Casinos & Gaming

$100K progressive jackpot hits in east Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2021 - 12:01 pm
 
(Station Casinos)
(Station Casinos)

A slots player channelling his inner Todd Rundgren banged on the drum — perhaps not all day, but long enough.

Playing $8.80 a spin on Dancing Drums, the lucky player won a progressive slot jackpot for $100,964.47 Sunday night at Sunset Station, according to a Station Casinos release.

The guest asked to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A Wealth of Coins penny progressive hit for $13,735.17.

California

On a $2 spin, a Ten Times Pay machine paid off $10,000.

Four Queens

Dominic, a visitor from Sacramento, California, won the progressive on Dancing Drums for $20,257.48.

A visitor from Long Beach, California, hit a Red hot jackpot for $10,300.59.

A Fifty Draw video poker machine connected for $12,500.

The Orleans

Dancing Drums started this report and concludes it with a $13,168 payout.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

