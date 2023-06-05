$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The hits keep coming at the legendary casino.

A video poker player won $100,625 on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

It’s a $625 wager. It’s a better payoff.

On Friday, a video poker player won $100,625 at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

It’s been a good week at the place on the Strip that opened Aug. 5, 1966.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Drums and lightning and poker, oh my!

😃 BONUS POKER JACKPOT 😃

Bet: $25.00

Win: $21,110.00 pic.twitter.com/fXsbSMWTBx — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 5, 2023

Cannery

Big good wolf.

Now this is a big bad wolf 🐺 Congrats to this guest on the $15k jackpot on Huff N' More Puff! pic.twitter.com/0q6ARIIFfW — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) June 2, 2023

Main Street Station

Way to go, Eric!

It's all smiles when the handpay checks come around. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/49n7Tjy7NT — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) June 5, 2023

Rampart

Big weekend for a pair of patrons!

On Saturday, a lucky lady hit her first jackpot on her birthday for $18,770. Then on Sunday, another local hit the Dragon Cash Grand Progressive on a $12.50 bet, bringing home a whopping $57,382.

Sahara

Lots of great ways to start a summer. This is one of them.

Name a better way to kick off your summer! ☀️ Congrats to our lucky guest on his big $14,174 win on $5 coins played! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/4lU9qwAh6s — SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) June 2, 2023

Sunset Station

Having fun in Henderson.

SUPERLOCK JACKPOT 🔒 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a $13,820.01 jackpot with a $3 bet! 🤑👏 pic.twitter.com/Jva6TztNYj — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 1, 2023

Super Double Double Bonus Video Poker JACKPOT 💸💸💸 Congrats to the lucky guest for winning $10,000 with a $25 bet! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/2JNkd3JdsC — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 4, 2023

FORTUNE TOTEMS JACKPOT 💰 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a $10,003.60 jackpot with a $2.64 bet! 👏🎉👏 pic.twitter.com/aqCGYKk4WM — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 4, 2023

