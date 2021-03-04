$114K slots jackpot hits in Mesquite
Mesquite Gaming operates CasaBlanca and Virgin River Casino in the city about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.
Six-figure jackpots are not limited to the Las Vegas Valley’s casinos.
A Mesquite player won $114,252.96 by hitting the progressive super grand jackpot on a Dollar Storm machine, according to Mesquite Gaming’s Twitter account.
Cheers to our lucky Mesquite local for winning the Progressive Super Grand Jackpot of $114,252.96 on our Dollar Storm machine!
Have fun and spend your earnings wisely! 😉 pic.twitter.com/RgU7b6PgVq
— Mesquite Gaming (@MesquiteGaming) March 4, 2021
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Michigan visitor Roselyn hit a Dragon Link Grand Progressive jackpot for $10,116.29.
Congratulations Roselyn from Michigan! She came to Binion's and hit this Dragon Link Grand Progressive for $10,116.29!#binions #binionslv #dtlv #fremontst #jackpot #winnerwinner pic.twitter.com/smnt1HYyLY
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) March 3, 2021
The Orleans
A $25 wager turned into $10,000 after four deuces with a kicker connected.
✌️ ✌️ ✌️ 🅰️ ✌️ = $10,000 jackpot at The Orleans!
Congrats to the lucky @bconnected winner! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/yOhFaOSjA2
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) March 3, 2021
Plaza
Michael appears to be pleased with his $10,126 slots jackpot, but it’s tough to tell with the mask, of course.
Michael won $10,126! 💰#PlazaLV #Jackpot
For a complete list of winners, visit: https://t.co/sabvCPD2Dt pic.twitter.com/6t3KAIAmzl
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) March 3, 2021
Treasure Island
Playing a $4 video keno hand, Shelly F. hit all seven spots to win $28,000.
Winners are our favorite around here! Shelly F. is @TIPlayersClub’s #WinnerWednesday with her $28k jackpot! Sign up and you can be next! #TIVegasWinner https://t.co/FaU6k3Zlz0 pic.twitter.com/J0ZlZ4JOCO
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) March 3, 2021
