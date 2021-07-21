$119K table game jackpot wins at off-Strip casino

A William Hill mobile bettor in Nevada also won big, hitting a 10-team baseball parlay.

(Boyd Gaming)

Hump Day? More like Bank Account Bump Day.

A local player won a $119,663.03 progressive jackpot Wednesday at The Orleans.

The winner, who requested to remain anonymous, was playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker when he hit a seven-card straight flush with a joker, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson. The player also placed a dragon bonus side bet that won him $5,000.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

William Hill

A William Hill mobile bettor in Nevada hit a 10-team baseball parlay Sunday, turning $660 into $112,653.

Boulder Station

A 10-spot keno hit won a local player $63,820.20 on a 20-cents wager.

🚨10-OUT-OF-10 KENO HIT!🚨 This lucky local bet .20 cents and hit a $63,820 progressive jackpot playing keno at @boulderstation this week! WOW! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/AxfVU35lkc — Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) July 21, 2021

Casino Royale

The Walking Dead slots player won $13,604.74.

What a win on The Walking Dead! 👀 🤑 Congrats on your $13,604.74 win! 👏 💯 #CasinoRoyaleVIP #VegasJackpots pic.twitter.com/YFyP46lHpx — Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) July 21, 2021

Fremont

Michael is all smiles after a $20,000 royal flush.

Michael is enjoying his big winnings after hitting this sweet $20,000 royal flush! pic.twitter.com/sRUM3UFLkM — Fremont Casino (@fremont) July 20, 2021

Green Valley Ranch

A guest won a $10,000 jackpot off a $125 bet.

Talk about a WIN! Congrats to our lucky guest who hit a $10,000 jackpot off a big $125 bet! pic.twitter.com/ztY5ypkiia — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 20, 2021

A $6 bet turned into $10,011.25.

BET ➡️ $6 WON ➡️ $10,000. Congrats to this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/0humesPdOw — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 20, 2021

Four aces on a $75 bet won $30,000 for one player.

What a Bonus! 🤑 This lucky guest turned a $75 bet into a $30,000 Jackpot! pic.twitter.com/zb5cDapniG — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 20, 2021

A $26,000 jackpot was an eye-opener for one guest.

Starting your Wednesday morning off with a JACKPOT! Congrats to our lucky $26K winner 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wgjZ170mFY — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 21, 2021

Plaza

Frances won a $12,116 jackpot on Luxury Line.

Suncoast

Playing $4 per card, a video keno player won $10,000.

Four Card Keno jackpot hit for a whopping $10,000! What numbers do you like to play?#SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners #FourCardKeno pic.twitter.com/ANQCTVUxAM — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 21, 2021

Sunset Station

A $2.50 wager on Panda Magic won a player $11,390.

A jackpot for your Tuesday afternoon 🎰 Congrats to our lucky guest that won $11,390 from a $2.50 bet! pic.twitter.com/fG4KJhQ8mj — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 20, 2021

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.