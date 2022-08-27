$107K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
The win was one of several victories across the Las Vegas Valley.
It’s always good fun to see a joker while playing pai gow.
One player hit a $107,725 progressive jackpot while playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Friday night at the Rio, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.
No other information was available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Believe in the top line.
Lucky local hit the $ Royal Flush on the top line for a progressive jackpot of $11,479.85!!! pic.twitter.com/FnhwLWXTj2
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) August 25, 2022
Boulder Station
Autumn Moon appears slightly early.
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🔥🐉
BET ➡️ .50 cents
WIN ➡️ $13,307.87 pic.twitter.com/Ypgb7YSR8v
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 24, 2022
The fin is fine.
🦬 BUFFALO LINK JACKPOT 🦬
A lucky guest placed a $5.00 bet and hit a $14,870.16 jackpot! Congratulations to the winner💰🤩 pic.twitter.com/QwgfRzCt9t
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 25, 2022
Green Valley Ranch
Dealt deuces with a kicker!
JACKPOT! Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $14,000 jackpot off a $30 bet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KcNPuAbWC0
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 23, 2022
Palace Station
“Begin the day with a friendly voice/A companion unobtrusive.”
ULTRA RUSH GOLD JACKPOT 💰
BET ➡️ $1.00
WIN ➡️ $10,364.42 pic.twitter.com/8KlgOPF9Mb
— Palace Station (@palacestation) August 25, 2022
“Ten bucks is ten bucks.”
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 💰🐉
BET 👉 $10.00
WIN 👉 $13,340.59 pic.twitter.com/2bpVGyYHcQ
— Palace Station (@palacestation) August 27, 2022
Plaza
Nice spin!
Big Winner Alert!! This lucky guest hit big on a $0.40 bet and won the grand progressive of $11,443! Congrats on your win! #PlazaLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/2ukGF7h6Em
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) August 23, 2022
Red Rock Casino
Winning to the nines!
This guest had 8 free spins and hit 3 double jackpots on the 9th line!
Jackpot: $32,494.00
Bet: $9 pic.twitter.com/CnC6j5gFwh
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) August 24, 2022
Congratulations, Manuel!
A new player has entered.
Congrats to Manuel for winning $12,822.19 on a $6 bet on the Superlock machine. pic.twitter.com/iTsyKm2Xo2
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) August 24, 2022
Big spin win!
$37k jackpot on spin poker deluxe!
Bet: $75
JP: 37,600.0 pic.twitter.com/goGIudYlEY
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) August 26, 2022
Whoa!
Oh my. What a jackpot. Congrats to this local!
Bet: $5
Jackpot: $81,768.59 pic.twitter.com/2XjAabTInO
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) August 25, 2022
Silverton
Celebrating two wins.
Happy #WinBigWednesday! We have not one, but TWO lucky winners. Congrats, Leanne and Theresa. You could be next! 🤑 💸 🎰 pic.twitter.com/Ydq6mZ8EWn
— Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) August 24, 2022
South Point
Good for Cathy!
🚨 JACKPOT ALERT 🚨
Our lucky guest, Cathy, won $15,278 here on Wednesday night, playing Dragon Link!
CONGRATS, Cathy! pic.twitter.com/QQ2EMZfM4K
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 25, 2022
Suncoast
Golden Gong getting popular.
Bang the golden gong, you have won $17,8787!! pic.twitter.com/eg87gyW3Yp
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 24, 2022
Sunset Station
Seeing more lightning during this monsoon season.
⚡ Lightning Link ⚡ jackpot!
Bet: $0.50
Won: $10,727 pic.twitter.com/ktZlWbJa7D
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 24, 2022
Solid win here.
🔒🗝️ Superlock Jackpot 🗝️🔒
Bet: $3
Won: $15,680 pic.twitter.com/rzenajzwWA
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 25, 2022
Treasure Island
Big hand for Andre!
A BIG congrats to Andre R. who is our feature for #WinnerWednesday and won $12,779 on the Cash Fall Mega Machine! https://t.co/MYhXDVab9Z pic.twitter.com/RofpB8YTA7
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) August 24, 2022
