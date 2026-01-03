$104K slot machine jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

It was one of several jackpots recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

Inside Gaming: Macao on verge of breaking annual visitation record this year

Top 5 casino and gaming stories to watch in 2026

Visitation to Las Vegas down 5.2% in November

Brett C. of Nebraska won $104,277 on a Huff N’ Even More Puff slot machine Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at the Palms in Las Vegas. (Palms)

A Nebraska visitor salvaged something from a Las Vegas trip after the Cornhuskers’ Las Vegas Bowl loss.

Brett C. of Nebraska won $104,277 on a Huff N’ Even More Puff slot machine Friday at the Palms, according to a casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Maxine leads the way downtown.

Kicking the new year off with some major wins!🔥💰Congratulations lucky guests! pic.twitter.com/KYXHPg8F60 — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 3, 2026

Durango

Way to go, Tanya!

What a way to ring in the New Year! 🥳👏 It was Tanya’s FIRST time playing I Luv Suits, hitting the Major Progressive in the amount of $54,020 plus an additional $2,000 on her Super Flush Rush side bet. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/batPWWHiVj — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 1, 2026

Main Street Station

Additional winning downtown.

Jackpot energy only in 2026 💸🔥 Congratulations guests! pic.twitter.com/VcsgWuZLq5 — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 3, 2026

Palace Station

No malice at this Palace.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $19,188.88 playing Phoenix Link! pic.twitter.com/aboejTYzbr — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 1, 2026

Nice visits.

A Royal Flush paid off in a major way at Palace Station on December 28, scoring a $99,491 win on Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

Congratulations to our lucky guest! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/r4qcjVcmrv — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 2, 2026

A lucky guest struck it big at Palace Station winning $64,075.00! pic.twitter.com/CiSptl9LVM — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 3, 2026

We love us a cash pay!

$11,166.10 😍 pic.twitter.com/heMg7j7VXR — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 3, 2026

Palms

Pretty good haul when you’re down to your final $9.45.

Happy New Year.

Two jackpots at midnight! 2026 didn’t waste time. Two winners rang in 2026 with $24,640 and $27,058. Who’s ready to make 2026 their winning year?#PalmsLV pic.twitter.com/zoNqFITAVk — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 3, 2026

Sam’s Town

Hurray, Janice!

Big win alert! Janice turned a $3 bet into an incredible $14,464 jackpot on Dragon Link Panda Magic! 🐼✨ pic.twitter.com/52zXdAYo9M — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 1, 2026

Congrats, Ramos!

Congratulations to Ramos for turning a $0.75 bet into an incredible $11,109 jackpot win on Lightning Gongs! 💥💰 pic.twitter.com/I7HHtEtsoh — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 2, 2026

Double the fun.

Talk about a lucky streak! One guest scored a $14,344 win on Dancing Drums and followed it up with a $10,339 jackpot on Piggy Bankin’ Break In the same night! 🎉🍀 pic.twitter.com/bjLZigPdqU — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 3, 2026

Treasure Island

Wisconsin visitor Nancy hit four (count ’em) four five-figure jackpots in December.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.