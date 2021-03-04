$114K slots jackpot hits in Mesquite

Mesquite Gaming operates CasaBlanca and Virgin River Casino in the city about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Six-figure jackpots are not limited to the Las Vegas Valley’s casinos.

A Mesquite player won $114,252.96 by hitting the progressive super grand jackpot on a Dollar Storm machine, according to Mesquite Gaming’s Twitter account.

Cheers to our lucky Mesquite local for winning the Progressive Super Grand Jackpot of $114,252.96 on our Dollar Storm machine! Have fun and spend your earnings wisely! 😉 pic.twitter.com/RgU7b6PgVq — Mesquite Gaming (@MesquiteGaming) March 4, 2021

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Michigan visitor Roselyn hit a Dragon Link Grand Progressive jackpot for $10,116.29.

The Orleans

A $25 wager turned into $10,000 after four deuces with a kicker connected.

Plaza

Michael appears to be pleased with his $10,126 slots jackpot, but it’s tough to tell with the mask, of course.

Treasure Island

Playing a $4 video keno hand, Shelly F. hit all seven spots to win $28,000.

Winners are our favorite around here! Shelly F. is @TIPlayersClub’s #WinnerWednesday with her $28k jackpot! Sign up and you can be next! #TIVegasWinner https://t.co/FaU6k3Zlz0 pic.twitter.com/J0ZlZ4JOCO — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) March 3, 2021

