$120K won on table game at Las Vegas Valley casino
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
A pai gow player at South Point won more than $120,000 Tuesday after drawing a seven-card straight flush, according to the casino’s social media account.
🎉 One lucky guest hit the Pai Gow Progressive yesterday, taking home an amazing prize of $115,743 and an additional $5,000 on the fortune bonus!
Congratulations Doris! Thank you for playing at South Point!🃏💰 pic.twitter.com/RLZJadKaQk
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) November 8, 2023
Doris won $115,743 with the flush and an additional $5,000 on the fortune bonus.
In pai gow, the joker can act as an ace or complete a straight or flush.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Always good to paraphrase “Jerry Maguire” at the right time.
Show us the money 🤑
Congratulations on the $12k win! pic.twitter.com/eztpNFZwc4
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 7, 2023
Binion’s
Winning is so nice, Robert did it twice!
And they say lightning never strikes twice… For our lucky friend Robert it does. ⚡ 💸 He was playing $2 lightning link and landed a $10,350 #jackpot! Waiting for his hand pay, he moved over to a different machine and won another $5,000! #MoneyMonday #Binions #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/BwRKbLHSu1
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) November 6, 2023
Boulder Station
Having fun after a $7.50 spin.
🔥HOT ROLL POKER JACKPOT🔥
BET: $7.50
WIN: $10,000 pic.twitter.com/zgaP7pEeAn
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 30, 2023
Cannery
Nice timing with the Las Vegas Grand Prix around the corner.
Wave the flag, we have a winner 🏁
Congrats on turning $0.50 into $11k! pic.twitter.com/X1ePfY4Qsl
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 5, 2023
Four Queens
Celebrating a pair of downtown wins.
Small bets, big wins! 👏🎉 Two of our lucky winners from last week bet less than $5 and walked away with over $10,000! 💰💪 #MoneyMonday #FourQueens #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/1uhXgUwkuo
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) November 6, 2023
Gold Coast
No worries after this popped up.
DEALT $45,699 ROYAL WIN 👑❤️
This lucky winner Thursday night threw $3.75 down on the hand and walked away with this staggering VP jackpot! pic.twitter.com/ZLYF8Kl8fv
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) November 4, 2023
The Orleans
All gong.
$1.50 spin ➡️ $15,678 WIN
This lucky winner got their November off to a HAPPY & PROSPEROUS start, indeed! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/6D8i6PZaNQ
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) November 4, 2023
Oyo Las Vegas
Congrats to Clemira!
Congraulations to Clemira, who just hit this $15,241 #Jackpot! #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/fFEjLkTKja
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) November 5, 2023
Sam’s Town
Dennis enjoys his visit!
Congratulations to the lovely couple who is here celebrating a birthday weekend! Dennis hit the Maxi Progressive jackpot on “Fu Dao Le” for $12,032 with just an $0.88 bet!! pic.twitter.com/xCsJ7NXoyD
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 5, 2023
Sunset Station
Aces are more fun with a kicker.
SUPER DBL DBL BONUS POKER JACKPOT 💰 💰 💰
Congrats to a lucky local for getting 4 aces with any 2, 3, 4 & winning $10,000 with a $25 bet 😝👍 pic.twitter.com/OHgMG9ISyf
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 7, 2023
Big win on a $2.50 bet.
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉🐉🐉
Congrats to a lucky guest for hitting the grand bonus & winning $11,709.90 with a $2.50 bet 🙌💸🎉 pic.twitter.com/qLRZbIveED
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 4, 2023
Westgate
Way to go, Lori!
Legendary Vegas Winner in the house: Lori from Michigan hit the $50,000 Jackpot on Pink Diamond. pic.twitter.com/M9tCBICyRn
— Westgate Las Vegas (@WestgateVegas) November 6, 2023
Kudos go to Kevin, Gretchen and Jodi!
Congratulations to our 2023 Legends Slot Tournament Winners 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Wi0pBGTeVh
— Westgate Las Vegas (@WestgateVegas) November 5, 2023
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.