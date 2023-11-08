$120K won on table game at Las Vegas Valley casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

A pai gow player at South Point in Las Vegas won more than $120,000 on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, after drawing a seven-card straight flush. (South Point on X)

A pai gow player at South Point won more than $120,000 Tuesday after drawing a seven-card straight flush, according to the casino’s social media account.

🎉 One lucky guest hit the Pai Gow Progressive yesterday, taking home an amazing prize of $115,743 and an additional $5,000 on the fortune bonus! Congratulations Doris! Thank you for playing at South Point!🃏💰 pic.twitter.com/RLZJadKaQk — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) November 8, 2023

Doris won $115,743 with the flush and an additional $5,000 on the fortune bonus.

In pai gow, the joker can act as an ace or complete a straight or flush.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Always good to paraphrase “Jerry Maguire” at the right time.

Show us the money 🤑 Congratulations on the $12k win! pic.twitter.com/eztpNFZwc4 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 7, 2023

Binion’s

Winning is so nice, Robert did it twice!

And they say lightning never strikes twice… For our lucky friend Robert it does. ⚡ 💸 He was playing $2 lightning link and landed a $10,350 #jackpot! Waiting for his hand pay, he moved over to a different machine and won another $5,000! #MoneyMonday #Binions #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/BwRKbLHSu1 — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) November 6, 2023

Boulder Station

Having fun after a $7.50 spin.

Cannery

Nice timing with the Las Vegas Grand Prix around the corner.

Wave the flag, we have a winner 🏁 Congrats on turning $0.50 into $11k! pic.twitter.com/X1ePfY4Qsl — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 5, 2023

Four Queens

Celebrating a pair of downtown wins.

Small bets, big wins! 👏🎉 Two of our lucky winners from last week bet less than $5 and walked away with over $10,000! 💰💪 #MoneyMonday #FourQueens #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/1uhXgUwkuo — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) November 6, 2023

Gold Coast

No worries after this popped up.

DEALT $45,699 ROYAL WIN 👑❤️ This lucky winner Thursday night threw $3.75 down on the hand and walked away with this staggering VP jackpot! pic.twitter.com/ZLYF8Kl8fv — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) November 4, 2023

The Orleans

All gong.

$1.50 spin ➡️ $15,678 WIN This lucky winner got their November off to a HAPPY & PROSPEROUS start, indeed! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/6D8i6PZaNQ — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) November 4, 2023

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats to Clemira!

Congraulations to Clemira, who just hit this $15,241 #Jackpot! #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/fFEjLkTKja — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) November 5, 2023

Sam’s Town

Dennis enjoys his visit!

Congratulations to the lovely couple who is here celebrating a birthday weekend! Dennis hit the Maxi Progressive jackpot on “Fu Dao Le” for $12,032 with just an $0.88 bet!! pic.twitter.com/xCsJ7NXoyD — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 5, 2023

Sunset Station

Aces are more fun with a kicker.

SUPER DBL DBL BONUS POKER JACKPOT 💰 💰 💰 Congrats to a lucky local for getting 4 aces with any 2, 3, 4 & winning $10,000 with a $25 bet 😝👍 pic.twitter.com/OHgMG9ISyf — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 7, 2023

Big win on a $2.50 bet.

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉🐉🐉 Congrats to a lucky guest for hitting the grand bonus & winning $11,709.90 with a $2.50 bet 🙌💸🎉 pic.twitter.com/qLRZbIveED — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 4, 2023

Westgate

Way to go, Lori!

Legendary Vegas Winner in the house: Lori from Michigan hit the $50,000 Jackpot on Pink Diamond. pic.twitter.com/M9tCBICyRn — Westgate Las Vegas (@WestgateVegas) November 6, 2023

Kudos go to Kevin, Gretchen and Jodi!

Congratulations to our 2023 Legends Slot Tournament Winners 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Wi0pBGTeVh — Westgate Las Vegas (@WestgateVegas) November 5, 2023

