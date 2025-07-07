$115K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The end of the weekend was only the beginning for one pai gow poker player.

The end of the weekend was only the beginning for Elizabeth, who won $115,742 with a seven-card straight flush Sunday playing pai gow poker at Durango casino, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

She drew an ace through seven of diamonds, with the joker acting as the three of diamonds. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Delivering downtown cheers.

Cannery

Way to go, Todd!

Big congratulations to Todd for hitting the Minor Pai Gow Progressive jackpot! He took home an incredible $18,505 and scored an extra fortune bonus of $6,800, bringing his total to a stunning $25,305! 💰🙌 pic.twitter.com/YGAG1X4wZb — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 6, 2025

Four Queens

Dancing Drums sets the pace downtown.

Fireworks and jackpots were flying at Four Queens this weekend! 🎆🎰 Congrats to all our lucky winners who hit it big! pic.twitter.com/MgnFz3YjPx — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) July 7, 2025

Palace Station

Drum roll, please.

Congrats to this lucky guest who won $10,828.33 playing Dancing Drums Power Trio 🤑 pic.twitter.com/azHVZg90VB — Palace Station (@palacestation) July 3, 2025

Palms

And now, the encore.

So long, dragon.

Plaza

Congratulations, Deborah!

Royal FLUSH ALERT! Deborah hit it BIG at the Plaza! She landed not one, but two progressives - the $5 Royal for a massive $39,837 and the $1 Royal for $6,752.

And to top it off, her $10 odd bet scored her another $5,000! 🎉Total Winnings: $51,589🎉#PlazaLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/da3Ye5hOnQ — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) July 3, 2025

