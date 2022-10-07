$105K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas casino

The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

Circa Resort & Casino is shown on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

It’s good to ride this train.

A slots player won $105,862.50 while playing All Aboard Gold Express at Circa, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Quick Hit, indeed.

Jackpot 🚨

Help us congratulate this guest on the $10,786 win! pic.twitter.com/tnhikQNw3K — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 7, 2022

Binion’s

“Get yer Red Hot!” OK, the MLB regular season is over.

Our latest lucky winner was playing $5 Triple Double Red Hot 7s reel slot. She lined up the correct combo for a big time $10,800 payday! Binion’s is the place to play, so stop by anytime!#binions #dtlv #fremontstreet pic.twitter.com/xnFGXRlXDM — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 3, 2022

Boulder Station

Outstanding effort with Cleo.

Cleopatra Keno Jackpot 🤩💰

BET ➡️ $8

WIN ➡️ $16,488.00 pic.twitter.com/9rVZwfsymZ — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 4, 2022

Abracadabra!

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉

BET 👉 $2.50

WIN 👉 $12,099.48 pic.twitter.com/khLHWKRyaQ — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 5, 2022

What $1.76 can get you nowadays …

Like for good luck ✨🎰

A lucky local placed a $1.76 bet and hit a $36,397.47 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/tFT6VTabqt — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 6, 2022

… or even $1.

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉

BET ➡️ $1.00

WIN ➡️ $12,157.24 pic.twitter.com/0KMO9923cX — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 7, 2022

California

Some quality Buffalo Gold action.

A 💲1 bet. A THUNDEROUS jackpot. This lucky winner from Hawai'i collected just over $13K in cold hard cash from BUFFALO GOLD! 💰 pic.twitter.com/8uUnmKx3td — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 4, 2022

Fremont

A power move from Cindy!

10❌10❌10❌ Cindy felt the full power of the TEN TIMES PAY multiplier when her FIFTY-CENT bet hit a GIGANTIC payout of $34,898.68! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/mDp8V9xB3E — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) October 3, 2022

Gold Coast

Lock It Link leads the way for these recent winners.

These winners were locked in here at Gold Coast! Congratulations to all of our recent jackpot winners including this $16,811 win on Lock It Link! pic.twitter.com/M6J7n4dnDm — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) October 5, 2022

Green Valley Ranch

Hadn’t seen Buffalo Ascension yet. Now I have.

WINNER WINNER! Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $25,261 jackpot from a $5 bet playing Buffalo Ascension! pic.twitter.com/qg7xzC9ZXi — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) October 5, 2022

Main Street Station

Another visitor from Hawai’i wins in downtown!

Scorching hot wins are happening at Main Street Station! 🔥 This lucky winner from Hawai'i landed this massive handpay off a 80-CENT bet that triggered the GRAND PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT! 💰 pic.twitter.com/r0aC8NiJit — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) October 3, 2022

The Orleans

Five aces (when you use the joker) was worth more than $17,000 for this lucky player.

Our Pai Gow tables have been 🔥 recently! Congratulations to this lucky guest who hit five aces during their recent visit to win $17,241! Our lucky winner also won $2,000 for the fortune bonus and $250 on each of their five envy bets! pic.twitter.com/j6ODORNH8z — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) October 5, 2022

Palace Station

Can you believe the musical remake of the movie is 36 years old? And the original is 62?

Winner Winner, Jackpot Dinner! 🤩💰

BET ➡️ $3.00

WIN ➡️ $24,008.89 pic.twitter.com/0D44qI0Bhi — Palace Station (@palacestation) October 5, 2022

Speaking of movies, “Where the Buffalo Roam,” starring Bill Murray as Hunter S. Thompson, is 42 years old.

BUFFALOOOO JACKPOT 🤑

BET ➡️ $5.00

WIN ➡️ $12,743.31 pic.twitter.com/TiqUkWei25 — Palace Station (@palacestation) October 7, 2022

Paris Las Vegas

No more wondering on winning on Wonder 4.

Congratulations to this @CaesarsRewards member who hit a $20,496 jackpot playing the Wonder 4 Boost Gold slot machine.✨🎰 #ForeverInParis 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/YiF48CUgWQ — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) October 3, 2022

Rampart

A slots jackpot worth more than $54,000 among the recent wins.

Red Rock Resort

It’s a good beat worth $30K.

The drums are dancing! Jackpot: $30,514.00

Bet: $5.88 pic.twitter.com/t7x7gL12gi — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) October 5, 2022

The Strat

Alex and Toone thank Las Vegas for its hospitality.

Alex and Toone left Vegas happy this weekend! 🤑💰 Toone won $10,146.42, and Alex won $25,841.75. Congrats to them! 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hRRRra8xC5 — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) October 3, 2022

Keith covers his jackpots well.

Three suited aces! ♦️ Congratulations to Keith who hit both $1 and $5 progressive jackpot with a total payout of $31,050.71. 🤑👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/poMecEcdl7 — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) October 6, 2022

Suncoast

Celebrating the Wolf Run Eclipse win.

🌒 This lucky guest is over the moon after winning this $11,236.25 jackpot on Wolf Run Eclipse! 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Rt5AISKWB2 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) October 2, 2022

Sunset Station

Another quality 88-cent investment.

$10,236 WIN

$0.88 BET

Congrats to this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/29HgUovTBD — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 3, 2022

That’ll work.

Congrats to this lucky guest that hit a $16,470 jackpot from a $10 bet 💫 pic.twitter.com/vMqPZ65h3Y — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 5, 2022

