Casinos & Gaming

$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2024 - 1:40 pm
 
A video poker player won $100,000 after hitting a royal flush Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at Sunc ...
A video poker player won $100,000 after hitting a royal flush Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at Suncoast casino in Las Vegas. (Suncoast via X)

A video poker player down to his final three spins found a way to replenish the coffers.

Playing $125 a hand, the player hit a clubs royal flush, good for $100,000 at Suncoast, according to the casino’s X account.

The winning hand hit Wednesday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Quality win in the north.

Boulder Station

The ace of spades is especially welcome.

California

Brandon’s haul on Triple Stars leads the way.

Durango

One of the region’s newest casinos hits again.

Fremont

Winners on Ten Times Pay and Reel Hot 7s share top honors.

Gold Coast

Big payout from Dragon Link: Genghis Khan.

M Resort

Big Hot Flaming Pots scores again in Henderson.

The Orleans

Always remember the classics.

Suncoast

The lower right corner on this video keno play appears popular.

Sunset Station

Always play for the royal because you never know.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

