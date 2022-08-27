100°F
$107K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2022 - 12:27 pm
 
A player hit a $107,725 progressive jackpot while playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

It’s always good fun to see a joker while playing pai gow.

One player hit a $107,725 progressive jackpot while playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Friday night at the Rio, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

No other information was available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Believe in the top line.

Boulder Station

Autumn Moon appears slightly early.

The fin is fine.

Green Valley Ranch

Dealt deuces with a kicker!

Palace Station

“Begin the day with a friendly voice/A companion unobtrusive.”

“Ten bucks is ten bucks.”

Plaza

Nice spin!

Red Rock Casino

Winning to the nines!

Congratulations, Manuel!

Big spin win!

Whoa!

Silverton

Celebrating two wins.

South Point

Good for Cathy!

Suncoast

Golden Gong getting popular.

Sunset Station

Seeing more lightning during this monsoon season.

Solid win here.

Treasure Island

Big hand for Andre!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

