86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Casinos & Gaming

$100K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2022 - 2:48 pm
 
The marquee at Caesars Palace (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The marquee at Caesars Palace (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A slots player at Caesars Palace won $100,105 on a Triple Red Hot 7s machine, according to the casino’s Twitter account Wednesday and confirmed by a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Some downtown fun.

Boulder Station

Very popular, that Buffalo.

California

Way to go, Michael!

Fremont

Bold move, Lolita!

Gold Coast

A $21,000 slots jackpot sets the pace.

Green Valley Ranch

All aboard!

Main Street Station

That’s some omelet.

The Orleans

How often do you need an envelope?

Paris Las Vegas

Another gathering of winners.

Plaza

Congrats, Roger!

The Strat

Let’s hear it for Mya and Mary!

Sunset Station

Big bet. Big payout.

Little bet. Still a big payout.

Treasure Island

Congrats to Victoria!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Houston mogul Tilman Fertitta gets approval for new hotel-casino on Strip
Houston mogul Tilman Fertitta gets approval for new hotel-casino on Strip
2
Brain-eating amoeba from Lake Mead kills Clark County teen
Brain-eating amoeba from Lake Mead kills Clark County teen
3
Faith Lutheran grad says teacher groomed her, forced sex acts
Faith Lutheran grad says teacher groomed her, forced sex acts
4
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
5
Long-delayed Strip arena, hotel project announces new funding
Long-delayed Strip arena, hotel project announces new funding
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The porte-cochere at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (K.M. Cann ...
Caesars eyes NYC’s Times Square
By / RJ

Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced a partnership Thursday with New York office landlord SL Green Realty Corp. to open Caesars Palace Times Square in an existing skyscraper.