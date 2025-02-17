$12.3M Megabucks jackpot hits northeast of Las Vegas

The Megabucks machines have been reset in Nevada. And here’s why.

A Megabucks player turned a $5 bet into $12,371,364.88 Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Virgin River Casino & Lodge in Mesquite. (Mesquite Entertainment)

The Megabucks jackpot has been reset in Nevada. And here’s why.

A player turned a $5 bet into $12,371,364.88 Sunday at Virgin River Casino & Lodge in Mesquite, according to a news release.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, won on the Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Red Hot 7s.

“We love celebrating big wins at Virgin River Casino & Lodge and this incredible jackpot is a testament to the excitement our property brings,” said Justin Moore, CEO of Mesquite Entertainment, said in the release. “There’s nothing like the thrill of turning a small bet into a life-changing moment and we’re proud to be a destination where players can experience that.”

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Persistence pays off.

Congratulations to the lucky local player at Binions for winning a total of $12,130 while playing Ten Play Poker 🎉👏 #binions #moneymonday #jackpot pic.twitter.com/WnjMwhONvp — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) February 17, 2025

Boulder Station

Many winners on the highway.

Congratulation's to this guest

4 Card Keno

Bet $16.00

Winnings $29,712 pic.twitter.com/SgvN5Y7nDV — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 16, 2025

Congratulation's to this guest

Triple Bonus Poker

Bet $25.00

Winnings $10,000 pic.twitter.com/fw33ZNIQjN — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 16, 2025

Congratulation's to this guest

Multi Strike Poker

Bet $6.00

Winnings $10,017 pic.twitter.com/w41ac1Mo7s — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 17, 2025

California

Way to go, Edward!

Edward is the Keno king! Congratulations on this awesome win.🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/52zZpFYU5g — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) February 15, 2025

Fremont

Double Diamond sets the pace.

We've got some 5-digit jackpots over here! Congratulations to these lucky guests.🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/YIMmlUWhJu — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) February 15, 2025

Green Valley Ranch

Big wagers come through.

When you bet big, you win big! 👑 Congratulations to our lucky guest who bet $20.00 and hit a Royal Flush playing FIVE STAR POKER for a jackpot worth $56,000! 🃏 pic.twitter.com/MdSuQe5VDy — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) February 15, 2025

CHA-CHING! 💰 Our lucky guest bet $25 and won $27,642 playing Dragon Link. 🐲 Bet big, you win big! pic.twitter.com/0APrc4WJmB — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) February 16, 2025

M Resort

Vroom, vroom.

POV: You bet $10 and win $11,067.33 on Lightning Dollar Link! 🤩⚡️ pic.twitter.com/M1ZZQMNfo9 — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) February 16, 2025

Main Street Station

A classic slots machine goes wild.

We give this win triple stars!⭐⭐⭐ Congratulations to this lucky guest. pic.twitter.com/Sj4i1hvqnT — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) February 15, 2025

Palace Station

Scoring on Sahara.

Money Gong big WINNER $16,632 pic.twitter.com/BSjHfUJ0QS — Palace Station (@palacestation) February 15, 2025

Grand Jackpot WINNER ALERT!!! While playing Lock It Link $18,154 pic.twitter.com/kBter8tADk — Palace Station (@palacestation) February 17, 2025

A lucky guest won $14,485 with 5 aces on the $2 Pai Gow progressive and the additional Fortune Bonus Bet. pic.twitter.com/AAJUj685UB — Palace Station (@palacestation) February 17, 2025

Red Rock Casino

Crazy for keno.

Congratulations to our winner of $25,528 playing Multi Card Keno 💰 pic.twitter.com/m6FPPT5rpm — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) February 15, 2025

Huge win on $1.76 spin.

BANG THE DRUMS FOR OUR LUCKY WINNER 🥁 This lucky winner bet $1.76 and won a $29,389.07 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/W8hNx5RxCs — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) February 15, 2025

Santa Fe Station

Victory in the northwest.

When life gives you a $3 bet… turn it into $12,746.24! 💰🎰 This lucky player just hit it BIG at Santa Fe Station! pic.twitter.com/25FhUY2n5C — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) February 15, 2025

🔥 One spin. One dollar. One $15,565.31 jackpot! 🐉💰 This lucky player conquered Dragon Link at Santa Fe Station—who’s next? 🎰✨ pic.twitter.com/fiA3oCbWbr — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) February 17, 2025

A lucky winner won $16,203.45 from a whopping $1 bet! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/ELRGax1Zo2 — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) February 17, 2025

South Point

That’s a lot of dancing.

🎉 Big Win Alert! 🎰 Congrats to our lucky guest who hit the jackpot and walked away with $63,188.88 💰 Who’s next?! pic.twitter.com/sca40sk7Dm — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) February 16, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.