$115K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

Elizabeth won $115,742 with a seven-card straight flush Sunday, July 6, 2025, playing pai gow p ...
Elizabeth won $115,742 with a seven-card straight flush Sunday, July 6, 2025, playing pai gow poker at Durango casino in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2025 - 2:11 pm
 

The end of the weekend was only the beginning for Elizabeth, who won $115,742 with a seven-card straight flush Sunday playing pai gow poker at Durango casino, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

She drew an ace through seven of diamonds, with the joker acting as the three of diamonds. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.


