Casinos & Gaming

$104K slot machine jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

Brett C. of Nebraska won $104,277 on a Huff N’ Even More Puff slot machine Friday, Jan. 2, 20 ...
Brett C. of Nebraska won $104,277 on a Huff N’ Even More Puff slot machine Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at the Palms in Las Vegas. (Palms)
January 3, 2026 - 3:57 pm
 

A Nebraska visitor salvaged something from a Las Vegas trip after the Cornhuskers’ Las Vegas Bowl loss.

Brett C. of Nebraska won $104,277 on a Huff N’ Even More Puff slot machine Friday at the Palms, according to a casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Maxine leads the way downtown.

Durango

Way to go, Tanya!

Main Street Station

Additional winning downtown.

Palace Station

No malice at this Palace.

Nice visits.

Palms

Pretty good haul when you’re down to your final $9.45.

Happy New Year.

Sam’s Town

Hurray, Janice!

Congrats, Ramos!

Double the fun.

Treasure Island

Wisconsin visitor Nancy hit four (count ’em) four five-figure jackpots in December.

(Treasure Island)
(Treasure Island)

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

