$101K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

In addition, a slots tournament winner took home $250,000 from an off-Strip casino.

Why so serious? SuperBook VP tries ‘to have some fun’ in new role

Strip casino-hotel names new exec over slot operations

Cracked glass seen in video at off-Strip casino-hotel

Inside Gaming: Off-Strip casino offers promotion for baseball bettors; New York casino bids

Fontainebleau is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A visitor from Missouri was shown plenty of Benjamins at a Las Vegas Strip casino.

The player won a $101,544 jackpot on a All Aboard-Dynamite Dash slot machine Sunday in the High Limit Room at Fontainebleau, according to the casino’s social media account.

Fontainebleau struck gold again.

Congrats to our high-limit player who hit big playing All Aboard Dynamite Dash. https://t.co/jkgAJW7DDJ pic.twitter.com/ZPMG6GQ4hj — Fontainebleau Las Vegas (@fblasvegas) July 1, 2025

No other information was immediately available.

Off-Strip casino names slot tourney winner

A doff of the cap to Traci, who won the Palms’ Battle of the West slot tournament, good for $250,000.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Four Queens

Congratulations, Tracy!

Big congratulations to Tracy from Ohio for hitting the grand progressive and taking home $11,180.59 with a $1 bet in the bonus round! 🎉🎰💸 pic.twitter.com/pBu7VBxfGX — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) June 30, 2025

Gold Coast

Triplin’ with a buffalo.

Golden Nugget

These jackpots appear to be in the same slot family.

M Resort

How to do Sundays.

Sunday morning winnings 💸🎰 A $0.75 bet turned into a $11,522 Grand Progressive! Congratulations to the lucky player. pic.twitter.com/jpILcQkOla — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) June 29, 2025

Palace Station

All that, and a Spidey shirt, too.

Congrats to this lucky guest who won $18,683.50 on a $6.00 bet! 🧨 pic.twitter.com/1WxxL19ZGZ — Palace Station (@palacestation) June 26, 2025

A $1.76 spin pays off.

We love us a cash pay ‼️ ‼️

$12,848.67 pic.twitter.com/C8FGMEzRGP — Palace Station (@palacestation) June 27, 2025

Hold them all.

ROYAL FLUSH ALERT ‼️

💲16,000.00 pic.twitter.com/GaVj3hQ6z0 — Palace Station (@palacestation) June 28, 2025

Four aces with a kicker brighten up a day.

Ultimate X Poker Jackpot Alert!

$10,005.00 on a $7.50 bet 🤑 pic.twitter.com/TrEgryomPP — Palace Station (@palacestation) June 28, 2025

Coming strong with a $50 spin.

Dragon Cash Golden Century Jackpot!

🐉 $11,250.00 🐉 pic.twitter.com/6pnI5Qb4hZ — Palace Station (@palacestation) June 30, 2025

Plaza

Dragon Link: Happy & Prosperous sets the pace.

Fridays are for winning!! 💰💰Congratulations to our lucky guests on their wins! 🎉 Could you be our next lucky winner? ✨#PlazaLV #Jackpots pic.twitter.com/JPIvyqM4vW — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) June 28, 2025

Rio

Way to go, Marcello!

Mo' Mummy, no problems. Another big Rio jackpot winner $42K+ Congratulations to Marcello! pic.twitter.com/e0MZWxAPrg — Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@RioVegas) June 26, 2025

Sam’s Town

Collecting winnings on the Boulder Strip.

⚡💸 Big applause to our lucky player who turned a 50-cent bet into a $13,476 Grand Progressive Jackpot win on Lightning Dollar Link Corrida de Toros! 🐂💨 pic.twitter.com/CwSnTVTB4p — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 28, 2025

What an incredible win! One lucky player turned a $2.25 bet into a huge $12,877 jackpot on Buffalo Gold! 🦬💰 pic.twitter.com/ySuQKtyK7S — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 28, 2025

🎊Congratulations to this lucky local who hit this incredible jackpot for $26,303! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/qObr04xNST — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 28, 2025

Big cheers to our lucky guest who scored a massive $10,943 jackpot on Huff N' Even More Puff! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/NyiRNzpFpV — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 28, 2025

Luck was in the air! This guest took home a $14,342 jackpot on Dragon Link Peacock Princess with a $2.50 bet. 🦚 pic.twitter.com/yyD8ydcoIu — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 29, 2025

South Point

Congrats, Maryann!

Bingo Alert! 🎉 Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Maryann, who just won $13,113 on a cashball during our 1 PM session! 💰 pic.twitter.com/Ox7h3h8nic — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) June 26, 2025

Sunset Station

In rhythm in Henderson.

🚨 JACKPOT ALERT🚨 Congrats to the lucky Boarding Pass holder who bet $5 on Dancing Drums - Golden Drums and won a jackpot worth $15,312.00! 💰 Now, that's golden. pic.twitter.com/oeYM6RHMw3 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 27, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.