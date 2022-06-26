$111K table game jackpot hits on Strip

It was one of several jackpots won recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

Bally’s still has some magic left.

Although the Strip casino will soon be rebranded as Horseshoe Las Vegas, one player will retain positive memories of the Bally’s name — in addition to a very good chunk of change.

A player won $111,962 playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker at Bally’s on Saturday, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

Five aces triggered the jackpot. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a flush or straight.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Alma enjoyed her journey from California.

Let's get the jackpot weekend started! Congratulations to our big winner, Alma from California. She was playing a Quarter Double Jackpot machine, landed the 3 Double Jackpot symbols, and hit the progressive for a $15,264.75 jackpot. Thanks for that winning smile 😃! pic.twitter.com/t4NwW797gP — Binion's (@BinionsLV) June 24, 2022

Golden Nugget

Hold two aces on a 10-hand game, you might hit one of those hands very well.

Here's how $10,275 came into this lucky player's hands: Double double bonus poker

10 play | 50 coins bet | 4 aces with kicker Congrats! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/jFBoBN44P4 — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) June 23, 2022

Oyo

Robert appears to be happy.

Big congratulations to Robert on his $14,930 jackpot win! 🎉 #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/MGLC7KcbZB — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) June 23, 2022

Railroad Pass

Here’s one quality video keno win …

WOW! 😳 Look at this amazing win! Another reason to spend a Friday night with us. Get those lucky numbers ready. It Pays to Keno at Railroad Pass!! https://t.co/ZPH8up50Hc #RailroadPassCasino #HendersonNV #BoulderCityNV #Keno #fridayfun pic.twitter.com/nySDWJ3F2p — Railroad Pass Hotel, Casino & Travel Center! (@RailroadPass) June 25, 2022

Santa Fe Station

… and here’s another.

Silverton

“Here’s a little ditty, ’bout Edward and Dianne …”

We have had TONS of winners here at The Silverton in the last couple of days! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/YDmrnHjc9B — Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) June 24, 2022

