$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.
Guess that would call for a victory cigar.
A video poker player won $100,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker on Triple Double Bonus Poker on Tuesday at Circa in downtown Las Vegas, according to the casino’s Twitter account.
🤑 Tuesday Jackpot! 🤑
Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $100K! Looks like Christmas came early for this lucky winner. 🎄🙌#CircaLasVegas #DTLV #GamblingTwitter pic.twitter.com/NSVBQnrseZ
— Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) December 7, 2022
The winner was playing $125 per hand.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
A pair of solid wins to the north.
This guest got a Royal Flush and scored big!
Congrats on the $26k win! pic.twitter.com/t1yKbh3AKl
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 6, 2022
Now that's a combo!
Help us congratulate this guest on the $12k win on Coin Combo! pic.twitter.com/UG5h5Y0nbq
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 3, 2022
Boulder Station
Can’t even get a soda for 50 cents these days.
Another day, another jackpot 🤩
BET ➡️ .50 cents
WIN ➡️ $10,513.03 pic.twitter.com/HkcQWv5vVm
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 5, 2022
Cannery
Patrick Kane wears No. 88 for the Chicago Blackhawks. This concludes “88 trivia” at this time.
This guest won a mini fortune at 88 fortunes!
Congratulation on the $18k win! pic.twitter.com/e43jxd6o5E
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 2, 2022
Four Queens
A couple of big scores for players on Dragon Link: Autumn Moon.
There must be some magic in the Dragon Link machine over the last few days because 🤑holy jackpots! What is your favorite machine? #fourqueens #lasvegas #casino #jackpot pic.twitter.com/KHuepXyLFn
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) December 5, 2022
Fremont
Seeing those 7s line up is special.
RED WHITE & BLUE but all this lucky winner from Hawai'i saw was GREEN after this $25K handpay from a $15.00 spin! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/lchlz45lfw
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) December 5, 2022
Gold Coast
A $20K hit on Dragon Link: Genghis Khan sets the pace.
Who doesn't love a good handpay!?
Congratulations to these winners who took home some major cash after their recent visits to Gold Coast! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/Uf0SQ8oStd
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) December 5, 2022
Main Street Station
A visitor from Oregon makes out big.
🐖take it to the (piggy) bank🐖
This Boyd Rewards member from Oregon cashed out after hitting the ✨MEGA✨ for $12,512.63! pic.twitter.com/TPA56nAI0X
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) December 6, 2022
Oyo
Congrats to Javier and May!
This jackpot is wilder than the king of the jungle himself! A big congrats to Javier V. for winning the grand jackpot of $31,440.51. #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/PsCMZthGDE
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) November 30, 2022
Good fortune is on your side when you play Lightning Dragon! 🐉 Congratulations to May Y. for winning the $11,357.83 jackpot! #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/8Mf3i3BXeL
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) December 6, 2022
Palace Station
Way to go, Juana!
Juana, a lucky player, bet $1.76 on Lunar Festival and hit a $10,826.85 jackpot! Congratulations, Juana! 🥳💰 pic.twitter.com/6jgHrqVkmE
— Palace Station (@palacestation) December 5, 2022
Rampart
James and Sinclair have plenty of reasons to celebrate!
Congrats to James & yesterday's other #jackpot #winners! We are happy for you all. Delivering #jackpots is the best part of our jobs! Happy Friday to all our players!! You are all winners in our book! https://t.co/Z0guRUGJzL #jackpotwinner #rampartcasino #luckycasino #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/vu1Nlv6eE2
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) December 3, 2022
Congratulations to lucky local Sinclair who won $10,000 in our Pirates treasure drawings last night! We are so excited for you! #winner #drawingwinner #casinogames #luckywinner #luckylocal #luckycasino #rampartcasino #lasvegas #vegas #summerlinlife pic.twitter.com/o8HEEGPjiz
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) December 2, 2022
Congratulations to our winners this past holiday weekend! We are thankful for you playing at Rampart Casino! https://t.co/Z0guRUGJzL #jackpotwinner #rampartcasino #luckycasino #lasvegas #vegas #casinogames #vegasluck #jackpot #lasvegas #lasvegasluck #lucky #luckywinner #jackpots pic.twitter.com/96r10wY1Vk
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) November 30, 2022
Red Rock Resort
Upper left corner done right.
It's getting hot with Keno!
This boarding pass member won $56k on an $8 bet. pic.twitter.com/W7CR30q65Y
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 2, 2022
Good Buffalo score.
We've got a winner! Going home with $11,263.96! pic.twitter.com/zJoCojgm7k
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 30, 2022
Way to go, Katherine!
8 OUT OF 8. Yes Katherine! Congrats to winning $40,052! pic.twitter.com/r64xOHHyKH
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 2, 2022
Sam’s Town
Good going, Travis!
Congratulations Travis on your $20,000 win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/GiKha5g3TB
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 2, 2022
Suncoast
Hold the dealt royal flush of diamonds? You chose wisely, Kevin!
Hey Kevin, congratulations on your $27,070.60 Five Play progressive win! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/0ZrPu3TRWQ
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 6, 2022
Sunset Station
Bet big, win big on video poker.
Bet: $25
Won: $10,000
Congrats to this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/Q17wBbPISJ
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 6, 2022
Treasure Island
Hurray for Kimberly!
We are so happy for our #WinnerWednesday feature, Kimberly H. for hitting a jackpot of $15,255!
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDVab9Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/LJolZzTLVT
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) November 30, 2022
