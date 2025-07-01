101°F
Casinos & Gaming

$101K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Fontainebleau is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vega ...
Fontainebleau is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2025 - 11:18 am
 

A visitor from Missouri was shown plenty of Benjamins at a Las Vegas Strip casino.

The player won a $101,544 jackpot on a All Aboard-Dynamite Dash slot machine Sunday in the High Limit Room at Fontainebleau, according to the casino’s social media account.

No other information was immediately available.

Off-Strip casino names slot tourney winner

A doff of the cap to Traci, who won the Palms’ Battle of the West slot tournament, good for $250,000.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Four Queens

Congratulations, Tracy!

Gold Coast

Triplin’ with a buffalo.

Golden Nugget

These jackpots appear to be in the same slot family.

M Resort

How to do Sundays.

Palace Station

All that, and a Spidey shirt, too.

A $1.76 spin pays off.

Hold them all.

Four aces with a kicker brighten up a day.

Coming strong with a $50 spin.

Plaza

Dragon Link: Happy & Prosperous sets the pace.

Rio

Way to go, Marcello!

Sam’s Town

Collecting winnings on the Boulder Strip.

South Point

Congrats, Maryann!

Sunset Station

In rhythm in Henderson.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

