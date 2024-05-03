82°F
Casinos & Gaming

$114K table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

Jade, left, won a $114,869.69 jackpot playing Bonus Spin Blackjack Progressive on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Fremont in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
Jade, left, won a $114,869.69 jackpot playing Bonus Spin Blackjack Progressive on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Fremont in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2024 - 10:43 am
 

An early morning stop Thursday in downtown Las Vegas was highly profitable for a Hawaii visitor.

Jade won a $114,869.69 jackpot playing Bonus Spin Blackjack Progressive at Fremont, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

She started her session at 3 a.m., betting $10 a hand with a $1 bonus spin side bet. When she hit the blackjack on her third hand, it started the wheel, and the jackpot ensued.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

That’s a mess of dimes.

No decision necessary on what to hold here.

Ellis Island

The off-Strip, family-owned hotel-casino recently announced it is working on an expansion plan that will add 6,415 square feet to the property, according to planning documents submitted to Clark County. Perhaps these winners will return.

One of the five-figure jackpots won in April at Ellis Island in Las Vegas. (Ellis Island)
One of the five-figure jackpots won in April at Ellis Island in Las Vegas. (Ellis Island)

One of the five-figure jackpots won in April at Ellis Island in Las Vegas. (Ellis Island)
One of the five-figure jackpots won in April at Ellis Island in Las Vegas. (Ellis Island)

One of the five-figure jackpots won in April at Ellis Island in Las Vegas. (Ellis Island)
One of the five-figure jackpots won in April at Ellis Island in Las Vegas. (Ellis Island)

One of the five-figure jackpots won in April at Ellis Island in Las Vegas. (Ellis Island)
One of the five-figure jackpots won in April at Ellis Island in Las Vegas. (Ellis Island)

One of the five-figure jackpots won in April at Ellis Island in Las Vegas. (Ellis Island)
One of the five-figure jackpots won in April at Ellis Island in Las Vegas. (Ellis Island)

One of the five-figure jackpots won in April at Ellis Island in Las Vegas. (Ellis Island)
One of the five-figure jackpots won in April at Ellis Island in Las Vegas. (Ellis Island)

Four Queens

A New Mexico native succeeds downtown.

Jokers Wild

Welcome to the Valley, Alan and Joan, and congrats!

Oyo Las Vegas

Hurray, Dustin!

Palms

Someone is enjoying this postcard.

Red Rock Casino

Scorching wins on video keno.

Sam’s Town

A little shocked to see someone hold the three in that situation, but OK.

Holding threes works fine here.

Santa Fe Station

A big haul on a $5 spin.

South Point

No flop with that flop.

Suncoast

Hype away.

Tuscany

A local cashes in at the off-Strip facility.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

