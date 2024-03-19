$120K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
A video poker player had no reason to fear the Ides of March at Caesars Palace.
According to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson, the player won a $120,750 jackpot playing Spin Poker.
The winning hand came up at 8:42 p.m. Friday.
$50K Powerball win in Kingman
On Monday, there was one $50,000 Powerball winner, sold at Gas N Grub Dairy N Sub, 2201 Hualapai Mountain Road in Kingman, Arizona.
The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has been raised to $893 million, with an estimated cash value of $421.4 million.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is at $687 million, with a cash value of $327.3 million.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
All the gongs are gone.
Cheering for our lucky guest on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/d6fOWX7vMK
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 13, 2024
Boulder Station
Solid win off an 88-cent spin.
Dancing Drums
Bet: $0.88
Win: $10,234.50 pic.twitter.com/al0aQ9gYnI
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 18, 2024
A $5 wager pays off on the Wheel.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Bet: $5.00
Win:$20,002.00 pic.twitter.com/tJrvGGvRJn
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 17, 2024
No lyin’ for this Lion Link win. #HadTo
Lion Link
Bet: $7.50
Win:$12,653.68 pic.twitter.com/gzZZvmL90h
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 17, 2024
Four Queens
Some quality étouffé in this gentleman’s future.
Lucky player from Louisiana won $26,250 on The Walking Dead Slot Machine on just a $2.25 bet! 🍀🎉💸 pic.twitter.com/mJtvRWKD1d
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) March 19, 2024
Green Valley Ranch
Cashing in on Dragon Cash …
🐉 Dragon Cash Jackpot! 💵
$5.00 Bet
$77,800.47 WIN! pic.twitter.com/FLVy6zFEAa
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 14, 2024
Dragon Link JACKPOT! 🐉 🎰
Congrats to the lucky local who won $17,695.23 on a $1.25 bet! pic.twitter.com/eK9ebHyoE2
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 19, 2024
… and Dragon Link.
The Orleans
A royal flush is always wonderful when it is dealt.
$3.75 hand ➡️ ROYAL FLUSH x 3❤️
for $17,842!
Not a bad Thursday (3.14.2024) visit for this lucky Vegas local! pic.twitter.com/rC2Cwf5U0I
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) March 17, 2024
Oyo Las Vegas
Congrats, David!
David got lucky on our Quick Hit Explosion machine this St. Patrick's Day weekend! Congrats on your $14,798.65 jackpot! #jackpot #lucky #stpatricksday pic.twitter.com/SCyoYPDuif
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) March 17, 2024
Sam’s Town
Dragon Cash strikes again.
🐲💵 Jackpot alert! Someone's day just got a whole lot brighter with an $11,250.00 win on Dragon Cash at Sam's Town. 🎰🤑 pic.twitter.com/tGVcW5vxgj
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 13, 2024
