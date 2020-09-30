$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
Playing $125 a hand on a Double Double Bonus machine pays off for one high roller.
Another “bet big, win big” plan paid off for one video poker player in the Las Vegas Valley.
Playing $125 a hand on a Double Double Bonus machine at Green Valley Ranch Resort, the player hit a spades royal flush to win $100,000.
Big bet big win! Let's congratulate our guest who won $100,000 on video poker. #welovewinners❤️ pic.twitter.com/cRudhqt6Mq
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) September 29, 2020
The hand hit during the 7 p.m. hour Monday, and the winner wished to remain anonymous, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.
Winners in the Las Vegas Valley
Four Queens
Michael from Washington was a jackpot winner on the Butterfly Seven Machine for $20,021.00.
Lucky Michael from Washington was a jackpot winner on the Butterfly Seven Machine of $20,021.00!!! #4queens #4queenslv #fourqueens #jackpot #winnerwinner #dtlv #fremontst pic.twitter.com/urA88OkUvq
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) September 25, 2020
Another Washington state visitor, Miguel, hit the grand jackpot on Lightning Link for $11,275.20.
Lucky Miguel from Washington hit the grand jackpot on the lightning link for $11,275.20. Congratulations Miguel!!#winnerwinner #jackpot #4queens #4queenslv #dtlv #fremontst pic.twitter.com/el4f3hoh3a
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) September 29, 2020
“Texas” Patti won $10,000 on her video poker hit here …
"Texas" Patti won $10,000 on her video poker hit here …

… which was a nice addition to her $4,000 victory over here.
#pattihappens to the tune of $10,000! This #lucky Texas lady keeps us on our toes! Congratulations Patti and thank you for always being willing to smile for our camera!#4queens #4queenslv #fourqueens #dtlv pic.twitter.com/S6uAiHmfv0
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) September 28, 2020
… which was a nice addition to her $4,000 victory over here.
Our lovely Texas lady is back and the machines have already been made aware! Congratulations Patti!#pattihappens #4queens #4queenslv #fourqueens #dtlv #videopoker pic.twitter.com/NI7q4lnhUU
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) September 24, 2020
Binion’s
A visitor from California hit a Buffalo Gold Revolution progressive jackpot for $6.288.97.
Congratulations to our lucky winner from California…He hit the Buffalo Gold Revolution progressive jackpot for $6.288.97!!! pic.twitter.com/2Nr2XVn4La
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) September 26, 2020
A Five Times Pay nickel slots machine lined up the correct symbols for a $5,750 payout.
The slots are always hot at Binion’s! This time, our lucky winner was playing 5X Pay 5-reel nickel slot machine. They lined up the correct combo & BAM, hit for an awesome $5,750 payday! #binions #binionslv #dtlv #jackpot pic.twitter.com/yQNYmg3y7B
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) September 28, 2020
One player hit a Legend City penny progressive bonus jackpot for $5,689.
The jackpots are on fire at Binion’s! This time the #lucky #winner was playing a Legend City penny progressive. They got into a bonus a locked up the game with a big time $5,689 payday! Binion’s is the place to win so come on in! pic.twitter.com/5hXOSJCNRb
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) September 29, 2020
The Orleans
California visitor Archie B. won a $16,863 jackpot on Double 7s.
Archie B. from California hit it big on the Double 7's slot with a $16,863 jackpot! Come play at The Orleans! #BConnectedWinners #TheOrleans #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/w4C6uaAtBw
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 25, 2020
One Dragon Link slots jackpot hit for $11,628 for one lucky player.
We all could use some 'Panda Magic' in the casino! 🐼 A lucky guest felt that magic on the Dragon Link slot and hit the $11,628 progressive jackpot! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners #DragonLink pic.twitter.com/DAuMorsmsR
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 24, 2020
California Hotel
A Triple Stars jackpot hit for $7,200 for Franklin.
Franklin was seeing stars after hitting this $7200 jackpot! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/prknhHzRzX
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) September 29, 2020
Osborne celebrates his $5,000 win on Cash Machine.
Win what you see on this Cash Machine! 👀 Lucky winner Osborne saw 💲 5️⃣ 0️⃣ 0️⃣ 0️⃣ ! pic.twitter.com/V8IRfkgGxp
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) September 24, 2020
Aliante
The Ultimate Fire Link slots player connected on a jackpot for $13,407.40.
Ultimate Fire Link was sizzlin' hot when our lucky winner hit a jackpot for a total of $13,407.40!!! pic.twitter.com/knA0jadHAK
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 29, 2020
