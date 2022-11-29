55°F
Casinos & Gaming

$100K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2022 - 3:28 pm
 
A player snared five aces on Face Up Pai Gow, hitting the major progressive jackpot for $100,85 ...
A player snared five aces on Face Up Pai Gow, hitting the major progressive jackpot for $100,858 on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Most of the screaming Tuesday afternoon was for the United States’ 1-0 victory over Iran in the World Cup, clinching a berth into the Round of 16 for the Americans.

Some of the screaming at Caesars Palace might have been at one of the tables.

A player snared five aces on Face Up Pai Gow, hitting the major progressive jackpot for $100,858, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

In pai gow poker, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

“There’s a ship lies rigged and ready in the harbor/Tomorrow for old England she sails”

California

Way to go, Roger!

Fremont

Amelia presents a stoic front during her victory.

Gold Coast

Does Rich Little, playing these days at the Tropicana, get a cut from Rich Little Piggies?

Main Street Station

Sunday Funday for video keno.

The Orleans

Visitors from Germany Bern and Nadine score a keno win the classic way.

Railroad Pass

Big victory on Buffalo.

Silverton

Wallace finds a big win with 50 cents!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

