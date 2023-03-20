$101K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several that hit at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

A video poker player won a $101,375 jackpot on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

A video poker player used the final hour of St. Patrick’s Day to find gold.

The player won a $101,375 jackpot at 11 p.m. Friday at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Way to go, Stacey!

Turning $5 to $11k must have been electrifying ⚡ Congrats to Stacey on the amazing jackpot win! pic.twitter.com/qvhH2QFM5r — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 19, 2023

Cannery

Scoring on 88 Fortunes.

Congrats to this guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/MRUJc8oEOp — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 19, 2023

Fremont

Congratulations, Dolores!

Dolores was all smiles after she cashed out $10,200 off a $5 spin that came up 2X 2X 2X on RED HOT 7 CLASSIC! 🔥 🤑 pic.twitter.com/iFgr84Zqt0 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) March 18, 2023

Rampart

A Deuces Wild Five Play Poker jackpot leads the way here.

Sam’s Town

Big hit on Ten Times Play slots.

Congratulations to the lucky winner of this Slot Reel 10 Times jackpot in the amount of $10,000. They lined up a red 7 with two 10x symbols on a $2.00 bet! pic.twitter.com/drpUkoNlnS — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 18, 2023

Nice of the king of clubs to show up.

Check out this sweet hit! A Royal Flush on a Triple Play Poker game for a whopping $20,125!! pic.twitter.com/AwInpUl1cQ — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 19, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.