$116K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley

The haul was one of several recorded this week in the region.

(Station Casinos)

Lock and loaded — at least on the bank account front.

A slots player won a $116,317 progressive jackpot Friday from a $6 bet on a Super Lock slot machine at Green Valley Ranch, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Cannery

Dancing Drums hit for $22,842 for one slots player.

Green Valley Ranch

A Lightning Link player won $23,687 off a $7.50 bet.

JACKPOT ALERT! Congrats to this lucky guest that hit a $23,687 jackpot off a $7.50 bet. pic.twitter.com/1CFnNkQvWB — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 31, 2021

Sam’s Town

“Oooh, that’s a bingo! Is that the way you say it? ‘That’s a bingo?’” “You just say ‘bingo.’”

Lucky local David hit the bonus coverall at the 7pm session on Friday for $18,549 AND hit the hotball for an additional $2,181! Congratulations on your $20,730 win, David! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/jaPuEaqQPO — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 30, 2021

Suncoast

The Cash Express Luxury Line paid out $14,620.35 for one lucky player.

All aboard the Cash Express Luxury Line! 🚂 💨 Next stop, $14,620.35! pic.twitter.com/Yi7KbvUN8d — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 30, 2021

Sunset Station

A diamond royal flush was good for $20,000 for an aggressive video poker player.

A $25 bet resulted in a $20K jackpot for one lucky video poker player! pic.twitter.com/hR1W10B6cc — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 31, 2021

