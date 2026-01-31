$109K slot jackpot hits at off-Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

‘Best casino quarter ever’ may have happened at this property

Kristine A. hit a $109,361 jackpot on a Big Hot Flaming Pots slot machine Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at the Palms in Las Vegas. (Palms)

A slot player found her hot streak Thursday at an off-Strip casino.

Kristine A. hit a $109,361 jackpot on a Big Hot Flaming Pots slot machine at the Palms, according to a casino spokesperson.

It was an $8.80 bet on a 10-cent denomination machine.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Very abundant.

After a $2.64 bet, this lucky guest walked away with $47,181!!! Congratulations!🥳💰 pic.twitter.com/cvMO7LyjDS — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 24, 2026

Durango

“Monday, Monday”

It’s a great Monday, especially when you hit the Grand Jackpot on Lightning Dollar Link! 🤑⚡️Congratulations to this lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/exQS0O4fHP — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 27, 2026

You’d think the buffaloes would be enough to stay alert, but a cup of coffee can help.

Coffee in one hand, BUFFALOOOOOO in the other! Congratulations to this lucky winner who’s walking away with $41,000 after the Buffalo Stampede! 💰🦬🎰 pic.twitter.com/wK4EHm5vDQ — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 30, 2026

Four Queens

Congrats, Greg!

$0.50 bet SAY WHAT? 🤯

Congrats to Greg from Colorado who was able to land an $18,900 jackpot on the Phoenix Link machine at Four Queens last week! 💸 pic.twitter.com/vzko1MK9Y5 — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) January 26, 2026

Fremont

A hat trick.

We're all about big wins!! Congratulations to these lucky guests.💰🥳 pic.twitter.com/x1lxy1cw29 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 23, 2026

M Resort

Insane Poultry strikes again.

Saturday Jackpot! 🚨This player won $11,954.48 on just a $0.75 cent bet on Crazy Chickens! 🐓🎰 pic.twitter.com/iMFknNjEEu — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) January 24, 2026

Main Street Station

Classic slot machine serves up the max win.

Congratulations to this lucky guest on their big win!🥳💰 pic.twitter.com/QO7XQOdDQ4 — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 24, 2026

Oyo Las Vegas

Way to go, Diana!

X marks the spot, and Diana found it. $10,048.75 straight out of the Treasure Box. Let’s hear it for her in the comments below #OYOLasVegas #Jackpot #Slots #WinnerWinner #VivaLasOYO pic.twitter.com/3CJael8Ngq — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) January 24, 2026

Hurray, Jack!

New Year’s Resolution: Win a life-changing jackpot. ✅ Jack wasted no time checking that off with a $10,198.15 win! The New Year Parade is still bringing the luck. 🎊🙌 Let’s flood the comments with some love for Jack! 💬#VivaLasOYO #Jackpot #WinnerWinner #Slots #VegasVibes pic.twitter.com/jmYY0ttdzi — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) January 26, 2026

Palace Station

The pots are hot.

Now THAT’S a cash pay! $19,355.84 in winnings at Palace Station. 💸🧨 pic.twitter.com/Oy7SK4JtAn — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 31, 2026

Palms

A $50 hand does wonders.

A winning hand worth $40,000. 💰 pic.twitter.com/eML1nVIcoE — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 24, 2026

Living the dream.

Sam’s Town

Holding them well.

This lucky guest hit The Royal Flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em on 1/19 for $19,622 just by playing $1.00 on the progressive! He also had a $5.00 bet on the Blind which paid $2,500 for whopping total of $22,122! pic.twitter.com/vTNPuPMo6g — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 30, 2026

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Fun week at the off-Strip casino:

— Stoyan won $11,226.25 on a $11.25 bet from a Kong Skull Island machine.

— Another lucky player won $12,117.00 on a Ramosis Treasures machine. They then went on to win an additional $11,141.16 from a $50 bet on a Mo Mo Mo Mummy machine.

— Burton won a $15,486.77 jackpot on a $10 bet from a Dragon Cash Grand machine.

