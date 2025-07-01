$101K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
In addition, a slots tournament winner took home $250,000 from an off-Strip casino.
A visitor from Missouri was shown plenty of Benjamins at a Las Vegas Strip casino.
The player won a $101,544 jackpot on a All Aboard-Dynamite Dash slot machine Sunday in the High Limit Room at Fontainebleau, according to the casino’s social media account.
Fontainebleau struck gold again.
Congrats to our high-limit player who hit big playing All Aboard Dynamite Dash. https://t.co/jkgAJW7DDJ pic.twitter.com/ZPMG6GQ4hj
— Fontainebleau Las Vegas (@fblasvegas) July 1, 2025
No other information was immediately available.
Off-Strip casino names slot tourney winner
A doff of the cap to Traci, who won the Palms’ Battle of the West slot tournament, good for $250,000.
Traci takes first place and $250K in the Battle of the West #SlotTournament! 😎🎉#ClubSerrano #PalmsLV #Vegas pic.twitter.com/ysIRTKVuZI
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) June 29, 2025
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Four Queens
Congratulations, Tracy!
Big congratulations to Tracy from Ohio for hitting the grand progressive and taking home $11,180.59 with a $1 bet in the bonus round! 🎉🎰💸 pic.twitter.com/pBu7VBxfGX
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) June 30, 2025
Gold Coast
Triplin’ with a buffalo.
Buffalo Triple Boost strikes again! One lucky player just took home $13,060! 🍀 Will you be the next big winner? 💰#GoldCoastCasino #JackpotWinner #BigWin #LasVegasJackpot #Gambling #SlotWin pic.twitter.com/qXqa7lbcqh
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) July 1, 2025
Golden Nugget
These jackpots appear to be in the same slot family.
Jackpots rolling in like it’s nothing 🍀 #Winners #SlotJackpot pic.twitter.com/eeiNoQqLiq
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) June 26, 2025
M Resort
How to do Sundays.
Sunday morning winnings 💸🎰 A $0.75 bet turned into a $11,522 Grand Progressive! Congratulations to the lucky player. pic.twitter.com/jpILcQkOla
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) June 29, 2025
Palace Station
All that, and a Spidey shirt, too.
Congrats to this lucky guest who won $18,683.50 on a $6.00 bet! 🧨 pic.twitter.com/1WxxL19ZGZ
— Palace Station (@palacestation) June 26, 2025
A $1.76 spin pays off.
We love us a cash pay ‼️ ‼️
$12,848.67 pic.twitter.com/C8FGMEzRGP
— Palace Station (@palacestation) June 27, 2025
Hold them all.
ROYAL FLUSH ALERT ‼️
💲16,000.00 pic.twitter.com/GaVj3hQ6z0
— Palace Station (@palacestation) June 28, 2025
Four aces with a kicker brighten up a day.
Ultimate X Poker Jackpot Alert!
$10,005.00 on a $7.50 bet 🤑 pic.twitter.com/TrEgryomPP
— Palace Station (@palacestation) June 28, 2025
Coming strong with a $50 spin.
Dragon Cash Golden Century Jackpot!
🐉 $11,250.00 🐉 pic.twitter.com/6pnI5Qb4hZ
— Palace Station (@palacestation) June 30, 2025
Plaza
Dragon Link: Happy & Prosperous sets the pace.
Fridays are for winning!! 💰💰Congratulations to our lucky guests on their wins! 🎉
Could you be our next lucky winner? ✨#PlazaLV #Jackpots pic.twitter.com/JPIvyqM4vW
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) June 28, 2025
Rio
Way to go, Marcello!
Mo' Mummy, no problems.
Another big Rio jackpot winner $42K+
Congratulations to Marcello! pic.twitter.com/e0MZWxAPrg
— Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@RioVegas) June 26, 2025
Sam’s Town
Collecting winnings on the Boulder Strip.
⚡💸 Big applause to our lucky player who turned a 50-cent bet into a $13,476 Grand Progressive Jackpot win on Lightning Dollar Link Corrida de Toros! 🐂💨 pic.twitter.com/CwSnTVTB4p
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 28, 2025
What an incredible win! One lucky player turned a $2.25 bet into a huge $12,877 jackpot on Buffalo Gold! 🦬💰 pic.twitter.com/ySuQKtyK7S
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 28, 2025
🎊Congratulations to this lucky local who hit this incredible jackpot for $26,303! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/qObr04xNST
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 28, 2025
Big cheers to our lucky guest who scored a massive $10,943 jackpot on Huff N' Even More Puff! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/NyiRNzpFpV
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 28, 2025
Luck was in the air! This guest took home a $14,342 jackpot on Dragon Link Peacock Princess with a $2.50 bet. 🦚 pic.twitter.com/yyD8ydcoIu
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 29, 2025
South Point
Congrats, Maryann!
Bingo Alert! 🎉
Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Maryann, who just won $13,113 on a cashball during our 1 PM session! 💰 pic.twitter.com/Ox7h3h8nic
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) June 26, 2025
Sunset Station
In rhythm in Henderson.
🚨 JACKPOT ALERT🚨 Congrats to the lucky Boarding Pass holder who bet $5 on Dancing Drums - Golden Drums and won a jackpot worth $15,312.00! 💰 Now, that's golden. pic.twitter.com/oeYM6RHMw3
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 27, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.