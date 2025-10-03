$106K slots jackpot hits at western Las Vegas Valley casino
The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.
A local player won $106,053 after filling the screen with gongs on a Dragon Cash progressive slot machine at Suncoast in the western Las Vegas Valley.
The jackpot, on a $10 spin, hit around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a casino spokesperson.
7-spot keno scores 6 figures at Red Rock Casino
And it’s a good “Take 2” from the social media team.
Oops - too many $1.99 margaritas caught up to us 😌 pic.twitter.com/rMi1Svqdts
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) September 25, 2025
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Enjoying a video keno win.
Cheers to our guest on the $28k win! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/sqVEOV0Oat
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 23, 2025
Four Queens
Way to go, Brandon!
Double victory Monday for this Chargers fan! ⚡️
Congratulations to Brandon from California for his $20,000 win on just a $5 bet at Four Queens! 💸#moneymonday #lasvegas #jackpot pic.twitter.com/Z2oVYsSFRd
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) September 22, 2025
Hurray, Richard!
Boom! Richard from Florida just won $50,000 on a $1 side bet! 💥
He hit the Triple Diamond progressive jackpot on Black Jack Bonus Spin Extreme at Four Queens last night!
💎💎💎
The progressive at @BinionsLV is over $100,000, don't miss out! 💸 pic.twitter.com/7s2Ix4Fx8L
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) September 23, 2025
M Resort
Big win on an 88-cent spin.
Congrats to this lucky player who won a $10,574.32 jackpot on just an $0.88 cent bet on Dancing Drums Prosperity! 🥳🥁 pic.twitter.com/rgqgCqbB1o
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) September 17, 2025
Collect 15, proceed to the progressive.
Congrats to the lucky winner!🍀 A $3.00 bet won the $18,837.00 progressive on Dollar Storm! pic.twitter.com/OC2kWQjVxp
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) September 29, 2025
Just $1.76 for all the fun.
Congratulations to the player who bet $1.76 and won a $10,557 jackpot!🏮🙌 pic.twitter.com/3n5S1q5Ua0
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) September 30, 2025
The Orleans
Lightning strikes again
Lightning Link strikes again! 💥 One lucky player just cashed out $19,784! ⚡️💰#OrleansCasino #LightningLink #JackpotWin #BigWin pic.twitter.com/Bq0htfRTwi
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 29, 2025
Palace Station
Going far on a $2.64 spin.
Double Blessings Jackpot Alert!
BET: $2.64
WIN: 19,057.74 pic.twitter.com/KGIz1tYv9z
— Palace Station (@palacestation) September 21, 2025
Way to go, Lindsay!
Jackpot alert! 💰 Lindsay from Indiana hit 5 Aces at Palace Station and won $15,881. Congratulations on the big win! pic.twitter.com/t3bDtyKTbj
— Palace Station (@palacestation) September 24, 2025
A little bit of everything here.
Wonder 4 Spinning Fortunes Jackpot!
BET: $4.80
WIN: $17,259.38 pic.twitter.com/wKDELXCvLG
— Palace Station (@palacestation) September 27, 2025
Phoenix Linx comes through.
We love us a cash pay!
$19,038.88 😍 pic.twitter.com/IL698Us83V
— Palace Station (@palacestation) September 26, 2025
Palms
Going big with a $5.25 spin.
BUFFALLOOOOOO! 🦬
Our Club Serrano member just turned a $5.25 bet into $26,694! #PalmsLV #SlotsJackpot #Aristocrat pic.twitter.com/hL4bqqSvDy
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) September 26, 2025
Sometimes, it just takes $1.
#ClubSerrano member struck BIG and landed $21,612 off just $1. 🌩️#Jackpot #PalmsLV pic.twitter.com/HDg0HHS8gJ
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) September 27, 2025
Plaza
Big props to Maynor!
HUGE WIN!! Congrats to Maynor on his $26,928 jackpot! #jackpot pic.twitter.com/fFbTb41dWM
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) September 24, 2025
South Point
Congrats, Concepcion!
JACKPOT ALERT🎰🎉
Congratulations to Concepcion, who won $60,181.19 on a Grand Progressive, playing Cai Shen's Dragon!
Your next jackpot could be a spin away. Will you be our next big winner?! 💰 pic.twitter.com/tAe3A1yjUR
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) September 24, 2025
Way to go, Michael!
Bingo Alert! 🎉
Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to our lucky guest Michael, who just won $10,000 on a coverall max bonus in 51 #'s! 💰 pic.twitter.com/xfEEPkadig
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) September 27, 2025
This Werewolf was not at Trader Vic’s. #IYKYK
Jackpot alert!
Congratulations to the lucky guest who just hit the Grand Jackpot, taking home an incredible $63,827.05! 🎰💰 pic.twitter.com/hI3NgXbmNc
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) September 30, 2025
A local won $81,847 on the Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em Jackpot. The guest also made $5,000 on the blind.
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Local player Rogelio hit a jackpot of $11,135.20 on the Progressive JP Dragon Link slot machine.
Pamela Z. from California won a $20,000 jackpot with a $1 bet on a Big Dollar Gold machine.
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.