67°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$12.3M Megabucks jackpot hits northeast of Las Vegas

A Megabucks player turned a $5 bet into $12,371,364.88 Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Virgin River C ...
A Megabucks player turned a $5 bet into $12,371,364.88 Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Virgin River Casino & Lodge in Mesquite. (Mesquite Entertainment)
More Stories
The porte cochere at Fontainebleau is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. ...
Strip casino resort appoints 2 new executives
This undated rendering shows the Inspirada Station hotel-casino that Station Casinos plans to b ...
Site of future Henderson resort grows larger
The fountain show outside the Bellagio on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las ...
Guest turns $5 into $1.2M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
When will Wynn Resorts develop its vacant land in Las Vegas?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2025 - 2:41 pm
 

The Megabucks jackpot has been reset in Nevada. And here’s why.

A player turned a $5 bet into $12,371,364.88 Sunday at Virgin River Casino & Lodge in Mesquite, according to a news release.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, won on the Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Red Hot 7s.

“We love celebrating big wins at Virgin River Casino & Lodge and this incredible jackpot is a testament to the excitement our property brings,” said Justin Moore, CEO of Mesquite Entertainment, said in the release. “There’s nothing like the thrill of turning a small bet into a life-changing moment and we’re proud to be a destination where players can experience that.”

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Persistence pays off.

Boulder Station

Many winners on the highway.

California

Way to go, Edward!

Fremont

Double Diamond sets the pace.

Green Valley Ranch

Big wagers come through.

M Resort

Vroom, vroom.

Main Street Station

A classic slots machine goes wild.

Palace Station

Scoring on Sahara.

Red Rock Casino

Crazy for keno.

Huge win on $1.76 spin.

Santa Fe Station

Victory in the northwest.

South Point

That’s a lot of dancing.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES