Casinos & Gaming

$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2022 - 8:02 am
 
A video poker player won $100,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker on Triple Double Bonus ...
A video poker player won $100,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker on Triple Double Bonus Poker on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Circa in Las Vegas. (Circa viaTwitter)

Guess that would call for a victory cigar.

A video poker player won $100,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker on Triple Double Bonus Poker on Tuesday at Circa in downtown Las Vegas, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

The winner was playing $125 per hand.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A pair of solid wins to the north.

Boulder Station

Can’t even get a soda for 50 cents these days.

Cannery

Patrick Kane wears No. 88 for the Chicago Blackhawks. This concludes “88 trivia” at this time.

Four Queens

A couple of big scores for players on Dragon Link: Autumn Moon.

Fremont

Seeing those 7s line up is special.

Gold Coast

A $20K hit on Dragon Link: Genghis Khan sets the pace.

Main Street Station

A visitor from Oregon makes out big.

Oyo

Congrats to Javier and May!

Palace Station

Way to go, Juana!

Rampart

James and Sinclair have plenty of reasons to celebrate!

Red Rock Resort

Upper left corner done right.

Good Buffalo score.

Way to go, Katherine!

Sam’s Town

Good going, Travis!

Suncoast

Hold the dealt royal flush of diamonds? You chose wisely, Kevin!

Sunset Station

Bet big, win big on video poker.

Treasure Island

Hurray for Kimberly!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

