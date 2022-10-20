$100K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino

The win was one of several recent scores across the Las Vegas Valley.

A slots player at Caesars Palace won $100,105 on a Triple Red Hot 7s machine, according to the casino’s Twitter account Wednesday and confirmed by a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Congratulations to this @CaesarsRewards guest on winning a $100,105 #Jackpot playing Triple Red Hot! 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/UHcHFzcz0I — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) October 19, 2022

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Some downtown fun.

Money, Money, Money, Money! The winners were on fire this weekend. 🤑 🤑 If you missed out this weekend, it is never too late, we are always open and ready to hand out some cash. 💰 #binions #fremontstreet #fremontstreetexperience #lasvegas #casino #slotmachines #winnings pic.twitter.com/ZkJPLkATi5 — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 17, 2022

Boulder Station

Very popular, that Buffalo.

Everyone loves a Buffalo Link jackpot 🤩

A Vegas local placed a $2.00 bet and won $12,472.58! Congratulations to the lucky winner! 💰👏 pic.twitter.com/jW3CdQYEpc — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 18, 2022

California

Way to go, Michael!

$10 ➡️ $10,000 👀 Michael played a once-in-a-lifetime ROYAL FLUSH♣️ in Three Card Poker for this staggering win! pic.twitter.com/2moMhMDVoq — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 18, 2022

Fremont

Bold move, Lolita!

Sure, $15 spins are bold, but Lolita's loving the return here! A 7/10X/5X reel landed this lucky Hawaiian Boyd Rewards member a $25K handpay! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/A3d6MjAViH — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) October 18, 2022

Gold Coast

A $21,000 slots jackpot sets the pace.

Congratulations to these recent jackpot winners here at Gold Coast! Who's next? pic.twitter.com/i8KahQlPEU — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) October 18, 2022

Green Valley Ranch

All aboard!

Congrats to our lucky winner 🤩

Bet = $2.50

Won = $22,899.48 pic.twitter.com/F9dcXCwKYS — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) October 20, 2022

Main Street Station

That’s some omelet.

CLUCK CLUCK CASH just cracked open to reveal something RICH! 💰 This lucky Hawaiian Boyd Rewards member walked away with quite the haul after a $1.50 spin triggered the GRAND JACKPOT! 🐣 pic.twitter.com/bEG4YkrxfN — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) October 18, 2022

The Orleans

How often do you need an envelope?

Congratulations to more of our LUCKY winners here at The Orleans including a $10,996 win on a $0.88 bet on Lucky Envelope! pic.twitter.com/NH8yCsbvnL — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) October 18, 2022

Paris Las Vegas

Another gathering of winners.

Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards jackpot winners with winnings totaling $94,755✨🎰 #ForeverInParis 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/U7CyfGxzD0 — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) October 17, 2022

Plaza

Congrats, Roger!

The Strat

Let’s hear it for Mya and Mary!

Starting their week off right! 🤯🤑 Mya won $7,513.45 in less than 3 minutes and Mary won $10,650. Help us congratulate them! 💥👏 pic.twitter.com/E35Fpvb2SS — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) October 17, 2022

Sunset Station

Big bet. Big payout.

Bet: $25

Won: $20,000

Congrats to this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/n2BBbtKTF4 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 18, 2022

Little bet. Still a big payout.

J A C K P O T A L E R T

Bet: $0.88

Won: $11,224 pic.twitter.com/caaxELaulW — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 20, 2022

Treasure Island

Congrats to Victoria!

Victoria R. struck $10,500 worth of gold on the Gold Standard Machine! Congratulations to our #WinnerWednesday feature of the week! 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/YzYRKtZRnb — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) October 19, 2022

