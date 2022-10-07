$105K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas casino
The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.
It’s good to ride this train.
A slots player won $105,862.50 while playing All Aboard Gold Express at Circa, according to the casino’s Twitter account.
Another day, another jackpot.
💰 $105,862.50 💰
Happy Friday! https://t.co/0C5wckXP4P
No other information was immediately available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Quick Hit, indeed.
Jackpot 🚨
Help us congratulate this guest on the $10,786 win! pic.twitter.com/tnhikQNw3K
Binion’s
“Get yer Red Hot!” OK, the MLB regular season is over.
Our latest lucky winner was playing $5 Triple Double Red Hot 7s reel slot. She lined up the correct combo for a big time $10,800 payday! Binion’s is the place to play, so stop by anytime!#binions #dtlv #fremontstreet pic.twitter.com/xnFGXRlXDM
Boulder Station
Outstanding effort with Cleo.
Cleopatra Keno Jackpot 🤩💰
BET ➡️ $8
WIN ➡️ $16,488.00 pic.twitter.com/9rVZwfsymZ
Abracadabra!
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉
BET 👉 $2.50
WIN 👉 $12,099.48 pic.twitter.com/khLHWKRyaQ
What $1.76 can get you nowadays …
Like for good luck ✨🎰
A lucky local placed a $1.76 bet and hit a $36,397.47 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/tFT6VTabqt
… or even $1.
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉
BET ➡️ $1.00
WIN ➡️ $12,157.24 pic.twitter.com/0KMO9923cX
California
Some quality Buffalo Gold action.
A 💲1 bet.
A THUNDEROUS jackpot.
This lucky winner from Hawai'i collected just over $13K in cold hard cash from BUFFALO GOLD! 💰 pic.twitter.com/8uUnmKx3td
Fremont
A power move from Cindy!
10❌10❌10❌
Cindy felt the full power of the TEN TIMES PAY multiplier when her FIFTY-CENT bet hit a GIGANTIC payout of $34,898.68! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/mDp8V9xB3E
Gold Coast
Lock It Link leads the way for these recent winners.
These winners were locked in here at Gold Coast! Congratulations to all of our recent jackpot winners including this $16,811 win on Lock It Link! pic.twitter.com/M6J7n4dnDm
Green Valley Ranch
Hadn’t seen Buffalo Ascension yet. Now I have.
WINNER WINNER! Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $25,261 jackpot from a $5 bet playing Buffalo Ascension! pic.twitter.com/qg7xzC9ZXi
Main Street Station
Another visitor from Hawai’i wins in downtown!
Scorching hot wins are happening at Main Street Station! 🔥
This lucky winner from Hawai'i landed this massive handpay off a 80-CENT bet that triggered the GRAND PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT! 💰 pic.twitter.com/r0aC8NiJit
The Orleans
Five aces (when you use the joker) was worth more than $17,000 for this lucky player.
Our Pai Gow tables have been 🔥 recently! Congratulations to this lucky guest who hit five aces during their recent visit to win $17,241! Our lucky winner also won $2,000 for the fortune bonus and $250 on each of their five envy bets! pic.twitter.com/j6ODORNH8z
Palace Station
Can you believe the musical remake of the movie is 36 years old? And the original is 62?
Winner Winner, Jackpot Dinner! 🤩💰
BET ➡️ $3.00
WIN ➡️ $24,008.89 pic.twitter.com/0D44qI0Bhi
Speaking of movies, “Where the Buffalo Roam,” starring Bill Murray as Hunter S. Thompson, is 42 years old.
BUFFALOOOO JACKPOT 🤑
BET ➡️ $5.00
WIN ➡️ $12,743.31 pic.twitter.com/TiqUkWei25
Paris Las Vegas
No more wondering on winning on Wonder 4.
Congratulations to this @CaesarsRewards member who hit a $20,496 jackpot playing the Wonder 4 Boost Gold slot machine.✨🎰 #ForeverInParis
Rampart
A slots jackpot worth more than $54,000 among the recent wins.
Just sharing some more recent jackpots! Congrats to our lucky winners! Way to go! https://t.co/Z0guRUGJzL#jackpot #jackpotwinner #luckywinner #luckyslot #vegaswinner #lasvegas #vegasjackpot #lasvegasjackpot #luckycasino #winner #rampartcasino pic.twitter.com/kBwe5DpZwl
We've had lots of great jackpots lately! Congrats to all our winners! Did you know that you can also see these jackpots on our website? https://t.co/Z0guRUGJzL#luckyslot #luckywinner #jackpotwinner #rampartcasino #luckycasino #lasvegas #vegas #vegasluck #jackpot #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/wXS5Js1LsV
Have you ever hit a #jackpot playing slots? Here are three lucky wins from yesterday! Congrats to our lucky players! https://t.co/Z0guRUGJzL#luckyslot #luckywinner #jackpotwinner #rampartcasino #luckycasino #lasvegas #vegas #casinogames #vegasluck #lasvegas #lasvegasluck pic.twitter.com/I3AG8qPRp0
Red Rock Resort
It’s a good beat worth $30K.
The drums are dancing!
Jackpot: $30,514.00
Bet: $5.88 pic.twitter.com/t7x7gL12gi
The Strat
Alex and Toone thank Las Vegas for its hospitality.
Alex and Toone left Vegas happy this weekend! 🤑💰 Toone won $10,146.42, and Alex won $25,841.75. Congrats to them! 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hRRRra8xC5
Keith covers his jackpots well.
Three suited aces! ♦️ Congratulations to Keith who hit both $1 and $5 progressive jackpot with a total payout of $31,050.71. 🤑👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/poMecEcdl7
Suncoast
Celebrating the Wolf Run Eclipse win.
🌒 This lucky guest is over the moon after winning this $11,236.25 jackpot on Wolf Run Eclipse! 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Rt5AISKWB2
Sunset Station
Another quality 88-cent investment.
$10,236 WIN
$0.88 BET
Congrats to this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/29HgUovTBD
That’ll work.
Congrats to this lucky guest that hit a $16,470 jackpot from a $10 bet 💫 pic.twitter.com/vMqPZ65h3Y
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.