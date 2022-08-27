$107K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

The win was one of several victories across the Las Vegas Valley.

A player hit a $107,725 progressive jackpot while playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

It’s always good fun to see a joker while playing pai gow.

One player hit a $107,725 progressive jackpot while playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Friday night at the Rio, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

No other information was available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Believe in the top line.

Lucky local hit the $ Royal Flush on the top line for a progressive jackpot of $11,479.85!!! pic.twitter.com/FnhwLWXTj2 — Binion's (@BinionsLV) August 25, 2022

Boulder Station

Autumn Moon appears slightly early.

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🔥🐉

BET ➡️ .50 cents

WIN ➡️ $13,307.87 pic.twitter.com/Ypgb7YSR8v — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 24, 2022

The fin is fine.

🦬 BUFFALO LINK JACKPOT 🦬

A lucky guest placed a $5.00 bet and hit a $14,870.16 jackpot! Congratulations to the winner💰🤩 pic.twitter.com/QwgfRzCt9t — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 25, 2022

Green Valley Ranch

Dealt deuces with a kicker!

JACKPOT! Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $14,000 jackpot off a $30 bet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KcNPuAbWC0 — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 23, 2022

Palace Station

“Begin the day with a friendly voice/A companion unobtrusive.”

ULTRA RUSH GOLD JACKPOT 💰

BET ➡️ $1.00

WIN ➡️ $10,364.42 pic.twitter.com/8KlgOPF9Mb — Palace Station (@palacestation) August 25, 2022

“Ten bucks is ten bucks.”

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 💰🐉

BET 👉 $10.00

WIN 👉 $13,340.59 pic.twitter.com/2bpVGyYHcQ — Palace Station (@palacestation) August 27, 2022

Plaza

Nice spin!

Big Winner Alert!! This lucky guest hit big on a $0.40 bet and won the grand progressive of $11,443! Congrats on your win! #PlazaLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/2ukGF7h6Em — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) August 23, 2022

Red Rock Casino

Winning to the nines!

This guest had 8 free spins and hit 3 double jackpots on the 9th line! Jackpot: $32,494.00

Bet: $9 pic.twitter.com/CnC6j5gFwh — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) August 24, 2022

Congratulations, Manuel!

A new player has entered. Congrats to Manuel for winning $12,822.19 on a $6 bet on the Superlock machine. pic.twitter.com/iTsyKm2Xo2 — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) August 24, 2022

Big spin win!

$37k jackpot on spin poker deluxe! Bet: $75

JP: 37,600.0 pic.twitter.com/goGIudYlEY — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) August 26, 2022

Whoa!

Oh my. What a jackpot. Congrats to this local! Bet: $5

Jackpot: $81,768.59 pic.twitter.com/2XjAabTInO — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) August 25, 2022

Silverton

Celebrating two wins.

Happy #WinBigWednesday! We have not one, but TWO lucky winners. Congrats, Leanne and Theresa. You could be next! 🤑 💸 🎰 pic.twitter.com/Ydq6mZ8EWn — Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) August 24, 2022

South Point

Good for Cathy!

🚨 JACKPOT ALERT 🚨 Our lucky guest, Cathy, won $15,278 here on Wednesday night, playing Dragon Link! CONGRATS, Cathy! pic.twitter.com/QQ2EMZfM4K — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 25, 2022

Suncoast

Golden Gong getting popular.

Bang the golden gong, you have won $17,8787!! pic.twitter.com/eg87gyW3Yp — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 24, 2022

Sunset Station

Seeing more lightning during this monsoon season.

Solid win here.

Treasure Island

Big hand for Andre!

A BIG congrats to Andre R. who is our feature for #WinnerWednesday and won $12,779 on the Cash Fall Mega Machine! https://t.co/MYhXDVab9Z pic.twitter.com/RofpB8YTA7 — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) August 24, 2022

