Casinos & Gaming

$107K bad beat jackpot connects at Boulder Station

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2021 - 12:02 pm
 
(Station Casinos)
(Station Casinos)

Winning and losing paid off for two poker players Friday night.

In the Boulder Station poker room, a guest had a $107,547 bad beat jackpot hit in an 8/16 Omaha high game, according to a Stations Casinos spokesperson. Four jacks ended up losing to a royal flush.

At Green Valley Ranch, a video poker player bet $5 and hit a sequential royal flush on a Double Double Bonus Progressive machine, good for a $119,871 payout.

Both players chose to remain anonymous.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

