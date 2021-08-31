97°F
Casinos & Gaming

$116K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2021 - 12:47 pm
 
(Station Casinos)
(Station Casinos)

Lock and loaded — at least on the bank account front.

A slots player won a $116,317 progressive jackpot Friday from a $6 bet on a Super Lock slot machine at Green Valley Ranch, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Cannery

Dancing Drums hit for $22,842 for one slots player.

Green Valley Ranch

A Lightning Link player won $23,687 off a $7.50 bet.

Sam’s Town

“Oooh, that’s a bingo! Is that the way you say it? ‘That’s a bingo?’” “You just say ‘bingo.’”

Suncoast

The Cash Express Luxury Line paid out $14,620.35 for one lucky player.

Sunset Station

A diamond royal flush was good for $20,000 for an aggressive video poker player.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

