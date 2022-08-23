$112K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

The big score was one of several wins recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

(Caesars Entertainment)

A slots player at Rio is pleased with choosing a Dragon Link machine.

When all 15 gongs filled the screen, the player ended up with a jackpot worth $112,796, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Big congratulations to this recent guest on a $112,796 jackpot win!



The winner chose to remain anonymous. There was no other information available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The fours to score.

Looks like luck was on this guest's side



Help us congratulate him on the 20k jackpot win!

Julius is hot!

Well that's ⚡ Shocking ⚡



Congratulations to Julius on his $11,229.46 Jackpot!

Bally’s

Really! It’s still Bally’s!

Congratulations to last week's guests that hit jackpots totalling $110,000

Binion’s

Doing a spit take after this Spitfire win.

Not to be outdone, our latest winner is a VERY lucky local. He was playing a.25 Spitfire Triple Red Hot 7's game and lined 'em up for a massive $40,601.40 jackpot!

Boulder Station

Best $1.76 this person ever spent.

🚨 JACKPOT ALERT 🚨

A guest placed a $1.76 bet and went home with $10,514.20! We love to see it!

Gold Coast

Big check, big win for Russell.

Another LEGENDARY win at Gold Coast! Congratulations to Russell on his $12,727 win on a $3 bet while playing Legend of Nian!

The envelope, please.

Lucky Envelope 🤝 Lucky Winner! Congratulations to this winner who took home $10,869 on an $8.80 bet while playing Lucky Envelope!

And here’s a few more.

Congratulations to these jackpot winners who took home some serious 💰 💰!

Green Valley Ranch

Big Buffalo victory here.

A $10 bet resulted in a $14,474 win for one lucky guest playing Buffalo Link!

Harrah’s

Hurray for Hannah!

Help us congratulate Hannah P. on her $29,745.46 jackpot WIN! Thanks for Coming Out To Play in the Heart of The Strip



The Orleans

The off-Strip casino celebrates these wins.

Would you be dancing after some of these big-time jackpot wins!? Congratulations to some of our recent winners here at The Orleans!

🚨 JACKPOT ALERT, JACKPOT ALERT 🚨 Congratulations to these recent jackpot winners who each won $10,000 or more, including a $14,297 win on a $1.50 bet on Huff N' Puff!

Paris Las Vegas

Deux jackpots pour fêter. (Thanks, Google!)

Ooh la la two members hit jackpots last week totalling $98,000

Rampart

The wait here was not the hardest part, apparently.

Local players scored a $28,000 video keno hit on Friday …

… and then a $50,000 video poker win on Sunday.

Red Rock Casino

Four Card Keno machine payout kicks it up a few notches.

KENO JACKPOT ALERT! Congrats to this local who won $28,000! Bet: $4

Sahara

Smooth as silk.

The Strat

Jordyn presents a stoic presence after a big victory.

Leave The STRAT as a winner! Jordyn won $56,302 by hitting the $5 Royal Flush Progressive. Congrats, Jordyn!

Say hello to Richard.

Show us the MONEY! 🤑 Congratulations to Richard, who walked away $10,000 richer!

Great visit from South Dakota for Lisa!

Winner, winner! 🤑 Congratulations to Lisa B. of South Dakota who won $25,000 in our Tropical Nights Slot Tournament this past weekend.

Suncoast

Turning $2.50 in magic.

That feeling when a $2.50 bet turns into a $14,467 payday!

Twitter don’t lie.

You really can't beat an afternoon of winning!

Sunset Station

Dance the night away.

All you have to do is dream.

A $25 bet resulted in a $10,000 win for one lucky guest playing Dream Card Poker!

It’s just another day.

Another day, another jackpot! Congrats to our lucky guest that won $11,691 from a $2.50 bet playing 🐉 Dragon Link 🐉

Treasure Island

Congrats to Sarah!

A mighty jackpot on the Mighty Cash Ultra Machine won by Sarah T. Congrats to our #WinnerWednesday feature!

Wildfire Rancho

Big score on video keno.

$12,480 Caveman Keno win at Wildfire Rancho! 😍

Bet➡️ $4



