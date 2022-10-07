90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Casinos & Gaming

$105K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2022 - 2:34 pm
 
Circa Resort & Casino is shown on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye ...
Circa Resort & Casino is shown on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

It’s good to ride this train.

A slots player won $105,862.50 while playing All Aboard Gold Express at Circa, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Quick Hit, indeed.

Binion’s

“Get yer Red Hot!” OK, the MLB regular season is over.

Boulder Station

Outstanding effort with Cleo.

Abracadabra!

What $1.76 can get you nowadays …

… or even $1.

California

Some quality Buffalo Gold action.

Fremont

A power move from Cindy!

Gold Coast

Lock It Link leads the way for these recent winners.

Green Valley Ranch

Hadn’t seen Buffalo Ascension yet. Now I have.

Main Street Station

Another visitor from Hawai’i wins in downtown!

The Orleans

Five aces (when you use the joker) was worth more than $17,000 for this lucky player.

Palace Station

Can you believe the musical remake of the movie is 36 years old? And the original is 62?

Speaking of movies, “Where the Buffalo Roam,” starring Bill Murray as Hunter S. Thompson, is 42 years old.

Paris Las Vegas

No more wondering on winning on Wonder 4.

Rampart

A slots jackpot worth more than $54,000 among the recent wins.

Red Rock Resort

It’s a good beat worth $30K.

The Strat

Alex and Toone thank Las Vegas for its hospitality.

Keith covers his jackpots well.

Suncoast

Celebrating the Wolf Run Eclipse win.

Sunset Station

Another quality 88-cent investment.

That’ll work.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 Las Vegans killed in Strip stabbings; suspect identified
2 Las Vegans killed in Strip stabbings; suspect identified
2
Prosecutors claim Hells Angels plan to retaliate against witnesses
Prosecutors claim Hells Angels plan to retaliate against witnesses
3
Tilman Fertitta files plans for 43-story Strip resort
Tilman Fertitta files plans for 43-story Strip resort
4
Raiders linebacker has rare Pokémon card worth $1M
Raiders linebacker has rare Pokémon card worth $1M
5
CARTOONS: You won’t believe what generates outrage today
CARTOONS: You won’t believe what generates outrage today
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images)
Vintage photos show Las Vegas’ colorful history
By Madison Troyer Stacker.com

Using news outlets and historical archives, OLBG compiled a collection of photos that exemplify Sin City’s short, colorful history from the first casinos to some of the city’s most famous residents.