$111K table game jackpot hits on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2022 - 8:02 am
 
A player won $111,962 playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker at Bally’s on Saturday, Jun 25, 2022, in ...
A player won $111,962 playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker at Bally’s on Saturday, Jun 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Bally’s still has some magic left.

Although the Strip casino will soon be rebranded as Horseshoe Las Vegas, one player will retain positive memories of the Bally’s name — in addition to a very good chunk of change.

A player won $111,962 playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker at Bally’s on Saturday, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

Five aces triggered the jackpot. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a flush or straight.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Alma enjoyed her journey from California.

Golden Nugget

Hold two aces on a 10-hand game, you might hit one of those hands very well.

Oyo

Robert appears to be happy.

Railroad Pass

Here’s one quality video keno win …

Santa Fe Station

… and here’s another.

(Boyd Gaming)
(Boyd Gaming)

Silverton

“Here’s a little ditty, ’bout Edward and Dianne …”

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

THE LATEST