59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

$101K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2023 - 10:21 am
 
A video poker player won a $101,375 jackpot on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Caesars Palace on the ...
A video poker player won a $101,375 jackpot on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

A video poker player used the final hour of St. Patrick’s Day to find gold.

The player won a $101,375 jackpot at 11 p.m. Friday at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Way to go, Stacey!

Cannery

Scoring on 88 Fortunes.

Fremont

Congratulations, Dolores!

Rampart

A Deuces Wild Five Play Poker jackpot leads the way here.

Sam’s Town

Big hit on Ten Times Play slots.

Nice of the king of clubs to show up.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Casino jackpot winners should be prepared for tax consequences
Casino jackpot winners should be prepared for tax consequences
2
Plane makes emergency landing on US 95
Plane makes emergency landing on US 95
3
A look at the Raiders’ roster 1 week into free agency
A look at the Raiders’ roster 1 week into free agency
4
Stevie Nicks honors Christine McVie in Vegas tour stop
Stevie Nicks honors Christine McVie in Vegas tour stop
5
Now that’s a food budget: Strip slot player hits nearly $500K before lunch
Now that’s a food budget: Strip slot player hits nearly $500K before lunch
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$440K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$440K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$363K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$363K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$117K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$117K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$341K table game jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
$341K table game jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
$252K table game jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
$252K table game jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino