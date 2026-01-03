$104K slot machine jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
It was one of several jackpots recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
A Nebraska visitor salvaged something from a Las Vegas trip after the Cornhuskers’ Las Vegas Bowl loss.
Brett C. of Nebraska won $104,277 on a Huff N’ Even More Puff slot machine Friday at the Palms, according to a casino spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
California
Maxine leads the way downtown.
Kicking the new year off with some major wins!🔥💰Congratulations lucky guests! pic.twitter.com/KYXHPg8F60
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 3, 2026
Durango
Way to go, Tanya!
What a way to ring in the New Year! 🥳👏 It was Tanya’s FIRST time playing I Luv Suits, hitting the Major Progressive in the amount of $54,020 plus an additional $2,000 on her Super Flush Rush side bet. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/batPWWHiVj
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 1, 2026
Main Street Station
Additional winning downtown.
Jackpot energy only in 2026 💸🔥 Congratulations guests! pic.twitter.com/VcsgWuZLq5
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 3, 2026
Palace Station
No malice at this Palace.
Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $19,188.88 playing Phoenix Link! pic.twitter.com/aboejTYzbr
— Palace Station (@palacestation) January 1, 2026
Nice visits.
A Royal Flush paid off in a major way at Palace Station on December 28, scoring a $99,491 win on Ultimate Texas Hold’em.
Congratulations to our lucky guest! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/r4qcjVcmrv
— Palace Station (@palacestation) January 2, 2026
A lucky guest struck it big at Palace Station winning $64,075.00! pic.twitter.com/CiSptl9LVM
— Palace Station (@palacestation) January 3, 2026
We love us a cash pay!
$11,166.10 😍 pic.twitter.com/heMg7j7VXR
— Palace Station (@palacestation) January 3, 2026
Palms
Pretty good haul when you’re down to your final $9.45.
Ending the year with a STAMPEDE! $1.50 turned into $55,857. 🤑 #PalmsLV #VegasJackpot pic.twitter.com/FYqWlwH2Wc
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 1, 2026
Happy New Year.
Two jackpots at midnight! 2026 didn’t waste time. Two winners rang in 2026 with $24,640 and $27,058. Who’s ready to make 2026 their winning year?#PalmsLV pic.twitter.com/zoNqFITAVk
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 3, 2026
Sam’s Town
Hurray, Janice!
Big win alert! Janice turned a $3 bet into an incredible $14,464 jackpot on Dragon Link Panda Magic! 🐼✨ pic.twitter.com/52zXdAYo9M
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 1, 2026
Congrats, Ramos!
Congratulations to Ramos for turning a $0.75 bet into an incredible $11,109 jackpot win on Lightning Gongs! 💥💰 pic.twitter.com/I7HHtEtsoh
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 2, 2026
Double the fun.
Talk about a lucky streak! One guest scored a $14,344 win on Dancing Drums and followed it up with a $10,339 jackpot on Piggy Bankin’ Break In the same night! 🎉🍀 pic.twitter.com/bjLZigPdqU
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 3, 2026
Treasure Island
Wisconsin visitor Nancy hit four (count ’em) four five-figure jackpots in December.
