressive hit for $13,735.17.
California
On a $2 spin, a Ten Times Pay machine paid off $10,000.
Four Queens
Dominic, a visitor from Sacramento, California, won the progressive on Dancing Drums for $20,257.48.
A visitor from Long Beach, California, hit a Red hot jackpot for $10,300.59.
A Fifty Draw video poker machine connected for $12,500.
The Orleans
Dancing Drums started this report and concludes it with a $13,168 payout.
