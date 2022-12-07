$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

A video poker player won $100,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker on Triple Double Bonus Poker on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Circa in Las Vegas. (Circa viaTwitter)

Guess that would call for a victory cigar.

A video poker player won $100,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker on Triple Double Bonus Poker on Tuesday at Circa in downtown Las Vegas, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

🤑 Tuesday Jackpot! 🤑 Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $100K! Looks like Christmas came early for this lucky winner. 🎄🙌#CircaLasVegas #DTLV #GamblingTwitter pic.twitter.com/NSVBQnrseZ — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) December 7, 2022

The winner was playing $125 per hand.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A pair of solid wins to the north.

This guest got a Royal Flush and scored big! Congrats on the $26k win! pic.twitter.com/t1yKbh3AKl — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 6, 2022

Now that's a combo! Help us congratulate this guest on the $12k win on Coin Combo! pic.twitter.com/UG5h5Y0nbq — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 3, 2022

Boulder Station

Can’t even get a soda for 50 cents these days.

Another day, another jackpot 🤩

BET ➡️ .50 cents

WIN ➡️ $10,513.03 pic.twitter.com/HkcQWv5vVm — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 5, 2022

Cannery

Patrick Kane wears No. 88 for the Chicago Blackhawks. This concludes “88 trivia” at this time.

This guest won a mini fortune at 88 fortunes! Congratulation on the $18k win! pic.twitter.com/e43jxd6o5E — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 2, 2022

Four Queens

A couple of big scores for players on Dragon Link: Autumn Moon.

There must be some magic in the Dragon Link machine over the last few days because 🤑holy jackpots! What is your favorite machine? #fourqueens #lasvegas #casino #jackpot pic.twitter.com/KHuepXyLFn — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) December 5, 2022

Fremont

Seeing those 7s line up is special.

RED WHITE & BLUE but all this lucky winner from Hawai'i saw was GREEN after this $25K handpay from a $15.00 spin! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/lchlz45lfw — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) December 5, 2022

Gold Coast

A $20K hit on Dragon Link: Genghis Khan sets the pace.

Who doesn't love a good handpay!? Congratulations to these winners who took home some major cash after their recent visits to Gold Coast! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/Uf0SQ8oStd — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) December 5, 2022

Main Street Station

A visitor from Oregon makes out big.

🐖take it to the (piggy) bank🐖 This Boyd Rewards member from Oregon cashed out after hitting the ✨MEGA✨ for $12,512.63! pic.twitter.com/TPA56nAI0X — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) December 6, 2022

Oyo

Congrats to Javier and May!

This jackpot is wilder than the king of the jungle himself! A big congrats to Javier V. for winning the grand jackpot of $31,440.51. #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/PsCMZthGDE — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) November 30, 2022

Good fortune is on your side when you play Lightning Dragon! 🐉 Congratulations to May Y. for winning the $11,357.83 jackpot! #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/8Mf3i3BXeL — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) December 6, 2022

Palace Station

Way to go, Juana!

Juana, a lucky player, bet $1.76 on Lunar Festival and hit a $10,826.85 jackpot! Congratulations, Juana! 🥳💰 pic.twitter.com/6jgHrqVkmE — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 5, 2022

Rampart

James and Sinclair have plenty of reasons to celebrate!

Congrats to James & yesterday's other #jackpot #winners! We are happy for you all. Delivering #jackpots is the best part of our jobs! Happy Friday to all our players!! You are all winners in our book! https://t.co/Z0guRUGJzL #jackpotwinner #rampartcasino #luckycasino #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/vu1Nlv6eE2 — Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) December 3, 2022

Red Rock Resort

Upper left corner done right.

It's getting hot with Keno! This boarding pass member won $56k on an $8 bet. pic.twitter.com/W7CR30q65Y — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 2, 2022

Good Buffalo score.

We've got a winner! Going home with $11,263.96! pic.twitter.com/zJoCojgm7k — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 30, 2022

Way to go, Katherine!

8 OUT OF 8. Yes Katherine! Congrats to winning $40,052! pic.twitter.com/r64xOHHyKH — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 2, 2022

Sam’s Town

Good going, Travis!

Congratulations Travis on your $20,000 win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/GiKha5g3TB — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 2, 2022

Suncoast

Hold the dealt royal flush of diamonds? You chose wisely, Kevin!

Hey Kevin, congratulations on your $27,070.60 Five Play progressive win! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/0ZrPu3TRWQ — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 6, 2022

Sunset Station

Bet big, win big on video poker.

Bet: $25

Won: $10,000

Congrats to this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/Q17wBbPISJ — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 6, 2022

Treasure Island

Hurray for Kimberly!

We are so happy for our #WinnerWednesday feature, Kimberly H. for hitting a jackpot of $15,255! 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDVab9Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/LJolZzTLVT — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) November 30, 2022

