$100K video poker jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

Playing big paid well again for a video poker player.

A video poker player hit a $100,000 jackpot Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

With a $125 wager per hand, a player hit four aces with a deuce kicker and won $100,000 late Wednesday at the Rio, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The player held a single ace before drawing the other four winning cards.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Caesars Palace

Big hit on Multi Win 7.

Congrats to this lucky @CaesarsRewards guest who won a $93,194 #Jackpot 🤩 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/G1XjymspPI — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) March 23, 2023

Rampart

A plethora of winners presented on video.

Wildfire at Barley’s

Plenty of aces to go around.

A lucky winner took home this $40,000 handpay from our Barley’s location on March 20. pic.twitter.com/YFMw7Win9R — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) March 23, 2023

