Casinos & Gaming

$119K table game jackpot wins at off-Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2021 - 2:47 pm
 
(Boyd Gaming)
(Boyd Gaming)

Hump Day? More like Bank Account Bump Day.

A local player won a $119,663.03 progressive jackpot Wednesday at The Orleans.

The winner, who requested to remain anonymous, was playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker when he hit a seven-card straight flush with a joker, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson. The player also placed a dragon bonus side bet that won him $5,000.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

William Hill

A William Hill mobile bettor in Nevada hit a 10-team baseball parlay Sunday, turning $660 into $112,653.

(William Hill)
(William Hill)

Boulder Station

A 10-spot keno hit won a local player $63,820.20 on a 20-cents wager.

Casino Royale

The Walking Dead slots player won $13,604.74.

Fremont

Michael is all smiles after a $20,000 royal flush.

Green Valley Ranch

A guest won a $10,000 jackpot off a $125 bet.

A $6 bet turned into $10,011.25.

Four aces on a $75 bet won $30,000 for one player.

A $26,000 jackpot was an eye-opener for one guest.

Plaza

Frances won a $12,116 jackpot on Luxury Line.

Suncoast

Playing $4 per card, a video keno player won $10,000.

Sunset Station

A $2.50 wager on Panda Magic won a player $11,390.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

