Casinos & Gaming

$109K slot jackpot hits at off-Las Vegas Strip casino

Kristine A. hit a $109,361 jackpot on a Big Hot Flaming Pots slot machine Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at the Palms in Las Vegas. (Palms)
Kristine A. hit a $109,361 jackpot on a Big Hot Flaming Pots slot machine Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at the Palms in Las Vegas. (Palms)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2026 - 10:09 am
 

A slot player found her hot streak Thursday at an off-Strip casino.

Kristine A. hit a $109,361 jackpot on a Big Hot Flaming Pots slot machine at the Palms, according to a casino spokesperson.

It was an $8.80 bet on a 10-cent denomination machine.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Very abundant.

Durango

“Monday, Monday”

You’d think the buffaloes would be enough to stay alert, but a cup of coffee can help.

Four Queens

Congrats, Greg!

Fremont

A hat trick.

M Resort

Insane Poultry strikes again.

Main Street Station

Classic slot machine serves up the max win.

Oyo Las Vegas

Way to go, Diana!

Hurray, Jack!

Palace Station

The pots are hot.

Palms

A $50 hand does wonders.

Living the dream.

Sam’s Town

Holding them well.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Fun week at the off-Strip casino:

— Stoyan won $11,226.25 on a $11.25 bet from a Kong Skull Island machine.

— Another lucky player won $12,117.00 on a Ramosis Treasures machine. They then went on to win an additional $11,141.16 from a $50 bet on a Mo Mo Mo Mummy machine.

— Burton won a $15,486.77 jackpot on a $10 bet from a Dragon Cash Grand machine.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

