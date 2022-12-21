$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The big win was one of several recent scores at Las Vegas Valley casinos.

A slots player at Caesars Palace won $100,000 after hitting a royal flush on video poker, the casino reported on its Twitter account Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A slots player at Caesars Palace won $100,000 after hitting a royal flush on video poker, the casino reported on its Twitter account Wednesday.

Congratulations to this lucky @CaesarsRewards member for winning a $100,000 Jackpot #LikeACaesar 🙌 💸 +21 Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/u6Ce3MJYaL — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) December 21, 2022

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Getting crazy out there.

This guest won crazy money getting this jackpot! Congratulations on the win! pic.twitter.com/zA1hpKbZf4 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 21, 2022

Cannery

Big Buffalo wheel kicks in.

Wow 🤯 Congrats on the big win! pic.twitter.com/VzZQqcPxa7 — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 21, 2022

Main Street Station

No worries about a winter storm when this visitor returns to Hawai’i.

This lucky visitor from Hawai'i sure walked away with a FORTUNE! 🤑 An $11,939.11 stunner! pic.twitter.com/MnmbekKu85 — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) December 20, 2022

Treasure Island

Congrats to Heather!

A big shoutout to Heather Y. for hitting the $11,509 jackpot on the Upshot Progressive machine – what a fantastic way to end the year! 🎊 #WinnerWednesday 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDVab9Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/XkxqwJNZMu — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) December 21, 2022

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.