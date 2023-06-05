98°F
Casinos & Gaming

$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By Tony Garcia Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2023 - 2:08 pm
 
A video poker player won $100,625 on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Cae ...
A video poker player won $100,625 on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

It’s a $625 wager. It’s a better payoff.

On Friday, a video poker player won $100,625 at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

It’s been a good week at the place on the Strip that opened Aug. 5, 1966.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Drums and lightning and poker, oh my!

Cannery

Big good wolf.

Main Street Station

Way to go, Eric!

Rampart

Big weekend for a pair of patrons!

On Saturday, a lucky lady hit her first jackpot on her birthday for $18,770. Then on Sunday, another local hit the Dragon Cash Grand Progressive on a $12.50 bet, bringing home a whopping $57,382.

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

Sahara

Lots of great ways to start a summer. This is one of them.

Sunset Station

Having fun in Henderson.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

