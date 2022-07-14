$113K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

Bally’s continues to pile up winners before its conversion to Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Rachel Hopper displays her winning pai gow hand, good for $113,423, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Bally's Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

On Wednesday, it was local player Rachel Hopper’s turn to celebrate as she won a $113,423 jackpot playing Face Up Pai Gow, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

💰BIG WIN ALERT💰 Congratulations to @CaesarsRewards guest Rachel H. on hitting a $113,423 jackpot playing Face Up Pai Gow🎊 #BetterAtBallys 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/ll2gvI6HV1 — Bally's Las Vegas (@Ballysvegas) July 14, 2022

The winning hand was five aces. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a flush or straight.

It’s been an exciting time at the venerable Strip casino. Not only does the World Series of Poker continue its run at the property, an actor known to play a hand or two at the table ventured to a video poker machine and did well.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

South Point

A local player scored a big win on Triple Diamonds.

One lucky local is seeing diamonds this morning. 💎💎💎⁰⁰CONGRATS on the $62,500 WIN! pic.twitter.com/4CWzVXfaU5 — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) July 13, 2022

Suncoast

What the no deuce?

A Royal Flush with no deuces was the lucky hand that turned into a $14,868 win! pic.twitter.com/rph8lQvZLG — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 13, 2022

Catch ’em when you can.

Catch these winning vibes! pic.twitter.com/fL8DyYGOOU — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 14, 2022

Treasure Island

Apparently, Nicolas A. did have one more biscuit for breakfast.

You’ve got to risk it for the biscuit. That’s why our #WinnerWednesday Nicolas A. is taking home $15,015 https://t.co/guFgE3eZ4N! pic.twitter.com/nJXUyfAVTu — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) July 13, 2022

