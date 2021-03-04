56°F
$114K slots jackpot hits in Mesquite

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2021 - 7:32 pm
 
(Mesquite Gaming)

Six-figure jackpots are not limited to the Las Vegas Valley’s casinos.

A Mesquite player won $114,252.96 by hitting the progressive super grand jackpot on a Dollar Storm machine, according to Mesquite Gaming’s Twitter account.

Mesquite Gaming operates CasaBlanca and Virgin River Casino in the city about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Michigan visitor Roselyn hit a Dragon Link Grand Progressive jackpot for $10,116.29.

The Orleans

A $25 wager turned into $10,000 after four deuces with a kicker connected.

Plaza

Michael appears to be pleased with his $10,126 slots jackpot, but it’s tough to tell with the mask, of course.

Treasure Island

Playing a $4 video keno hand, Shelly F. hit all seven spots to win $28,000.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

