$113K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2022 - 10:50 am
 
Rachel Hopper displays her winning pai gow hand, good for $113,423, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 ...
Rachel Hopper displays her winning pai gow hand, good for $113,423, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Bally's Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Bally’s continues to pile up winners before its conversion to Horseshoe Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, it was local player Rachel Hopper’s turn to celebrate as she won a $113,423 jackpot playing Face Up Pai Gow, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning hand was five aces. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a flush or straight.

It’s been an exciting time at the venerable Strip casino. Not only does the World Series of Poker continue its run at the property, an actor known to play a hand or two at the table ventured to a video poker machine and did well.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

South Point

A local player scored a big win on Triple Diamonds.

Suncoast

What the no deuce?

Catch ’em when you can.

Treasure Island

Apparently, Nicolas A. did have one more biscuit for breakfast.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

