$100K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
The win was one of several recent jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley.
Most of the screaming Tuesday afternoon was for the United States’ 1-0 victory over Iran in the World Cup, clinching a berth into the Round of 16 for the Americans.
Some of the screaming at Caesars Palace might have been at one of the tables.
A player snared five aces on Face Up Pai Gow, hitting the major progressive jackpot for $100,858, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
In pai gow poker, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
“There’s a ship lies rigged and ready in the harbor/Tomorrow for old England she sails”
This guest is the captain now, after winning on Captain Riches!
Congrats on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/aEkL3u4h4f
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 29, 2022
California
Way to go, Roger!
55,735.25 REASONS TO BE THANKFUL 😮
Roger from Hawai'i had steel nerves as he collected this absurd PROGRESSIVE DOUBLE JACKPOT from a $5 spin on BLAZIN' 7s! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rjL24tAnMh
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) November 29, 2022
Fremont
Amelia presents a stoic front during her victory.
Amelia handled the BUFFALO INFERNO with grace and poise, and she took a $13,659.26 handpay with her back to Hawai'i! 🔥 💰 pic.twitter.com/HbrW3Viy2F
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) November 29, 2022
Gold Coast
Does Rich Little, playing these days at the Tropicana, get a cut from Rich Little Piggies?
🚨 MORE BIG WINNERS 🚨
Congratulations to these big-time winners on their recent jackpot wins at Gold Coast including one lucky winner who turned a $0.75 bet into an $18,140.41 win on Rich Little Piggies! pic.twitter.com/n5Xs3qNtPR
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) November 29, 2022
Main Street Station
Sunday Funday for video keno.
⚠️MAJOR KENO HIT ALERT⚠️
This lucky winner from Hawai'i closed out their holiday weekend with a MASSIVE 8/8 payout of $11,371! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/igAdJfkKeH
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) November 29, 2022
The Orleans
Visitors from Germany Bern and Nadine score a keno win the classic way.
Congratulations to our lucky Keno winners Bern and Nadine from Germany who won $10,000 after hitting a seven spot during their recent visit to The Orleans! pic.twitter.com/EL53qDQLgR
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) November 29, 2022
Railroad Pass
Big victory on Buffalo.
WOW!!!!! What a huge win! It pays to play at the Railroad Pass!
WOW!!!!! What a huge win! It pays to play at the Railroad Pass!
— Railroad Pass Hotel, Casino & Travel Center! (@RailroadPass) November 28, 2022
Silverton
Wallace finds a big win with 50 cents!
Congratulations to Wallace of Las Vegas, who won a $10,251.98 Grand Jackpot on a Lightning Link machine at #SilvertonCasino. The big winner bet 50 cents on the penny machine! ⚡️💰 pic.twitter.com/wLTSGjT2pP
— Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) November 28, 2022
