$100K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
The win was one of several recent scores across the Las Vegas Valley.
A slots player at Caesars Palace won $100,105 on a Triple Red Hot 7s machine, according to the casino’s Twitter account Wednesday and confirmed by a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Congratulations to this @CaesarsRewards guest on winning a $100,105 #Jackpot playing Triple Red Hot!
— Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) October 19, 2022
No other information was immediately available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Some downtown fun.
Money, Money, Money, Money! The winners were on fire this weekend. 🤑 🤑
If you missed out this weekend, it is never too late, we are always open and ready to hand out some cash. 💰 #binions #fremontstreet #fremontstreetexperience #lasvegas #casino #slotmachines #winnings pic.twitter.com/ZkJPLkATi5
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 17, 2022
Boulder Station
Very popular, that Buffalo.
Everyone loves a Buffalo Link jackpot 🤩
A Vegas local placed a $2.00 bet and won $12,472.58! Congratulations to the lucky winner! 💰👏 pic.twitter.com/jW3CdQYEpc
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 18, 2022
California
Way to go, Michael!
$10 ➡️ $10,000 👀
Michael played a once-in-a-lifetime ROYAL FLUSH♣️ in Three Card Poker for this staggering win! pic.twitter.com/2moMhMDVoq
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 18, 2022
Fremont
Bold move, Lolita!
Sure, $15 spins are bold, but Lolita's loving the return here!
A 7/10X/5X reel landed this lucky Hawaiian Boyd Rewards member a $25K handpay! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/A3d6MjAViH
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) October 18, 2022
Gold Coast
A $21,000 slots jackpot sets the pace.
Congratulations to these recent jackpot winners here at Gold Coast! Who's next? pic.twitter.com/i8KahQlPEU
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) October 18, 2022
Green Valley Ranch
All aboard!
Congrats to our lucky winner 🤩
Bet = $2.50
Won = $22,899.48 pic.twitter.com/F9dcXCwKYS
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) October 20, 2022
Main Street Station
That’s some omelet.
CLUCK CLUCK CASH just cracked open to reveal something RICH! 💰
This lucky Hawaiian Boyd Rewards member walked away with quite the haul after a $1.50 spin triggered the GRAND JACKPOT! 🐣 pic.twitter.com/bEG4YkrxfN
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) October 18, 2022
The Orleans
How often do you need an envelope?
Congratulations to more of our LUCKY winners here at The Orleans including a $10,996 win on a $0.88 bet on Lucky Envelope! pic.twitter.com/NH8yCsbvnL
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) October 18, 2022
Paris Las Vegas
Another gathering of winners.
Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards jackpot winners with winnings totaling $94,755✨🎰 #ForeverInParis
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) October 17, 2022
Plaza
Congrats, Roger!
Big Winner Alert! Roger was dealt a winning hand and won $10,000! ✨💰#PlazaLV #DTLV #Vegas #Winners #OnlyVegas pic.twitter.com/rFTTv1XMPL
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) October 20, 2022
The Strat
Let’s hear it for Mya and Mary!
Starting their week off right! 🤯🤑 Mya won $7,513.45 in less than 3 minutes and Mary won $10,650. Help us congratulate them! 💥👏 pic.twitter.com/E35Fpvb2SS
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) October 17, 2022
Sunset Station
Big bet. Big payout.
Bet: $25
Won: $20,000
Congrats to this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/n2BBbtKTF4
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 18, 2022
Little bet. Still a big payout.
J A C K P O T A L E R T
Bet: $0.88
Won: $11,224 pic.twitter.com/caaxELaulW
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 20, 2022
Treasure Island
Congrats to Victoria!
Victoria R. struck $10,500 worth of gold on the Gold Standard Machine! Congratulations to our #WinnerWednesday feature of the week!
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/YzYRKtZRnb
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) October 19, 2022
