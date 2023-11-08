66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

$120K won on table game at Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2023 - 2:48 pm
 
A pai gow player at South Point in Las Vegas won more than $120,000 on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, a ...
A pai gow player at South Point in Las Vegas won more than $120,000 on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, after drawing a seven-card straight flush. (South Point on X)
Doris, a pai gow player at South Point in Las Vegas, won more than $120,000 on Tuesday, Nov. 7, ...
Doris, a pai gow player at South Point in Las Vegas, won more than $120,000 on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, after drawing a seven-card straight flush. (South Point on X)

A pai gow player at South Point won more than $120,000 Tuesday after drawing a seven-card straight flush, according to the casino’s social media account.

Doris won $115,743 with the flush and an additional $5,000 on the fortune bonus.

In pai gow, the joker can act as an ace or complete a straight or flush.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Always good to paraphrase “Jerry Maguire” at the right time.

Binion’s

Winning is so nice, Robert did it twice!

Boulder Station

Having fun after a $7.50 spin.

Cannery

Nice timing with the Las Vegas Grand Prix around the corner.

Four Queens

Celebrating a pair of downtown wins.

Gold Coast

No worries after this popped up.

The Orleans

All gong.

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats to Clemira!

Sam’s Town

Dennis enjoys his visit!

Sunset Station

Aces are more fun with a kicker.

Big win on a $2.50 bet.

Westgate

Way to go, Lori!

Kudos go to Kevin, Gretchen and Jodi!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
2
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
3
Small lifestyle tweak has big effect on diet-related diseases
Small lifestyle tweak has big effect on diet-related diseases
4
2 popular Summerlin restaurants expanding to Henderson
2 popular Summerlin restaurants expanding to Henderson
5
CARTOONS: This is why Never Trumpers have hearing problems
CARTOONS: This is why Never Trumpers have hearing problems
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Megabucks hits for $12.1M at Strip casino
Megabucks hits for $12.1M at Strip casino
$355K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$355K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$222K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$222K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Players reap $810K in weekend jackpots from Strip resorts
Players reap $810K in weekend jackpots from Strip resorts
Aces greeted by airport grounds crew upon return to Vegas
Aces greeted by airport grounds crew upon return to Vegas