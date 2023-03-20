$101K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The win was one of several that hit at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
A video poker player used the final hour of St. Patrick’s Day to find gold.
The player won a $101,375 jackpot at 11 p.m. Friday at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Way to go, Stacey!
Turning $5 to $11k must have been electrifying ⚡
Congrats to Stacey on the amazing jackpot win! pic.twitter.com/qvhH2QFM5r
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 19, 2023
Cannery
Scoring on 88 Fortunes.
Congrats to this guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/MRUJc8oEOp
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 19, 2023
Fremont
Congratulations, Dolores!
Dolores was all smiles after she cashed out $10,200 off a $5 spin that came up 2X 2X 2X on RED HOT 7 CLASSIC! 🔥 🤑 pic.twitter.com/iFgr84Zqt0
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) March 18, 2023
Rampart
A Deuces Wild Five Play Poker jackpot leads the way here.
Congrats to all the winners we've had this past week! Sharing some here. We wish for many more happy winners this weekend! #rampartcasino #jackpot #jackpotwinner #luckywinner #luckycasino #vegaswinner #luckyslot #luckycasino #vegasluck #vegasbaby #vegasready #winner #videopoker pic.twitter.com/c8gFRFzd8C
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) March 18, 2023
Sam’s Town
Big hit on Ten Times Play slots.
Congratulations to the lucky winner of this Slot Reel 10 Times jackpot in the amount of $10,000. They lined up a red 7 with two 10x symbols on a $2.00 bet! pic.twitter.com/drpUkoNlnS
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 18, 2023
Nice of the king of clubs to show up.
Check out this sweet hit! A Royal Flush on a Triple Play Poker game for a whopping $20,125!! pic.twitter.com/AwInpUl1cQ
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 19, 2023
