$112K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2022 - 2:42 pm
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

A slots player at Rio is pleased with choosing a Dragon Link machine.

When all 15 gongs filled the screen, the player ended up with a jackpot worth $112,796, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winner chose to remain anonymous. There was no other information available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The fours to score.

Julius is hot!

Bally’s

Really! It’s still Bally’s!

Binion’s

Doing a spit take after this Spitfire win.

Boulder Station

Best $1.76 this person ever spent.

Gold Coast

Big check, big win for Russell.

The envelope, please.

And here’s a few more.

Green Valley Ranch

Big Buffalo victory here.

Harrah’s

Hurray for Hannah!

The Orleans

The off-Strip casino celebrates these wins.

Paris Las Vegas

Deux jackpots pour fêter. (Thanks, Google!)

Rampart

The wait here was not the hardest part, apparently.

Local players scored a $28,000 video keno hit on Friday …

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

… and then a $50,000 video poker win on Sunday.

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

Red Rock Casino

Four Card Keno machine payout kicks it up a few notches.

Sahara

Smooth as silk.

The Strat

Jordyn presents a stoic presence after a big victory.

Say hello to Richard.

Great visit from South Dakota for Lisa!

Suncoast

Turning $2.50 in magic.

Twitter don’t lie.

Sunset Station

Dance the night away.

All you have to do is dream.

It’s just another day.

Treasure Island

Congrats to Sarah!

Wildfire Rancho

Big score on video keno.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

