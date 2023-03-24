$100K video poker jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
Playing big paid well again for a video poker player.
With a $125 wager per hand, a player hit four aces with a deuce kicker and won $100,000 late Wednesday at the Rio, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The player held a single ace before drawing the other four winning cards.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Caesars Palace
Big hit on Multi Win 7.
Congrats to this lucky @CaesarsRewards guest who won a $93,194 #Jackpot 🤩
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/G1XjymspPI
— Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) March 23, 2023
Rampart
A plethora of winners presented on video.
Yesterday's big jackpot winners! Feels like an all-time one-day Jackpot record! Congrats to all of you! Let's keep the good times rolling! 🙂 https://t.co/TRlNgqc3Cm #jackpot #jackpotwinner #rampartcasino #luckywinner #vegaswinner #luckycasino #lasvegas #luckyslot #vegas pic.twitter.com/ZqSIQbCsAr
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) March 23, 2023
Wildfire at Barley’s
Plenty of aces to go around.
A lucky winner took home this $40,000 handpay from our Barley’s location on March 20. pic.twitter.com/YFMw7Win9R
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) March 23, 2023
