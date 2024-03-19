$120K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A video poker player had no reason to fear the Ides of March at Caesars Palace.

A video poker player won a $120,750 jackpot playing Spin Poker on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

According to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson, the player won a $120,750 jackpot playing Spin Poker.

The winning hand came up at 8:42 p.m. Friday.

$50K Powerball win in Kingman

On Monday, there was one $50,000 Powerball winner, sold at Gas N Grub Dairy N Sub, 2201 Hualapai Mountain Road in Kingman, Arizona.

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has been raised to $893 million, with an estimated cash value of $421.4 million.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is at $687 million, with a cash value of $327.3 million.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

All the gongs are gone.

Cheering for our lucky guest on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/d6fOWX7vMK — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 13, 2024

Boulder Station

Solid win off an 88-cent spin.

A $5 wager pays off on the Wheel.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Bet: $5.00

Win:$20,002.00 pic.twitter.com/tJrvGGvRJn — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 17, 2024

No lyin’ for this Lion Link win. #HadTo

Four Queens

Some quality étouffé in this gentleman’s future.

Lucky player from Louisiana won $26,250 on The Walking Dead Slot Machine on just a $2.25 bet! 🍀🎉💸 pic.twitter.com/mJtvRWKD1d — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) March 19, 2024

Green Valley Ranch

Cashing in on Dragon Cash …

🐉 Dragon Cash Jackpot! 💵 $5.00 Bet

$77,800.47 WIN! pic.twitter.com/FLVy6zFEAa — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 14, 2024

Dragon Link JACKPOT! 🐉 🎰 Congrats to the lucky local who won $17,695.23 on a $1.25 bet! pic.twitter.com/eK9ebHyoE2 — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 19, 2024

… and Dragon Link.

The Orleans

A royal flush is always wonderful when it is dealt.

$3.75 hand ➡️ ROYAL FLUSH x 3❤️

for $17,842! Not a bad Thursday (3.14.2024) visit for this lucky Vegas local! pic.twitter.com/rC2Cwf5U0I — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) March 17, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats, David!

David got lucky on our Quick Hit Explosion machine this St. Patrick's Day weekend! Congrats on your $14,798.65 jackpot! #jackpot #lucky #stpatricksday pic.twitter.com/SCyoYPDuif — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) March 17, 2024

Sam’s Town

Dragon Cash strikes again.

🐲💵 Jackpot alert! Someone's day just got a whole lot brighter with an $11,250.00 win on Dragon Cash at Sam's Town. 🎰🤑 pic.twitter.com/tGVcW5vxgj — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 13, 2024

