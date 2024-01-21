$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The win was one of several recently in the region.

A video poker player won $100,000 after hitting a royal flush Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at Suncoast casino in Las Vegas. (Suncoast via X)

A video poker player down to his final three spins found a way to replenish the coffers.

Playing $125 a hand, the player hit a clubs royal flush, good for $100,000 at Suncoast, according to the casino’s X account.

The winning hand hit Wednesday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Quality win in the north.

Congrats to this guest on the $13k win! pic.twitter.com/NDojGFBvRi — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 19, 2024

Boulder Station

The ace of spades is especially welcome.

Another big bet, turns into a big win this week! 🤩💰

BET: $25.00

WON: $20,000.00! pic.twitter.com/aMPKMuKs48 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 20, 2024

California

Brandon’s haul on Triple Stars leads the way.

Lady Luck came to play at The Cal! 🤑🎰 Help us congratulate these lucky guests!🤙 pic.twitter.com/nCcAD4h7ED — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 20, 2024

Durango

One of the region’s newest casinos hits again.

Three is never a crowd when you’re playing 3-way Action poker. This big better won big, $33,000, big, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/0skoViFW9Y — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 20, 2024

Fremont

Winners on Ten Times Pay and Reel Hot 7s share top honors.

💰CHA-CHING💰 Congratulations to our lucky winners! pic.twitter.com/Vx1ZlHy3MS — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 19, 2024

Gold Coast

Big payout from Dragon Link: Genghis Khan.

WHAT A BOARD. 🔥 Bold $10 spins delivered a $15,534 WIN for this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/v0g8G9Dezs — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) January 19, 2024

M Resort

Big Hot Flaming Pots scores again in Henderson.

POV: You’re playing at M Resort and just hit a $10k jackpot 🎰 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0jOPdyEdej — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) January 19, 2024

The Orleans

Always remember the classics.

DOUBLE 3X 4X 5X DELIVERS! 🤑 How about this old school $18,000 hit off an adventurous $10 spin?! pic.twitter.com/iDomVL53Z0 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) January 20, 2024

Suncoast

The lower right corner on this video keno play appears popular.

Keno fans, check out this incredible $84,000 win! pic.twitter.com/gCBr6ZBnKc — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) January 18, 2024

Sunset Station

Always play for the royal because you never know.

♦️ 👑 BONUS POKER JACKPOT 👑 ♦️ Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush in diamonds & winning $20,000 with a $25 bet 👏😄🎉 pic.twitter.com/dgAGZm2Bwp — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 19, 2024

♠️ 👑 DEUCES WILD BONUS POKER JACKPOT 👑 ♠️ Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush in spades & winning $11,819.51 with a $10 bet 😀👍 pic.twitter.com/sgSxRT610F — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 20, 2024

