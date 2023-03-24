61°F
Casinos & Gaming

$100K video poker jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2023 - 11:57 am
 
A video poker player hit a $100,000 jackpot Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Rio All-Suite Hotel & ...
A video poker player hit a $100,000 jackpot Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Playing big paid well again for a video poker player.

With a $125 wager per hand, a player hit four aces with a deuce kicker and won $100,000 late Wednesday at the Rio, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The player held a single ace before drawing the other four winning cards.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Caesars Palace

Big hit on Multi Win 7.

Rampart

A plethora of winners presented on video.

Wildfire at Barley’s

Plenty of aces to go around.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

