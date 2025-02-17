$12.3M Megabucks jackpot hits northeast of Las Vegas
The Megabucks machines have been reset in Nevada. And here’s why.
A player turned a $5 bet into $12,371,364.88 Sunday at Virgin River Casino & Lodge in Mesquite, according to a news release.
The player, who chose to remain anonymous, won on the Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Red Hot 7s.
“We love celebrating big wins at Virgin River Casino & Lodge and this incredible jackpot is a testament to the excitement our property brings,” said Justin Moore, CEO of Mesquite Entertainment, said in the release. “There’s nothing like the thrill of turning a small bet into a life-changing moment and we’re proud to be a destination where players can experience that.”
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Persistence pays off.
Boulder Station
Many winners on the highway.
California
Way to go, Edward!
Fremont
Double Diamond sets the pace.
Green Valley Ranch
Big wagers come through.
M Resort
Vroom, vroom.
Main Street Station
A classic slots machine goes wild.
Palace Station
Scoring on Sahara.
Red Rock Casino
Crazy for keno.
Huge win on $1.76 spin.
BANG THE DRUMS FOR OUR LUCKY WINNER 🥁
Santa Fe Station
Victory in the northwest.
South Point
That’s a lot of dancing.
🎉 Big Win Alert! 🎰
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
