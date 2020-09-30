77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Casinos & Gaming

$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley

By Tony Garcia Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 9:23 am
 
Updated September 30, 2020 - 10:00 am

Another “bet big, win big” plan paid off for one video poker player in the Las Vegas Valley.

Playing $125 a hand on a Double Double Bonus machine at Green Valley Ranch Resort, the player hit a spades royal flush to win $100,000.

The hand hit during the 7 p.m. hour Monday, and the winner wished to remain anonymous, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

Winners in the Las Vegas Valley

Four Queens

Michael from Washington was a jackpot winner on the Butterfly Seven Machine for $20,021.00.

Another Washington state visitor, Miguel, hit the grand jackpot on Lightning Link for $11,275.20.

“Texas” Patti won $10,000 on her video poker hit here …

#pattihappens to the tune of $10,000! This #lucky Texas lady keeps us on our toes! Congratulations Patti and thank you for always being willing to smile for our camera!#4queens #4queenslv #fourqueens #dtlv pic.twitter.com/S6uAiHmfv0

— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) September 28, 2020

… which was a nice addition to her $4,000 victory over here.

Binion’s

A visitor from California hit a Buffalo Gold Revolution progressive jackpot for $6.288.97.

A Five Times Pay nickel slots machine lined up the correct symbols for a $5,750 payout.

One player hit a Legend City penny progressive bonus jackpot for $5,689.

The Orleans

California visitor Archie B. won a $16,863 jackpot on Double 7s.

One Dragon Link slots jackpot hit for $11,628 for one lucky player.

California Hotel

A Triple Stars jackpot hit for $7,200 for Franklin.

Osborne celebrates his $5,000 win on Cash Machine.

Aliante

The Ultimate Fire Link slots player connected on a jackpot for $13,407.40.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
2
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
3
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
4
Mansion sells for $6.5M, the highest price at Lake Las Vegas since 2007
Mansion sells for $6.5M, the highest price at Lake Las Vegas since 2007
5
Donald Trump big betting underdog to Joe Biden in debate
Donald Trump big betting underdog to Joe Biden in debate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A sign stating Planet HollywoodÕs temporary closure is seen inside the doors of the hotel- ...
Planet Hollywood announces reopening date
By / RJ

Planet Hollywood is back in business. It will be a limited reopening: Gaming floors will be open seven days a week, but the hotel will only accept weekend reservations.