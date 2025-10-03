$106K slots jackpot hits at western Las Vegas Valley casino

The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

A local player won $106,053 on a Dragon Cash progressive slot machine on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at Suncoast in Las Vegas. (Suncoast)

A local player won $106,053 after filling the screen with gongs on a Dragon Cash progressive slot machine at Suncoast in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The jackpot, on a $10 spin, hit around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a casino spokesperson.

7-spot keno scores 6 figures at Red Rock Casino

And it’s a good “Take 2” from the social media team.

Oops - too many $1.99 margaritas caught up to us 😌 pic.twitter.com/rMi1Svqdts — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) September 25, 2025

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Enjoying a video keno win.

Cheers to our guest on the $28k win! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/sqVEOV0Oat — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 23, 2025

Four Queens

Way to go, Brandon!

Double victory Monday for this Chargers fan! ⚡️

Congratulations to Brandon from California for his $20,000 win on just a $5 bet at Four Queens! 💸#moneymonday #lasvegas #jackpot pic.twitter.com/Z2oVYsSFRd — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) September 22, 2025

Hurray, Richard!

Boom! Richard from Florida just won $50,000 on a $1 side bet! 💥

He hit the Triple Diamond progressive jackpot on Black Jack Bonus Spin Extreme at Four Queens last night!

💎💎💎

The progressive at @BinionsLV is over $100,000, don't miss out! 💸 pic.twitter.com/7s2Ix4Fx8L — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) September 23, 2025

M Resort

Big win on an 88-cent spin.

Congrats to this lucky player who won a $10,574.32 jackpot on just an $0.88 cent bet on Dancing Drums Prosperity! 🥳🥁 pic.twitter.com/rgqgCqbB1o — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) September 17, 2025

Collect 15, proceed to the progressive.

Congrats to the lucky winner!🍀 A $3.00 bet won the $18,837.00 progressive on Dollar Storm! pic.twitter.com/OC2kWQjVxp — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) September 29, 2025

Just $1.76 for all the fun.

Congratulations to the player who bet $1.76 and won a $10,557 jackpot!🏮🙌 pic.twitter.com/3n5S1q5Ua0 — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) September 30, 2025

The Orleans

Lightning strikes again

Palace Station

Going far on a $2.64 spin.

Double Blessings Jackpot Alert!

BET: $2.64

WIN: 19,057.74 pic.twitter.com/KGIz1tYv9z — Palace Station (@palacestation) September 21, 2025

Way to go, Lindsay!

Jackpot alert! 💰 Lindsay from Indiana hit 5 Aces at Palace Station and won $15,881. Congratulations on the big win! pic.twitter.com/t3bDtyKTbj — Palace Station (@palacestation) September 24, 2025

A little bit of everything here.

Wonder 4 Spinning Fortunes Jackpot!

BET: $4.80

WIN: $17,259.38 pic.twitter.com/wKDELXCvLG — Palace Station (@palacestation) September 27, 2025

Phoenix Linx comes through.

We love us a cash pay!

$19,038.88 😍 pic.twitter.com/IL698Us83V — Palace Station (@palacestation) September 26, 2025

Palms

Going big with a $5.25 spin.

Sometimes, it just takes $1.

Plaza

Big props to Maynor!

HUGE WIN!! Congrats to Maynor on his $26,928 jackpot! #jackpot pic.twitter.com/fFbTb41dWM — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) September 24, 2025

South Point

Congrats, Concepcion!

JACKPOT ALERT🎰🎉 Congratulations to Concepcion, who won $60,181.19 on a Grand Progressive, playing Cai Shen's Dragon! Your next jackpot could be a spin away. Will you be our next big winner?! 💰 pic.twitter.com/tAe3A1yjUR — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) September 24, 2025

Way to go, Michael!

Bingo Alert! 🎉 Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to our lucky guest Michael, who just won $10,000 on a coverall max bonus in 51 #'s! 💰 pic.twitter.com/xfEEPkadig — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) September 27, 2025

This Werewolf was not at Trader Vic’s. #IYKYK

Jackpot alert! Congratulations to the lucky guest who just hit the Grand Jackpot, taking home an incredible $63,827.05! 🎰💰 pic.twitter.com/hI3NgXbmNc — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) September 30, 2025

A local won $81,847 on the Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em Jackpot. The guest also made $5,000 on the blind.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Local player Rogelio hit a jackpot of $11,135.20 on the Progressive JP Dragon Link slot machine.

Pamela Z. from California won a $20,000 jackpot with a $1 bet on a Big Dollar Gold machine.

