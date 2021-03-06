$107K bad beat jackpot connects at Boulder Station

A sequential royal flush also paid out $119,871 at Green Valley Ranch.

(Station Casinos)

Winning and losing paid off for two poker players Friday night.

In the Boulder Station poker room, a guest had a $107,547 bad beat jackpot hit in an 8/16 Omaha high game, according to a Stations Casinos spokesperson. Four jacks ended up losing to a royal flush.

At Green Valley Ranch, a video poker player bet $5 and hit a sequential royal flush on a Double Double Bonus Progressive machine, good for a $119,871 payout.

Both players chose to remain anonymous.

