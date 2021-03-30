$100K progressive jackpot hits in east Las Vegas Valley

The win was one of several across the region.

(Station Casinos)

A slots player channelling his inner Todd Rundgren banged on the drum — perhaps not all day, but long enough.

Playing $8.80 a spin on Dancing Drums, the lucky player won a progressive slot jackpot for $100,964.47 Sunday night at Sunset Station, according to a Station Casinos release.

The guest asked to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A Wealth of Coins penny progressive hit for $13,735.17.

We have another big time jackpot winner at Binion's!! She was playing a Wealth of Coins penny progressive, got into a bonus & landed a super awesome $13,735.17 payday!! The weather may be warming up but the jackpots are always hot at Binion's, so stop by anytime!! pic.twitter.com/Ot4K6KerDZ — Binion's (@BinionsLV) March 30, 2021

California

On a $2 spin, a Ten Times Pay machine paid off $10,000.

A TEN THOUSAND DOLLAR payday was what this lucky guest got from this Ten Times Pay machine off their $2 bet! pic.twitter.com/vEA2oEpFJz — California Casino (@thecalcasino) March 29, 2021

Four Queens

Dominic, a visitor from Sacramento, California, won the progressive on Dancing Drums for $20,257.48.

Congratulations to Dominic, our very lucky winner from Sacramento, California who won the progressive penny game for a whopping $20,257.48. Wow!!! Nice win Dominic!!#4queens #4queenslv #fourqueens #dtlv pic.twitter.com/5KV5SUrXL0 — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) March 30, 2021

A visitor from Long Beach, California, hit a Red hot jackpot for $10,300.59.

A Fifty Draw video poker machine connected for $12,500.

The Orleans

Dancing Drums started this report and concludes it with a $13,168 payout.

