Casinos & Gaming

$120K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2024 - 11:32 am
 
Updated March 19, 2024 - 11:33 am
A video poker player won a $120,750 jackpot playing Spin Poker on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
A video poker player won a $120,750 jackpot playing Spin Poker on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A video poker player had no reason to fear the Ides of March at Caesars Palace.

According to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson, the player won a $120,750 jackpot playing Spin Poker.

The winning hand came up at 8:42 p.m. Friday.

$50K Powerball win in Kingman

On Monday, there was one $50,000 Powerball winner, sold at Gas N Grub Dairy N Sub, 2201 Hualapai Mountain Road in Kingman, Arizona.

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has been raised to $893 million, with an estimated cash value of $421.4 million.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is at $687 million, with a cash value of $327.3 million.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

All the gongs are gone.

Boulder Station

Solid win off an 88-cent spin.

A $5 wager pays off on the Wheel.

No lyin’ for this Lion Link win. #HadTo

Four Queens

Some quality étouffé in this gentleman’s future.

Green Valley Ranch

Cashing in on Dragon Cash …

… and Dragon Link.

The Orleans

A royal flush is always wonderful when it is dealt.

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats, David!

Sam’s Town

Dragon Cash strikes again.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

