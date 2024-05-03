$114K table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

An early morning stop Thursday in downtown Las Vegas was highly profitable for a Hawaii visitor. The win was one of several recently in the Las Vegas Valley.

Jade, left, won a $114,869.69 jackpot playing Bonus Spin Blackjack Progressive on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Fremont in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

Jade won a $114,869.69 jackpot playing Bonus Spin Blackjack Progressive at Fremont, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

She started her session at 3 a.m., betting $10 a hand with a $1 bonus spin side bet. When she hit the blackjack on her third hand, it started the wheel, and the jackpot ensued.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

That’s a mess of dimes.

Keno - 7 out of 7

Win: $21,000 pic.twitter.com/NHLBOMLVkM — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 30, 2024

No decision necessary on what to hold here.

Triple Play Poker - Royal Flush

Win: $16,820 pic.twitter.com/kqONYREvQx — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 1, 2024

Ellis Island

The off-Strip, family-owned hotel-casino recently announced it is working on an expansion plan that will add 6,415 square feet to the property, according to planning documents submitted to Clark County. Perhaps these winners will return.

Four Queens

A New Mexico native succeeds downtown.

$1 bet 🤝 $12,650 jackpot! Congratulations to our lucky winner from New Mexico! 🎉💸💵 pic.twitter.com/QrCLiuBxCp — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) April 30, 2024

Jokers Wild

Welcome to the Valley, Alan and Joan, and congrats!

First time's a charm! Alan and Joan are moving to town and thought they'd get a feel of the local vibes at Jokers Wild Casino. Little did they know, they'd be walking out $12,357.31 richer! See you guys again soon! pic.twitter.com/LkypRceJY2 — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) May 2, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

Hurray, Dustin!

Palms

Someone is enjoying this postcard.

major CONGRATS on hitting this insane jackpot of $59,399.37 from just a $7.50 bet! 🤑 play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/jkwxFuniWw#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/97f0f6226E — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) May 1, 2024

Red Rock Casino

Scorching wins on video keno.

RING RING RING WE GOT A WINNER ON GAME KING 👑 This lucky guest won a $72,000 jackpot with a $16 bet playing 4 Card Keno! pic.twitter.com/Ezh6oIcmg5 — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) May 3, 2024

Nothing better than betting $16 on 4 Card Keno and getting a $36,256 cashpay by the casino ✌️ 💸 pic.twitter.com/T9CNUKT1Fj — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) May 2, 2024

Sam’s Town

A little shocked to see someone hold the three in that situation, but OK.

Holding threes works fine here.

Have you ever been this lucky!? 🤑 pic.twitter.com/BS6XvvzNKi — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 30, 2024

Santa Fe Station

A big haul on a $5 spin.

$64,970 progressive HIT! CONGRATS to this local Santa Fe guest, hitting the Grand Progressive on Dragon Cash on a $5 bet this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/5eQ2fXXTnv — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) April 29, 2024

South Point

No flop with that flop.

Congratulations to our lucky Ultimate Texas Hold'em winner! With a royal flush on the flop progressive, they've secured an incredible $93,564! Plus, an extra $2,500 on the blind! 💰 🎉 pic.twitter.com/7X2g9OXqgS — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) May 2, 2024

Suncoast

Hype away.

Congratulations to the lucky winner of this #12,000 Hyper Bonus Poker jackpot! pic.twitter.com/gMZacZWHv8 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 30, 2024

Tuscany

A local cashes in at the off-Strip facility.

April was filled with winners! Like a lucky local who took home $16,379 this weekend! 💰

Have you signed up for DaVinci Rewards yet? #tuscanylv #tuscanycasino #luckylocal pic.twitter.com/RSmzHpGnwX — Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) April 30, 2024

