$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
The win was one of several recently in the region.
A video poker player down to his final three spins found a way to replenish the coffers.
Playing $125 a hand, the player hit a clubs royal flush, good for $100,000 at Suncoast, according to the casino’s X account.
The winning hand hit Wednesday.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Quality win in the north.
Congrats to this guest on the $13k win! pic.twitter.com/NDojGFBvRi
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 19, 2024
Boulder Station
The ace of spades is especially welcome.
Another big bet, turns into a big win this week! 🤩💰
BET: $25.00
WON: $20,000.00! pic.twitter.com/aMPKMuKs48
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 20, 2024
California
Brandon’s haul on Triple Stars leads the way.
Lady Luck came to play at The Cal! 🤑🎰 Help us congratulate these lucky guests!🤙 pic.twitter.com/nCcAD4h7ED
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 20, 2024
Durango
One of the region’s newest casinos hits again.
Three is never a crowd when you’re playing 3-way Action poker. This big better won big, $33,000, big, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/0skoViFW9Y
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 20, 2024
Fremont
Winners on Ten Times Pay and Reel Hot 7s share top honors.
💰CHA-CHING💰 Congratulations to our lucky winners! pic.twitter.com/Vx1ZlHy3MS
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 19, 2024
Gold Coast
Big payout from Dragon Link: Genghis Khan.
WHAT A BOARD. 🔥
Bold $10 spins delivered a $15,534 WIN for this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/v0g8G9Dezs
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) January 19, 2024
M Resort
Big Hot Flaming Pots scores again in Henderson.
POV: You’re playing at M Resort and just hit a $10k jackpot 🎰 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0jOPdyEdej
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) January 19, 2024
The Orleans
Always remember the classics.
DOUBLE 3X 4X 5X DELIVERS! 🤑
How about this old school $18,000 hit off an adventurous $10 spin?! pic.twitter.com/iDomVL53Z0
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) January 20, 2024
Suncoast
The lower right corner on this video keno play appears popular.
Keno fans, check out this incredible $84,000 win! pic.twitter.com/gCBr6ZBnKc
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) January 18, 2024
Sunset Station
Always play for the royal because you never know.
♦️ 👑 BONUS POKER JACKPOT 👑 ♦️
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush in diamonds & winning $20,000 with a $25 bet 👏😄🎉 pic.twitter.com/dgAGZm2Bwp
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 19, 2024
♠️ 👑 DEUCES WILD BONUS POKER JACKPOT 👑 ♠️
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush in spades & winning $11,819.51 with a $10 bet 😀👍 pic.twitter.com/sgSxRT610F
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 20, 2024
