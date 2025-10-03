82°F
$106K slots jackpot hits at western Las Vegas Valley casino

A local player won $106,053 on a Dragon Cash progressive slot machine on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 202 ...
A local player won $106,053 on a Dragon Cash progressive slot machine on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at Suncoast in Las Vegas. (Suncoast)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2025 - 11:56 am
 

A local player won $106,053 after filling the screen with gongs on a Dragon Cash progressive slot machine at Suncoast in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The jackpot, on a $10 spin, hit around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a casino spokesperson.

7-spot keno scores 6 figures at Red Rock Casino

And it’s a good “Take 2” from the social media team.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Enjoying a video keno win.

Four Queens

Way to go, Brandon!

Hurray, Richard!

M Resort

Big win on an 88-cent spin.

Collect 15, proceed to the progressive.

Just $1.76 for all the fun.

The Orleans

Lightning strikes again

Palace Station

Going far on a $2.64 spin.

Way to go, Lindsay!

A little bit of everything here.

Phoenix Linx comes through.

Palms

Going big with a $5.25 spin.

Sometimes, it just takes $1.

Plaza

Big props to Maynor!

South Point

Congrats, Concepcion!

Way to go, Michael!

This Werewolf was not at Trader Vic’s. #IYKYK

A local won $81,847 on the Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em Jackpot. The guest also made $5,000 on the blind.

(South Point)
(South Point)

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Local player Rogelio hit a jackpot of $11,135.20 on the Progressive JP Dragon Link slot machine.

(Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)
(Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)

Pamela Z. from California won a $20,000 jackpot with a $1 bet on a Big Dollar Gold machine.

(Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)
(Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

