$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The hits keep coming at the legendary casino.
It’s a $625 wager. It’s a better payoff.
On Friday, a video poker player won $100,625 at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
It’s been a good week at the place on the Strip that opened Aug. 5, 1966.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Drums and lightning and poker, oh my!
🥁DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT🥁
Bet: $10.00 🤑
Win: $31,127.67 🤑 pic.twitter.com/34AUXA1GKX
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 3, 2023
🚨LIGHTNING LINK JACKPOT🚨
Bet: $0.50🤑
Win: 11,548.82🤑 pic.twitter.com/ozTOg070yC
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 3, 2023
🃏ULTIMATE X POKER🃏
Bet: $30.00
Win: $12,000 pic.twitter.com/uoEtsxDvLD
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 4, 2023
😃 BONUS POKER JACKPOT 😃
Bet: $25.00
Win: $21,110.00 pic.twitter.com/fXsbSMWTBx
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 5, 2023
Cannery
Big good wolf.
Now this is a big bad wolf 🐺
Congrats to this guest on the $15k jackpot on Huff N' More Puff! pic.twitter.com/0q6ARIIFfW
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) June 2, 2023
Main Street Station
Way to go, Eric!
It's all smiles when the handpay checks come around. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/49n7Tjy7NT
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) June 5, 2023
Rampart
Big weekend for a pair of patrons!
On Saturday, a lucky lady hit her first jackpot on her birthday for $18,770. Then on Sunday, another local hit the Dragon Cash Grand Progressive on a $12.50 bet, bringing home a whopping $57,382.
Sahara
Lots of great ways to start a summer. This is one of them.
Name a better way to kick off your summer! ☀️ Congrats to our lucky guest on his big $14,174 win on $5 coins played! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/4lU9qwAh6s
— SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) June 2, 2023
Sunset Station
Having fun in Henderson.
SUPERLOCK JACKPOT 🔒
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a $13,820.01 jackpot with a $3 bet! 🤑👏 pic.twitter.com/Jva6TztNYj
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 1, 2023
Super Double Double Bonus Video Poker JACKPOT 💸💸💸
Congrats to the lucky guest for winning $10,000 with a $25 bet! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/2JNkd3JdsC
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 4, 2023
FORTUNE TOTEMS JACKPOT 💰
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a $10,003.60 jackpot with a $2.64 bet! 👏🎉👏 pic.twitter.com/aqCGYKk4WM
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 4, 2023
